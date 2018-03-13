CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast

CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

792 FPUS51 KBOX 130516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Taunton MA

115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

CTZ002-130800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-130800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-130800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

