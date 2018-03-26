Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;16;76%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;33;21;N;13;37%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;N;10;33%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Cool with rain;16;8;Not as cool;15;10;SW;13;64%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;10;2;Chilly with rain;8;4;WSW;21;84%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;3;-6;Mainly cloudy;2;0;SSE;4;63%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;22;13;Clouds and sun;22;13;ESE;11;60%;20%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Chilly with some sun;-1;-9;SW;23;80%;7%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;WSW;6;70%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;19;11;W;11;61%;44%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;16;Variable cloudiness;23;17;NNE;12;72%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;ENE;9;25%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;36;21;Showers around;32;23;E;10;71%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;35;19;Clouds and sun;35;20;SE;11;40%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A shower or two;33;25;S;10;64%;67%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;8;Sun and clouds;15;10;WSW;14;63%;27%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;26;8;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;ENE;9;42%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;9;2;Spotty showers;10;1;WSW;14;77%;67%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy, a shower;9;1;Spotty showers;8;2;SE;8;66%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;21;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;9;77%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;27;16;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;E;16;53%;3%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;8;2;Spotty showers;10;1;NW;14;66%;82%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;Chilly with rain;9;5;W;15;79%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder, morning rain;3;1;Showers around;7;-1;WSW;11;90%;69%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;9;2;A passing shower;11;0;WNW;11;63%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;15;Sun and some clouds;23;18;NE;14;68%;6%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;17;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NNW;7;42%;72%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;SW;15;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;29;17;Warm with some sun;31;23;ENE;16;28%;50%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;24;13;WNW;11;57%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;5;70%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Variable cloudiness;35;26;SSE;16;67%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;9;8;A little rain;12;5;NW;26;87%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;11;73%;71%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;5;1;Spotty showers;3;-2;ESE;17;85%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;24;19;Mostly cloudy;24;18;N;14;85%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very warm;29;20;Strong thunderstorms;23;14;NE;18;81%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;S;8;87%;72%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Hazy sun and hot;37;19;ENE;14;29%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Cooler;12;-2;A little a.m. snow;9;0;SW;10;66%;46%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;SSE;11;69%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;36;23;A shower;31;23;SSW;9;68%;67%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;11;7;A passing shower;9;2;WSW;39;75%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and very warm;26;11;Rain and a t-storm;18;10;NE;11;61%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;20;11;Sunny and nice;19;13;WSW;10;64%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;26;20;Some sun, a shower;25;20;SE;10;69%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm in spots;25;16;SE;10;78%;57%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;E;22;62%;14%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;0;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-11;WNW;13;59%;36%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;Clouds and sun, nice;35;24;SE;9;54%;32%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;E;11;68%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;N;12;60%;29%;10

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and less humid;37;21;Sunny and very warm;38;22;SE;7;27%;30%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;19;Variable clouds, hot;34;18;NE;11;27%;5%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;18;11;A shower;16;8;N;20;67%;81%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;78%;74%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;11;52%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partial sunshine;25;13;NNW;9;56%;26%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, warm;25;5;Some sun, pleasant;23;7;WNW;8;22%;25%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Hazy sunshine;36;22;W;18;32%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;25;11;Sunny and warmer;30;12;SSW;11;38%;27%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and hot;42;27;N;15;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;5;-2;Periods of sun;9;-1;NE;8;69%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;13;53%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;W;12;69%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;24;Hazy and very warm;37;24;SSW;8;45%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;6;76%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;2;A t-storm in spots;13;3;ENE;11;63%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;11;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;S;13;76%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNW;15;70%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Sun, some clouds;12;6;A little a.m. rain;13;3;WSW;23;80%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;N;10;31%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;11;78%;57%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;15;6;Sunny and mild;21;7;WNW;10;49%;6%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;A passing shower;31;27;E;10;70%;66%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SE;9;74%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;32;23;Clearing;32;23;ENE;12;54%;13%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;19;8;Turning cloudy;22;16;N;15;52%;53%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;28;12;SSW;8;28%;12%;12

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;21;Partly sunny;25;20;ENE;26;59%;21%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;7;1;Cloudy and colder;2;-8;NE;16;65%;41%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;38;25;Not as warm;31;27;E;19;70%;45%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;22;17;NE;13;64%;5%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;1;S;9;49%;76%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-2;Cloudy;-1;-11;N;14;72%;45%;1

Mumbai, India;Hot with some sun;41;27;Hazy sunshine;35;25;S;9;54%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Thunderstorm;23;15;NE;17;80%;73%;11

New York, United States;Abundant sunshine;9;1;Partly sunny;10;4;S;10;38%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NNW;11;31%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-11;Cloudy and breezy;-1;-5;SW;25;82%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;20;9;Decreasing clouds;20;8;S;10;53%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;A little a.m. snow;0;-9;Showers of rain/snow;1;-9;NNE;7;47%;60%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;6;-5;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;S;18;51%;89%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thick cloud cover;30;25;A shower or two;30;26;N;10;78%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;22;60%;35%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A bit of a.m. rain;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;14;70%;64%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;13;5;A little a.m. rain;13;6;WNW;24;76%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;S;17;60%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;36;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;SW;10;58%;36%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;NNE;18;78%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;A p.m. shower or two;32;20;ENE;8;46%;80%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;Spotty showers;8;1;SSE;8;73%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warm;22;4;Mostly sunny, warm;21;9;SSE;13;69%;12%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;21;13;Afternoon showers;20;13;WNW;13;72%;96%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;E;15;58%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Rainy times;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SE;13;69%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;6;4;Snow and rain;6;2;E;30;68%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;6;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-6;N;8;50%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;10;68%;51%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;SE;9;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;16;4;Partly sunny;16;5;NNW;9;62%;15%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-13;Lots of sun, colder;-3;-12;W;12;68%;30%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;WSW;11;59%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;ENE;18;49%;1%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;28;22;Spotty showers;26;22;ESE;14;79%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partial sunshine;27;18;NNW;9;63%;36%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;ESE;15;21%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;WSW;8;29%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;20;N;17;68%;81%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;20;6;N;12;70%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;9;8;Occasional rain;12;6;S;18;78%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Decreasing clouds;19;8;SSW;10;60%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;22;14;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;SSE;13;57%;25%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;N;21;80%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;8;3;Showers, mainly late;9;-1;W;13;84%;74%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Spotty showers;29;22;E;11;61%;82%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and colder;0;-7;Sunshine and chilly;1;-7;S;9;42%;4%;3

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;26;15;Sun and some clouds;25;19;NNE;16;51%;8%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;E;14;66%;4%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A little a.m. snow;-1;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-8;NW;10;49%;56%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;20;11;A shower or two;16;9;SSW;11;77%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;16;8;Clouds and sun, nice;16;7;N;10;63%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Sunny, nice and warm;27;15;N;15;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, warmer;30;16;Partly sunny;26;18;NE;10;61%;25%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Spotty showers;16;5;ENE;10;61%;72%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mild with some sun;21;12;Clouds breaking;21;10;SSW;11;59%;12%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;6;1;Rain;6;3;SSW;19;75%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;13;Cool with rain;16;12;NW;16;70%;67%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A little a.m. rain;17;10;Spotty showers;17;11;WNW;27;66%;76%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;18;4;Showers around;8;-4;E;31;41%;60%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, chilly;8;6;Rain and drizzle;12;4;W;7;69%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;10;3;A shower;10;1;W;16;66%;79%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;28;21;Sun and clouds;32;22;E;9;44%;23%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;8;-3;Cloudy and colder;2;-8;ENE;14;54%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;10;1;Spotty showers;6;-1;NE;12;68%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;17;Windy;22;17;NNW;35;81%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;37;23;Partly sunny, warm;37;22;W;11;46%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;20;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;8;SW;7;37%;17%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius