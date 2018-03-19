CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast
Published 4:22 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
816 FPUS51 KBOX 190816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Taunton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
CTZ002-192000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries this morning, then
sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ003-192000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ004-192000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
_____
