CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

Northern Fairfield-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New Haven-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New London-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

306 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

