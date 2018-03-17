CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast

CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Taunton MA

715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

