CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:24 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
013 FPUS51 KBOX 172316
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Taunton MA
715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
CTZ002-180800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-180800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ004-180800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
_____
