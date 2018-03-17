CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
699 FPUS51 KBOX 170516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Taunton MA
115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
CTZ002-170800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-170800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ004-170800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast