CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast

CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

699 FPUS51 KBOX 170516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Taunton MA

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CTZ002-170800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-170800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-170800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

