Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, March 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;WSW;21;77%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;WNW;19;45%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;20;9;Variable cloudiness;23;12;E;10;47%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;17;11;Rain in the morning;13;9;SW;17;70%;81%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow;0;-3;Windy and cold;1;-5;ENE;37;44%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Showers of rain/snow;5;2;SSE;6;83%;86%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mainly cloudy;21;11;Rain and drizzle;13;9;NE;9;76%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;1;-7;Partly sunny;2;-4;S;12;80%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;NNE;18;55%;58%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;16;Showers around;19;11;W;12;69%;64%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;14;Breezy with some sun;22;17;E;22;58%;15%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and nice;26;11;NW;14;37%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;ESE;10;72%;65%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ESE;10;72%;55%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;26;S;12;66%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;14;5;Partly sunny;14;5;NW;15;56%;25%;5

Beijing, China;Some sleet;4;-1;Partly sunny;13;0;E;6;58%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;16;3;Cloudy and cooler;7;2;NNE;13;66%;76%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. snow;-1;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-6;ENE;31;22%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;22;8;A little p.m. rain;20;10;E;8;65%;91%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;NW;11;63%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brief p.m. showers;6;-1;Cloudy and cold;1;-4;NNW;15;67%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. snow;0;-3;A little snow, cold;1;-4;ENE;25;43%;58%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;6;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;-4;E;26;60%;76%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;6;-2;Cloudy and colder;1;-6;E;14;57%;39%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;13;SSW;30;77%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;17;A t-storm or two;31;18;NNE;7;42%;85%;10

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;12;3;Variable cloudiness;14;10;NW;8;68%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;25;14;Warmer;32;20;SSE;13;20%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;SSE;22;68%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;E;6;45%;1%;12

Chennai, India;Thunderstorms;30;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;SE;13;63%;13%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;5;-1;Sunny, not as cool;11;2;ENE;9;44%;3%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;25;WNW;10;72%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;-1;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-6;NE;33;45%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;23;19;Clouds and sun;25;19;N;20;70%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;15;SSW;24;62%;44%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;33;26;A morning t-storm;32;24;NNW;11;83%;92%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;31;17;Partial sunshine;33;17;NNW;13;30%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;18;2;Rain and snow shower;15;-1;N;22;40%;91%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;24;Sunny and less humid;34;20;S;9;45%;2%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;Showers around;31;23;SW;9;74%;67%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and snow shower;2;-3;Snow showers, windy;2;-1;E;40;72%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;20;6;Cloudy and very warm;23;11;NNE;14;29%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Spotty showers;16;11;WNW;30;73%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SSE;19;82%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;SE;12;67%;40%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;7;63%;13%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-7;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;21;75%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SE;15;55%;12%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;18;Humid with some sun;24;20;E;15;80%;39%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mild with some sun;29;22;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;19;65%;39%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;Partly sunny;33;20;SE;9;51%;16%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;28;13;High clouds;28;15;NNW;11;34%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;20;15;Rather cloudy, warm;22;9;SW;16;47%;77%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;NNE;8;69%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;13;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler;21;13;Low clouds;23;13;NE;10;69%;44%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;19;3;Cloudy;17;5;NW;9;34%;67%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;30;21;WSW;13;45%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny;26;11;S;10;39%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;20;Sunny and very warm;38;20;N;19;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold with snow;-4;-10;Frigid;-7;-11;NE;20;58%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;30;23;Partial sunshine;30;23;NE;11;60%;58%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;23;W;13;59%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunny and less humid;35;21;SSW;8;48%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;34;23;E;6;72%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;NE;10;73%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;12;74%;59%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds breaking;25;20;Clearing;24;20;S;10;75%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain;12;8;Spotty showers;14;9;NW;19;72%;72%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;A snow shower;1;-2;NE;34;66%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning cloudy, cool;16;8;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;8;53%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;13;70%;79%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rainy times;9;3;A shower in the p.m.;12;3;W;13;49%;64%;4

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;31;28;Mostly sunny;32;28;NE;13;66%;54%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;29;23;Showers around;30;24;NE;9;78%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;14;55%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;32;18;Not as warm;25;13;WNW;35;39%;51%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;28;12;SSE;8;20%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;SSW;10;67%;9%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Quite cold;-5;-17;Variable cloudiness;-4;-13;ENE;11;54%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;38;26;Not as warm;31;27;E;22;69%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Heavy rain, t-storm;23;16;SSW;23;80%;93%;1

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-7;-15;Sunny, but cold;-5;-14;WNW;5;54%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-9;-19;Sunny, but cold;-6;-11;WSW;11;64%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;Sunshine;33;27;WNW;10;48%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;NNE;13;74%;80%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;9;-2;Plenty of sunshine;7;-1;NNW;15;32%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;22;10;Variable cloudiness;23;11;SE;13;56%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;-2;-13;Partly sunny;-1;-10;SSE;14;80%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;13;6;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SSE;9;60%;20%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;-2;-14;Mostly sunny;1;-8;WNW;6;43%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-8;-15;Sunny and cold;-5;-15;NNW;16;53%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;E;9;68%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;18;65%;31%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;31;23;Clearing;30;23;NE;14;66%;33%;9

Paris, France;Rain/snow showers;6;0;A little snow;4;-1;ENE;16;60%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;SE;16;36%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly cloudy;35;25;SSE;9;56%;33%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;31;23;Showers around;30;23;NE;13;80%;94%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;21;Partly sunny;32;21;ENE;9;47%;55%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Afternoon snow;-3;-8;Very cold;-3;-9;ENE;19;38%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;15;3;Cloudy;11;-2;NW;7;64%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Cloudy with showers;20;13;SE;15;69%;97%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Windy this afternoon;17;13;A couple of showers;18;11;W;26;78%;81%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;ENE;10;60%;8%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain and drizzle;8;4;S;20;79%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-9;Not as cold;4;-4;WSW;13;52%;15%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;ENE;12;71%;16%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;15;E;10;20%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;13;8;Showers and t-storms;14;7;S;15;79%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-7;Low clouds;0;-2;W;15;69%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Variable clouds;12;6;Cool with some sun;13;7;NW;9;69%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;ENE;13;57%;28%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;10;68%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;9;75%;29%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;9;More sun than clouds;25;11;E;9;31%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;WSW;8;50%;26%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;21;Sun and clouds;29;20;NE;6;70%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;12;6;Spotty showers;13;8;NNW;12;64%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Cloudy with a shower;12;4;WSW;10;66%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;13;4;A thick cloud cover;11;6;NNW;6;58%;67%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast;13;10;Showers around;15;9;NNW;15;86%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;35;26;More clouds than sun;33;26;NE;19;68%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;23;9;Cooler with rain;14;6;ESE;17;81%;78%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;29;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;E;8;65%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with some sun;-2;-10;Sunny, but chilly;1;-4;W;12;48%;21%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;37;22;S;22;42%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;24;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;18;ESE;5;68%;34%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-2;W;20;68%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;20;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;22;11;E;10;39%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;NE;10;46%;7%;5

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;NW;15;29%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Warmer;28;17;ESE;7;38%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Warmer;29;13;Cooler;18;11;ESE;9;57%;81%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cool;11;6;Rather cloudy;16;9;SW;18;58%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-6;N;13;55%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;23;13;Sunny and nice;24;16;SW;17;44%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;18;10;Showers around;20;9;W;17;50%;70%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-5;Mostly sunny;7;-6;ESE;12;35%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;12;4;A shower in the a.m.;10;3;N;6;65%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cooler;5;-4;Cloudy and colder;1;-6;NNW;12;49%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;SE;8;51%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;-3;-11;Not as cold;0;-9;WNW;9;31%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-10;More clouds than sun;-1;-9;E;24;38%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Increasing clouds;21;14;ENE;10;63%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;WSW;9;52%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;16;2;Sunshine and mild;16;4;E;5;46%;3%;5

