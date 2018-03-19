CT Taunton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

