Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, March 24, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SW;12;76%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;35;21;Sunny and hot;35;21;NNE;12;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;20;9;Partly sunny;19;7;NNW;21;51%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;15;9;Spotty showers;12;9;W;34;60%;96%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;10;4;Cloudy;11;2;NNW;12;75%;45%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-9;Cloudy;2;-6;NNE;11;59%;30%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;Hot with high clouds;35;15;NNW;18;16%;27%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-2;-8;Showers of rain/snow;1;-5;NE;17;79%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;34;18;Cooler;22;12;S;24;59%;55%;3

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;16;9;Spotty showers;16;13;SSW;14;71%;87%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;20;15;A passing shower;22;16;SE;8;69%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Blowing dust;35;20;Partly sunny, cooler;28;15;NNW;24;42%;3%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;34;21;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;9;76%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;33;20;Mostly cloudy;34;19;ESE;12;29%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;34;25;Partly sunny;33;26;S;12;63%;33%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, heavy at times;10;8;Cloudy;14;7;WNW;15;65%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;22;5;Mostly sunny, warm;24;7;SW;9;29%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;5;-2;Partly sunny;7;1;ESE;19;74%;71%;5

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;7;0;Cloudy;11;3;NNW;7;61%;47%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ESE;9;76%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A stray t-shower;26;16;E;16;68%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;Fog, then some sun;7;1;SE;20;60%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and milder;12;4;Cloudy with a shower;13;3;N;8;65%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cold;3;-6;Cloudy and cold;3;-1;E;11;78%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;Fog, then some sun;8;0;ESE;11;62%;15%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;26;13;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;10;SSE;15;52%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;18;Warmer;31;18;NW;8;42%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;W;13;54%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, cooler;23;14;Nice with sunshine;26;13;ENE;16;23%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;21;13;Partly sunny;19;12;W;12;54%;7%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;6;59%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Clouds and sun, nice;34;25;SE;13;65%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;4;-2;Mostly sunny, breezy;6;0;ESE;25;39%;6%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;25;Turning cloudy;32;25;SE;11;64%;38%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;7;2;Cloudy with a shower;7;1;W;7;82%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;26;20;Nice with some sun;26;19;N;13;54%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;31;19;More clouds than sun;28;19;SSE;16;59%;75%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;10;84%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sun and warm;34;18;NW;17;36%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;20;4;Sunshine, pleasant;19;2;NE;11;33%;63%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Hazy sun;35;24;SSW;8;47%;7%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;9;69%;57%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;10;2;Clouds and sun;10;1;WSW;16;70%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;23;8;Increasing clouds;26;13;NNE;13;31%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;11;Rain tapering off;18;10;NW;26;74%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SE;11;74%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A stray t-shower;27;16;NE;10;69%;63%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;E;13;49%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;2;1;Cloudy;3;-6;N;20;86%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;35;26;Clouds and sunshine;36;24;SE;9;53%;11%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;Sunshine and nice;24;18;E;18;69%;44%;10

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;N;5;72%;80%;5

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;38;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;SE;8;34%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;16;Hazy sun and warm;32;15;N;15;30%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;8;5;Spotty showers;11;8;SE;13;78%;75%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;13;77%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;36;26;Sunny and very warm;35;24;N;11;41%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;23;13;A t-storm in spots;24;13;WNW;13;68%;70%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;21;6;Sunny and very warm;24;8;NW;8;22%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;24;Hazy and hot;37;23;NW;7;22%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;26;13;A stray t-shower;28;12;SSW;10;41%;50%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;26;Mostly sunny and hot;43;26;N;16;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;5;-8;Fog to sun;6;-3;SSW;9;54%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;23;NE;13;60%;30%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;33;23;A t-storm around;35;24;W;10;56%;70%;10

Kolkata, India;Sun and clouds;34;25;Hazy and very warm;35;24;SSW;9;59%;27%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;SE;5;71%;69%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds, mild;18;4;Mainly cloudy;14;4;E;16;64%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;26;Showers around;32;27;SSW;10;71%;82%;5

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;26;20;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;12;74%;41%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;11;Showers around;15;9;N;18;66%;65%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;10;6;Partly sunny;11;2;NW;12;68%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;18;10;Clouds breaking;18;9;N;10;48%;6%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;32;24;Low clouds may break;31;25;SSW;10;65%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;12;5;Showers around;13;3;N;18;48%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NE;9;67%;21%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;11;77%;88%;11

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Increasing clouds;32;22;ENE;15;47%;12%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Spotty showers;23;10;W;22;49%;91%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;28;11;Partly sunny;29;12;E;6;20%;15%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Nice with sunshine;27;19;SSW;14;59%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;5;-3;Partly sunny;7;0;SSW;16;55%;48%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;E;17;70%;46%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;23;13;Cooler, a.m. showers;18;13;SSW;20;59%;82%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;0;-4;Partly sunny;4;-5;NE;12;59%;8%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;0;-9;Partly sunny;3;-1;WSW;17;62%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun and hot;36;28;N;11;38%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;27;13;A t-storm in spots;26;15;NE;14;69%;64%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;9;0;A snow shower;7;0;NE;19;48%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;8;NW;13;45%;7%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little wintry mix;3;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-6;SSE;23;83%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;S;10;54%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and milder;9;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NW;7;56%;26%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-1;-7;Not as cold;4;-7;SSE;18;58%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;NE;11;77%;89%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;NNW;21;60%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;24;Afternoon showers;28;24;ENE;13;80%;100%;11

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;13;4;Cloudy;15;5;NNW;8;64%;59%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;27;19;Mostly cloudy;26;23;ENE;25;48%;30%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;36;23;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;SSW;8;52%;7%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some brightening;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;NNE;16;71%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;NE;8;49%;16%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;7;-2;Mostly sunny;10;0;SSE;9;58%;13%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;Sunny and mild;19;3;S;11;58%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;12;Spotty showers;22;13;SW;13;65%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A.M. rain, clearing;16;9;Showers around;16;10;WNW;26;73%;80%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;Showers around;30;25;SE;12;75%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;P.M. snow showers;4;1;Mostly cloudy;5;3;ESE;13;55%;37%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Showers around;7;1;SW;16;68%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNE;8;63%;5%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Partly sunny;32;16;SSE;14;6%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;13;2;Partly sunny;16;4;NNE;11;50%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;0;-2;Rain and ice;3;-5;W;20;76%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers possible;13;8;Partly sunny;13;7;NW;14;64%;46%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;28;17;ENE;17;61%;25%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;24;Spotty showers;27;24;E;17;75%;78%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;9;64%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;7;Sunny and beautiful;25;5;NE;12;10%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;SSW;7;21%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;30;20;Partly sunny;29;21;N;15;63%;43%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;14;8;Clouds breaking;14;4;NNW;14;64%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;5;S;14;64%;65%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;Decreasing clouds;16;4;SW;9;71%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;13;Cloudy and mild;21;13;SE;17;57%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;NNE;16;75%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-2;A little p.m. rain;6;1;SE;18;76%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and clouds;28;23;Some sun, a shower;29;23;E;15;65%;81%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;An a.m. snow shower;5;2;Cloudy;8;-3;WNW;14;67%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;32;20;W;22;48%;86%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;26;18;ESE;19;54%;12%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Thickening clouds;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;-5;WSW;19;87%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;12;High clouds, warmer;30;16;SSE;16;31%;18%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;13;9;Partial sunshine;15;6;NNW;23;55%;60%;5

Tehran, Iran;Blowing dust;28;18;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;NW;14;10%;58%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing and cooler;21;13;Nice with sunshine;22;13;NE;9;47%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the a.m.;13;4;A little p.m. rain;15;8;E;11;54%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;14;7;Sunny and nice;18;8;S;12;48%;0%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;2;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-1;ENE;18;50%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;20;15;Breezy with some sun;21;13;WSW;31;36%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Occasional rain;16;10;WNW;20;60%;90%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;-3;Partly sunny;18;-2;NW;16;27%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny intervals;9;1;Mostly cloudy;8;3;ESE;8;57%;85%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cool;11;-1;Fog, then some sun;8;-1;SE;17;61%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;E;8;44%;15%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;6;-4;Partly sunny;8;1;SW;14;52%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;8;-3;Mostly sunny;10;1;SSW;11;60%;9%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;16;NNW;27;71%;7%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;37;23;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;SW;8;42%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;25;7;Partly sunny, cooler;17;6;SSW;7;41%;33%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius