Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning shower;32;25;WSW;19;73%;76%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;N;10;51%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouding up, warm;25;12;Partly sunny;23;9;W;20;44%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;16;8;A stray shower;10;6;W;23;56%;73%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-1;N;24;64%;8%;3

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-6;N;12;69%;30%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Clouds and sun;24;13;SSE;9;52%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers of rain/snow;5;-21;Colder;-2;-4;SSW;13;79%;59%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as hot;30;20;Some sun;29;19;SSE;13;73%;67%;5

Athens, Greece;Showers around;20;11;Partial sunshine;18;9;W;15;53%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;17;A passing shower;23;16;E;18;66%;56%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;26;13;Sunny and very warm;30;16;SE;13;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;38;24;Some sun, a t-storm;32;23;ENE;8;75%;61%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;SE;10;37%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;14;63%;99%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;4;Mostly cloudy;14;5;NNW;20;54%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;15;2;Some sun returning;10;-2;SSE;8;22%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A wintry mix;4;0;A little snow, cold;4;-2;NW;10;75%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-5;Morning snow showers;3;-5;NNW;11;74%;77%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Low clouds;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ESE;11;71%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers around;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;NE;9;68%;63%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and cold;2;-3;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-3;NNW;22;52%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-5;Not as cold;7;-3;NNE;16;58%;41%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, some ice late;0;-2;Morning snow;2;-5;WSW;17;85%;82%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;2;-2;Cloudy and cold;4;-2;N;14;53%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;17;Nice with sunshine;26;12;SE;13;53%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;N;6;53%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain;12;6;Cooler;7;4;NE;43;69%;89%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Sunny and very warm;30;17;ENE;9;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Nice with sunshine;21;16;S;18;58%;6%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;16;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;E;6;50%;5%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;SSE;13;59%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;8;-2;Chilly with some sun;4;-1;NE;28;54%;4%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;SSW;10;70%;57%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-3;NNW;17;61%;4%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;NNE;21;70%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;8;Not as warm;19;8;NNE;18;43%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;31;24;Clearing;32;24;NNE;16;76%;44%;10

Delhi, India;Warm with some sun;34;18;Hazy sun, very warm;34;19;NNW;7;34%;2%;8

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;7;-4;Partial sunshine;12;-1;SSE;13;33%;10%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny, low humidity;33;21;Hazy and hot;36;21;ESE;6;29%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers around;31;23;S;6;69%;70%;8

Dublin, Ireland;An a.m. snow shower;5;-2;Partly sunny;7;-1;WSW;12;66%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;19;10;Warm with some sun;23;10;N;11;40%;11%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;16;8;Partly sunny;14;8;NW;24;55%;3%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;28;18;Sunny and less humid;27;16;E;12;56%;5%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;26;16;Partly sunny;27;15;NE;8;60%;20%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;WSW;17;63%;58%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of squalls;1;-8;Periods of sun;-1;-13;N;19;73%;27%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;13;64%;59%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;26;19;A morning t-storm;24;13;NNE;17;65%;61%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;22;61%;34%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;35;22;Clouds and sun, nice;36;24;ESE;7;32%;8%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;29;15;Cloudy;26;16;NNW;17;39%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;14;10;A shower in the a.m.;15;10;WSW;22;64%;57%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;9;73%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Sunny and very warm;34;25;N;11;44%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;13;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;15;NE;10;67%;80%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Rain and drizzle;13;6;NNW;11;55%;78%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;30;22;Hazy sunshine;31;20;W;16;51%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;SSW;11;44%;8%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;21;Sun and some clouds;40;23;NW;13;7%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold;-2;-10;A little snow;-4;-5;N;11;68%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;ESE;17;59%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;WSW;10;59%;78%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny, low humidity;36;20;Warm with hazy sun;36;20;SSW;8;45%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WNW;5;79%;72%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;13;5;ESE;11;77%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;12;71%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;24;20;Turning sunny;23;20;SSE;12;78%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;16;8;Partly sunny, cool;14;5;N;21;60%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clearing and cold;2;-1;A shower in places;7;0;NNW;21;74%;55%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Mostly cloudy;19;14;E;8;47%;44%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;WSW;9;71%;78%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cooler, p.m. rain;8;1;Clouds and sun;9;1;N;25;48%;27%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;31;29;Mostly sunny;32;28;NE;14;67%;50%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;11;75%;84%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;NNE;9;55%;6%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;27;14;Cloudy and cooler;19;11;SE;21;53%;29%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;28;12;NE;8;22%;16%;11

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;19;WSW;23;67%;44%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;2;-10;Partly sunny;0;-8;SSW;7;40%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;ENE;20;72%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;22;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSE;17;53%;27%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cold with sunshine;-4;-14;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-11;NNE;0;60%;1%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;-1;-8;Partly sunny;1;-7;WSW;11;62%;10%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun;33;23;WNW;10;54%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;21;15;Thundershowers;22;15;NE;18;81%;86%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;7;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;0;NE;18;45%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny;25;10;W;17;42%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;4;-11;Colder;-6;-11;S;25;76%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Rain developing;10;6;N;16;68%;92%;1

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;4;-6;Partial sunshine;4;-2;WSW;8;50%;16%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;-5;-13;Sunny, but cold;-2;-11;N;14;61%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. t-storm;30;27;A thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;13;75%;84%;8

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;33;24;Partial sunshine;32;24;NNW;14;63%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;23;A little a.m. rain;30;24;ENE;14;81%;81%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;NNE;19;51%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;31;21;Partial sunshine;33;25;E;21;34%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SSW;11;55%;75%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning rain, cloudy;25;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;NE;11;77%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;22;Sun and some clouds;32;22;SSE;7;49%;13%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-1;-7;P.M. snow showers;3;-5;NNW;9;37%;79%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;18;1;Clouding up, cooler;9;-1;ENE;16;41%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;12;Afternoon showers;19;12;SSW;12;70%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;15;6;ESE;17;61%;7%;6

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;11;65%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;7;3;Rain in the morning;7;3;SSE;21;79%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;5;-3;Partly sunny;3;-5;N;12;73%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;Becoming cloudy;32;25;N;8;70%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Warmer with sunshine;34;21;SSE;9;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;12;5;Rain;12;6;SE;14;77%;92%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;2;-6;Afternoon snow;1;-10;NE;9;71%;93%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;Rain, cooler;14;12;SE;9;78%;92%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;30;16;ENE;10;59%;32%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;A stray shower;29;24;ESE;17;65%;66%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;10;77%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;25;8;Sunshine and nice;26;8;ENE;11;21%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;SW;7;38%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;28;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;E;9;73%;67%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;13;5;Sun and some clouds;13;0;N;19;57%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;4;NNE;8;62%;29%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A passing shower;12;3;Mostly cloudy;10;2;ENE;15;40%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Rain and drizzle;10;7;WNW;20;78%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;15;67%;73%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;11;1;Spotty showers;10;0;SSW;20;71%;67%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;17;64%;68%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-8;WNW;16;61%;11%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and not as hot;30;20;Showers, mainly late;27;20;SSE;32;68%;94%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;14;N;12;89%;88%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-5;Snow showers;1;-8;NNE;13;73%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;20;11;Turning sunny;23;12;ESE;8;51%;8%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny, warm;21;10;NNE;12;52%;31%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;21;11;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;N;12;14%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;17;Sunshine and cooler;24;15;NE;11;60%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;13;9;Showers around;16;10;ESE;11;52%;85%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;15;10;Rain and drizzle;10;5;NE;26;60%;86%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and colder;0;-6;Brilliant sunshine;1;-5;NE;21;53%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;S;14;42%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;10;A morning shower;17;8;SW;20;68%;51%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;8;-4;Turning cloudy, mild;9;-4;SSE;18;34%;18%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;3;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;ESE;6;67%;73%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;1;-3;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-4;NW;17;47%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, less humid;32;22;A t-storm around;35;21;ESE;9;48%;63%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;4;-7;Clouds and sun;4;-5;N;11;21%;55%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;1;-9;Cloudy and cold;1;-7;WNW;8;49%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;15;Nice with some sun;21;15;NNE;21;68%;14%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny, warm;37;22;SW;9;54%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;19;5;Turning cloudy, warm;19;8;E;4;40%;24%;5

