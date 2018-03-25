Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, March 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;78%;66%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny and very warm;33;21;NNW;9;41%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunshine and nice;22;12;ENE;11;42%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;15;8;Periods of rain;13;9;WSW;17;62%;74%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;11;2;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;SW;13;78%;79%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;3;-6;Rather cloudy;2;-5;NNE;15;58%;29%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;36;15;Cooler with clearing;21;13;ESE;13;53%;63%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little wintry mix;0;-5;Partly sunny;-1;-8;SW;18;86%;49%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;22;12;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;S;11;62%;51%;8

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;16;13;Partly sunny;20;11;SW;15;64%;31%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;14;Sun and some clouds;24;17;NNE;12;75%;52%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as hot;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;NNW;17;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;36;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SW;9;70%;59%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning out cloudy;34;20;Mostly cloudy;34;19;ESE;13;30%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SSW;10;64%;56%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;7;Periods of sun;16;7;N;14;64%;21%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;25;8;Partly sunny, warm;25;7;SSE;9;36%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, cool;11;1;Spotty showers;8;3;WNW;11;81%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;11;3;A shower in the a.m.;9;1;NNW;9;73%;59%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Sun and clouds;19;9;ESE;10;74%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;ENE;17;67%;56%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;6;1;Decreasing clouds;9;2;NNW;9;65%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;13;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;WNW;9;70%;79%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cold;7;0;Cloudy and cold;5;-1;NW;15;99%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;6;1;Cloudy and cool;10;2;NW;7;66%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;10;Mostly cloudy;21;15;ENE;13;52%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;18;NW;7;41%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Nice with sunshine;20;8;W;13;53%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;31;16;NE;16;27%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;19;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;SSE;15;63%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Clouds and sun;26;19;ENE;5;68%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Sunny intervals;34;25;SSE;12;63%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;6;0;Increasing clouds;9;7;SSE;24;60%;78%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;9;74%;66%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;7;1;Cloudy with a shower;6;0;ESE;7;77%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;N;17;78%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very warm;29;19;Cloudy and very warm;28;20;S;21;62%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;9;84%;92%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Hazy sun and hot;36;19;NW;18;32%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;19;3;Cooler, p.m. showers;12;-3;NNE;12;60%;98%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;SSW;8;63%;60%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;SSW;10;68%;65%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;10;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;6;SW;16;83%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;26;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;NNE;13;35%;27%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Plenty of sun;18;11;W;16;58%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;20;Mainly cloudy;26;19;SSE;10;73%;40%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;28;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;NE;8;67%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;E;17;56%;4%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;5;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-11;NNW;17;58%;2%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Clouds and sun, warm;36;24;SE;9;58%;9%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Nice with some sun;25;18;ESE;12;64%;15%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;19;Partly sunny;27;20;WSW;11;72%;61%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;36;21;Partly sunny;37;21;SE;7;32%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;15;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;NNE;11;27%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;11;9;Cloudy;17;11;S;11;59%;31%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;WSW;12;73%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;N;11;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;10;59%;41%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;24;9;Clouds and sun, warm;26;11;NW;9;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;24;Hazy sun and hot;38;23;WNW;11;20%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;26;11;A stray t-shower;27;11;SSE;10;47%;52%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;42;26;Sunny and hot;42;26;N;19;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;6;-2;Becoming cloudy;7;-1;S;16;65%;28%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;NNE;12;56%;25%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;24;High clouds and warm;35;24;SSW;11;59%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, nice;35;24;A t-storm around;35;25;SW;12;56%;41%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ENE;5;79%;71%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;High clouds;14;3;A t-storm in spots;12;3;E;11;74%;63%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SW;11;72%;65%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;24;20;Variable clouds;24;20;S;12;78%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;14;9;Partly sunny;17;10;N;20;56%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;12;3;Clouds and sun;11;6;SSW;11;61%;71%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun returning;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;11;N;12;40%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;25;Sun and clouds;33;26;SSW;10;72%;78%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;13;4;Partly sunny;15;4;NE;11;53%;17%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;ENE;9;63%;39%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;28;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;10;75%;72%;12

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;30;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;ENE;14;53%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;24;9;Cooler;18;9;W;22;57%;58%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;SSW;9;27%;5%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;21;ENE;13;62%;63%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;9;0;A shower in the p.m.;7;-1;W;14;75%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;37;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;E;19;63%;9%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;18;12;Some sunshine;21;13;ENE;11;45%;2%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;4;-5;Sunshine;5;-4;ENE;3;52%;0%;5

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;3;0;Cloudy;3;-2;WSW;17;76%;54%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;41;28;Hot with hazy sun;38;27;S;11;30%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NE;16;74%;81%;12

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;8;0;Mostly sunny;9;0;ENE;15;39%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;21;8;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;NE;15;52%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-1;-6;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;SW;14;85%;36%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;17;7;Partly sunny;19;8;SSW;10;51%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;A little snow;2;-8;ENE;11;64%;57%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;4;-7;Plenty of sun;6;-4;E;14;52%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NW;9;77%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;34;24;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;22;57%;26%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;24;A little a.m. rain;30;24;ENE;13;78%;73%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;15;5;Partly sunny;13;4;NNW;12;68%;72%;4

Perth, Australia;A few showers;25;22;Spotty showers;26;16;SSW;22;79%;70%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;36;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SSW;8;52%;29%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;NNE;21;76%;69%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;32;22;NE;9;45%;30%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;8;0;Cloudy and chilly;8;2;WNW;7;69%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warm;20;3;Sunny and mild;20;6;S;12;63%;2%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;22;13;Rain at times;21;12;WNW;13;68%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A p.m. shower or two;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;7;E;11;66%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;29;24;A few showers;30;25;ESE;13;70%;83%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;4;3;Cloudy, rain, windy;6;4;SE;48;68%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;7;1;A little snow;6;-6;NNE;12;80%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;ENE;10;66%;65%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;30;17;Warm with sunshine;34;18;SSE;13;6%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;3;Spotty showers;16;3;N;9;64%;60%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;3;-5;Morning snow showers;-2;-11;NW;13;61%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;16;9;NW;13;58%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;ENE;18;50%;2%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;24;Spotty showers;28;23;ENE;15;69%;79%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NNW;9;63%;12%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;28;5;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;ENE;13;17%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;SW;7;32%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;30;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;N;12;69%;36%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;14;4;Partly sunny;16;6;N;13;60%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;5;Spotty showers;9;8;SSW;17;82%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with some sun;16;5;Clearing;17;6;SW;9;71%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;22;13;Cloudy and mild;21;13;SSE;13;62%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;NNW;14;81%;88%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;5;2;Spotty showers;10;3;SSE;10;78%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;27;22;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;14;68%;83%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and milder;9;-4;Cloudy and colder;0;-7;NE;13;54%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouding up, warm;32;21;Not as warm;26;15;SW;21;41%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;28;17;ESE;11;53%;28%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;5;-4;A little a.m. snow;-1;-8;NNW;17;69%;75%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;29;17;Cloudy and cooler;20;10;NE;14;62%;72%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;17;7;Clouds and sun, nice;16;6;NNE;9;62%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, warm;29;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;WNW;18;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;22;13;Warmer with sunshine;28;16;NNE;8;47%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Periods of rain;15;10;SE;11;66%;94%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and nice;18;8;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;SE;12;55%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;3;-1;Brilliant sunshine;6;1;ESE;17;64%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;14;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;N;19;49%;55%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;10;A bit of rain;16;10;WNW;18;65%;69%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;18;0;Cooler;16;7;WSW;20;26%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;3;Cloudy, rain, chilly;8;7;SSE;9;73%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;10;-1;Decreasing clouds;10;4;NW;7;66%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;22;Clouds and sun;33;21;E;10;45%;31%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;10;0;Cloudy with a shower;8;-3;N;12;70%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;12;1;Cloudy;10;1;W;11;61%;65%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;17;Breezy with some sun;20;17;NNW;36;73%;8%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;37;22;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;SW;9;44%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;20;5;Clouds and sun, nice;17;6;ESE;5;39%;18%;4

