Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, March 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;WSW;18;76%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;31;20;NNW;7;42%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty a.m. showers;17;9;Sunshine, pleasant;20;8;WNW;20;54%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and cooler;14;10;A passing shower;14;11;W;22;62%;96%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cooler;6;-3;A snow shower;0;-4;E;41;58%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Clouds and sun;4;0;S;5;91%;33%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;23;13;A thick cloud cover;18;9;NW;15;58%;81%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-1;-17;Clouds and sun;-1;-9;S;10;78%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;26;NE;14;62%;35%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;20;15;SSE;14;66%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;22;16;Mostly cloudy;23;16;E;15;71%;77%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNW;21;42%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;38;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;10;73%;65%;11

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;SSE;9;72%;80%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;SSW;9;63%;27%;11

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;16;8;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;WNW;25;54%;58%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Rain and drizzle;4;0;SSE;9;63%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;15;8;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;3;NNW;15;69%;85%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little icy mix;3;-5;Brisk and quite cold;-1;-7;ENE;31;33%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;8;A t-storm in spots;21;9;ESE;10;63%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ESE;9;68%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain tapering off;9;3;Cloudy and chilly;6;-4;N;16;74%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;13;0;A snow shower;2;-3;ENE;25;62%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;6;ENE;11;63%;67%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;8;3;Chilly with rain;8;-3;NE;13;80%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;26;20;A strong t-storm;27;23;NE;14;70%;91%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;18;Inc. clouds;30;19;NE;8;42%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and cooler;9;1;Clouds and sun;11;3;ENE;17;57%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;24;13;Sunny and delightful;27;14;ENE;14;32%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;22;14;Nice with sunshine;26;16;SE;14;50%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;E;7;56%;30%;11

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;34;26;Thunderstorms;32;26;SE;11;77%;76%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;2;1;Clouds breaking;6;-1;N;17;56%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;8;73%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Colder;2;-6;A snow shower;-1;-5;ENE;37;49%;59%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;24;19;Partly sunny;25;19;N;18;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;29;14;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;SE;10;47%;100%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;25;N;12;78%;88%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;NNW;15;32%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler;14;0;Lots of sun, warmer;18;1;W;12;35%;11%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;31;23;Partly sunny;34;21;SSE;10;41%;51%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;Showers around;31;23;SW;8;69%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;8;4;Windy and colder;4;-2;ENE;41;68%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;20;8;Turning sunny;21;7;NNE;15;25%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;16;10;Periods of rain;16;13;WSW;37;77%;95%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;SE;19;84%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SSE;14;57%;23%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;E;10;59%;11%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-13;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;W;15;65%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;16;63%;32%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;25;18;Clouds and sun;23;19;E;21;76%;37%;9

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;29;22;Mild with some sun;30;23;NE;6;65%;26%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Partial sunshine;30;19;ESE;9;62%;18%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;NNE;15;35%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and mild;16;11;Some sun, pleasant;20;15;SSW;16;59%;7%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;9;74%;76%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;14;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;14;Cooler;20;13;NE;15;75%;67%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;17;1;Mild with sunshine;19;3;NNE;8;22%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;Sunny;32;20;WNW;14;41%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;24;11;An afternoon shower;25;10;SSW;11;45%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;38;21;Mostly sunny, warm;39;21;NNE;21;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;0;-3;Snow tapering off;-2;-11;NE;19;63%;75%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;30;23;Partial sunshine;30;23;NE;14;52%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;24;Cloudy;33;24;W;13;55%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, low humidity;31;23;Nice with sunshine;34;22;SSW;11;40%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;4;71%;63%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;5;A t-storm in spots;13;4;NNW;10;77%;71%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;12;70%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;25;21;Turning sunny;25;20;SSE;12;73%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;14;10;Rain;13;9;NNE;12;79%;90%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;14;3;A bit of snow, windy;3;-1;ENE;33;71%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;9;Decreasing clouds;17;8;W;10;59%;50%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NW;12;67%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;11;3;Spotty showers;11;3;SW;16;65%;76%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;A t-storm around;31;28;NE;8;69%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;28;24;Morning showers;30;25;ENE;9;80%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;15;59%;48%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny and hot;32;20;SSE;26;33%;50%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;S;8;23%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;S;13;57%;7%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;-3;-13;Very cold;-6;-15;NE;25;58%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;37;25;Not as warm;31;26;E;18;63%;5%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;24;17;A strong t-storm;27;20;NNE;14;68%;91%;7

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;-3;-9;Very cold;-7;-15;WNW;13;51%;26%;4

Moscow, Russia;Colder;-8;-18;Mostly cloudy, cold;-9;-18;N;10;62%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNE;11;46%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;23;17;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNW;12;74%;83%;12

New York, United States;Colder;4;-2;Partly sunny;9;-2;NNW;19;36%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;Sunlit and beautiful;22;10;SE;10;50%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-1;-16;Sun and clouds;-2;-12;S;7;78%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;11;-1;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;NE;10;46%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-15;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-12;NW;8;48%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and colder;-5;-10;Very cold;-8;-15;NNW;25;51%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;25;Spotty showers;29;25;ENE;10;76%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NNW;19;64%;37%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;24;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;17;67%;23%;12

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;13;4;Spotty showers;9;0;ENE;9;77%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;25;13;Turning sunny;22;13;SSE;22;57%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;Sunshine and nice;34;25;SSE;9;57%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Considerable clouds;30;23;Overcast, showers;32;23;NNE;12;78%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Periods of sun;33;21;ENE;8;39%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain, mainly early;5;-4;A snow shower;-1;-8;ENE;17;57%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Becoming cloudy;12;2;WNW;9;54%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;12;Downpours;20;13;SE;15;68%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this morning;16;9;Breezy with some sun;17;12;SW;30;65%;77%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;23;E;10;70%;48%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;5;SSE;19;77%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-11;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;N;15;45%;3%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;12;72%;70%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;NE;11;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A t-storm, cooler;13;7;S;11;78%;75%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-14;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-8;W;10;54%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;A few showers;12;7;A passing shower;12;6;NW;13;72%;61%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;14;56%;7%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;29;24;SE;16;66%;70%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;NNW;9;82%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;25;8;A t-storm in spots;24;10;ENE;7;32%;42%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;9;Partly sunny;25;10;SW;8;41%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;20;A shower or two;28;21;N;7;72%;61%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;12;8;A touch of rain;12;5;N;7;72%;81%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;14;4;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SSW;11;68%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with sunshine;13;1;Partly sunny;13;3;NW;7;48%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;10;8;Mostly cloudy;13;10;ESE;20;65%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;25;Showers and t-storms;33;26;NE;18;75%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;12;6;Some sun;20;10;S;18;60%;60%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;E;15;65%;45%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-10;W;8;65%;5%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;26;21;Warmer with sunshine;30;22;NNW;13;63%;6%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;22;17;Mostly cloudy;22;18;E;20;74%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-5;WNW;12;50%;13%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with sunshine;10;2;Sunshine and warmer;20;7;ENE;7;34%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;15;7;Clearing;14;3;ENE;11;63%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;12;Cooler with clearing;18;6;WNW;14;28%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;NE;9;55%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Downpours;18;12;A little p.m. rain;26;12;SE;10;39%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;12;0;Sunny;11;5;SE;14;45%;7%;6

Toronto, Canada;Colder, morning snow;1;-4;Sunny;4;-4;NNW;20;48%;3%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;37;22;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;12;NW;22;49%;55%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;22;13;Cooler;17;10;SW;22;64%;18%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and milder;5;-9;Plenty of sunshine;7;-8;NNE;9;39%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;13;3;Sun and some clouds;11;4;ENE;7;59%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Rain tapering off;11;1;Cloudy and colder;4;-5;NNE;9;66%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;31;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;SSE;8;46%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Quite cold;-3;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;NE;20;32%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;0;-6;Very cold;-2;-9;ENE;27;48%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;17;10;Clouds and sun;18;12;ESE;20;57%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;22;WSW;9;50%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;15;4;Sunny intervals;12;1;ESE;6;50%;32%;4

