Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;18;80%;66%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;NW;12;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and nice;20;9;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;W;14;60%;6%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and breezy;18;10;Turning cloudy;16;12;SW;8;69%;17%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A stray t-shower;13;6;Cooler with rain;8;3;WSW;23;87%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;2;-3;Some sun;3;-4;NNE;13;85%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;Rain and drizzle;8;4;E;12;70%;64%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-18;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-10;ENE;17;84%;76%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;N;6;68%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, mild;21;12;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;15;57%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;20;15;Low clouds;21;17;WSW;27;65%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;E;8;40%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;37;21;Turning sunny, nice;33;22;E;14;66%;20%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;15;50%;41%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;9;66%;60%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;19;9;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;13;61%;8%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;17;5;NNE;9;66%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;8;Showers and t-storms;16;7;WNW;13;73%;85%;4

Berlin, Germany;Becoming rainy;11;8;A passing shower;11;4;SW;18;77%;84%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;22;8;Inc. clouds;22;6;ESE;9;62%;45%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Afternoon rain;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;NW;8;69%;64%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;15;8;Clouds and sun;14;5;WNW;20;58%;40%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;13;5;Periods of rain;7;3;SW;16;83%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;18;8;Showers and t-storms;13;6;W;20;86%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;18;6;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;14;62%;32%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;E;12;44%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Overcast;30;19;ENE;7;43%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;Sunny and mild;17;9;SW;15;69%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;NNE;9;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;29;17;Not as warm;23;17;WSW;14;78%;27%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;ESE;8;48%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;25;Decreasing clouds;34;25;SSE;12;68%;70%;11

Chicago, United States;A p.m. shower or two;4;-2;A little p.m. snow;2;-5;NNW;25;52%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SE;9;78%;82%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;9;3;Periods of rain;4;1;N;12;87%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNE;14;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;17;5;Partly sunny;17;5;NNE;13;42%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain this afternoon;27;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;9;87%;90%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;34;18;Hot with hazy sun;35;18;E;10;38%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;15;-3;Mostly sunny;13;1;S;9;44%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;20;SE;10;56%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;Mostly cloudy;30;25;WSW;8;76%;86%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;10;2;Partly sunny;9;6;SE;19;72%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Cloudy with showers;14;6;ENE;11;64%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;17;13;Rain and drizzle;18;15;WSW;16;80%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Areas of low clouds;25;19;SSE;16;75%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain and drizzle;25;14;A stray t-shower;25;13;SE;11;64%;57%;11

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;18;Partly sunny;23;16;NNE;16;56%;14%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A wintry mix;3;0;Occasional rain;3;-3;WNW;10;88%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;35;24;Mostly cloudy;35;24;SE;10;57%;14%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;Nice with sunshine;24;18;E;12;73%;24%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Spotty showers;26;23;ENE;26;71%;91%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;35;21;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;SE;9;27%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;A shower;28;16;NW;17;45%;82%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;17;13;Showers and t-storms;16;10;SW;18;70%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;30;25;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;WNW;13;77%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;14;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;WNW;8;53%;46%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;A few showers;15;4;Periods of rain;12;4;N;8;75%;96%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;WSW;21;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Variable cloudiness;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;SSE;10;55%;6%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;35;18;Sunny and pleasant;36;19;N;16;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Periods of rain;6;2;SE;16;82%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with sunshine;30;23;Some sun, a shower;30;23;ENE;16;60%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;24;Hot with clearing;36;24;W;10;52%;35%;6

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Hazy sun and warm;36;20;SW;11;44%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;5;75%;85%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;14;5;A little a.m. rain;12;5;NE;10;75%;93%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;35;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;10;71%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;S;11;80%;43%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;16;13;Spotty showers;17;13;SSW;12;83%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;11;6;A touch of a.m. rain;11;4;S;15;74%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;22;14;A shower or two;19;12;SSW;7;91%;77%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;32;24;Nice with some sun;32;26;SW;11;63%;27%;7

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;13;6;Showers around;14;7;SW;12;71%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a downpour;30;26;High clouds;31;26;W;12;73%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SSE;10;77%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;E;14;57%;5%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;22;13;Decreasing clouds;21;14;S;15;62%;55%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;E;7;30%;33%;10

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;11;Clouds breaking;22;13;NE;14;49%;33%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and snow shower;7;1;Morning rain, cloudy;4;1;S;18;95%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;37;27;Not as warm;31;26;ESE;15;70%;15%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunshine and nice;25;15;E;17;55%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Cloudy, snow, breezy;1;-1;NNW;26;80%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;-1;-4;Sun and clouds;1;-6;S;18;65%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;39;28;Hazy sun;35;25;N;16;43%;26%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NW;11;79%;68%;6

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;7;1;A little a.m. snow;5;0;W;38;63%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;21;8;Mostly sunny;21;9;S;8;53%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-22;Sunny and cold;-10;-23;E;5;79%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;S;9;57%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;0;-2;Mostly sunny;3;-8;N;13;61%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-3;A little snow;0;-3;NW;18;83%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Partly sunny;30;27;ESE;14;77%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;24;NNW;18;65%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;31;24;Clearing;30;23;ENE;16;68%;32%;7

Paris, France;A few showers;12;7;A touch of rain;12;5;SW;18;69%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;ESE;18;36%;13%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Clouds and sun;35;25;SW;10;51%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;28;23;Periods of rain;29;24;NNW;16;83%;97%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;8;40%;5%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Spotty showers;11;4;WSW;20;61%;82%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clearing;16;3;Turning sunny;19;7;SSE;14;69%;27%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;A little p.m. rain;22;11;NNE;15;52%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Cloudy;19;12;S;9;75%;34%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;E;11;70%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;4;-1;Cloudy;4;1;NE;14;42%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy, mild;10;4;Spotty showers;9;1;SSW;18;87%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;11;72%;44%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;E;15;19%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;14;8;Partly sunny;16;4;ESE;12;66%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Rain and drizzle;5;2;S;12;84%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;A p.m. shower or two;17;13;Periods of rain;15;9;SW;15;87%;89%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;15;62%;47%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;SE;18;62%;3%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;N;11;67%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;8;Mostly sunny;25;11;SE;8;30%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;SW;8;29%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;SE;8;72%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;14;10;A passing shower;17;11;S;9;68%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;Occasional rain;13;7;SE;12;78%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;16;3;Mostly sunny, mild;18;9;SSW;12;66%;15%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;SSE;15;65%;18%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;32;26;N;21;73%;70%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;21;7;A t-storm, cooler;14;5;WSW;18;74%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;28;24;Sunshine and nice;29;24;ESE;20;66%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;6;2;Periods of snow;2;-5;N;15;87%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;26;20;Cloudy, not as warm;22;20;ESE;18;71%;77%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Sunshine and nice;27;17;SE;9;62%;8%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;5;2;A little p.m. rain;6;-2;W;13;94%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Showers around;12;3;NW;9;85%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;14;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;SSE;12;78%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;ESE;12;23%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;23;13;Some sun;22;14;S;9;58%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorm;20;11;Showers and t-storms;16;9;SE;8;71%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;Sunny and nice;17;7;SSW;13;57%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;NW;17;64%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;21;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;E;16;66%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Partly sunny;20;10;SW;16;51%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;14;-5;Colder;4;-13;N;11;67%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;17;9;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;6;E;8;55%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;16;8;Partly sunny;14;7;W;16;52%;33%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;19;W;8;54%;47%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;9;3;Showers around;9;3;SSW;18;88%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;4;WSW;22;73%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;18;17;Mostly sunny;23;13;W;28;64%;72%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;35;21;Mostly sunny, nice;36;20;SW;7;49%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;ESE;4;43%;28%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius