Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Taunton MA
115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.
Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around
30. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Colder. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
