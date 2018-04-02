Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, April 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;30;26;Some sun, a t-storm;31;26;SW;19;80%;79%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;WNW;17;41%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Mostly sunny;23;8;N;14;35%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up, warmer;29;15;Spotty showers;18;13;SE;10;77%;64%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy showers;12;9;Showers and t-storms;15;7;S;21;83%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;5;-7;Chilly with sunshine;1;-6;NNE;12;51%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SE;13;48%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;0;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-10;SE;8;69%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;SE;8;64%;29%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;21;9;NE;10;52%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;15;Mainly cloudy;23;17;W;8;63%;55%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;30;14;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;11;25%;9%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;8;79%;70%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;SE;8;55%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;32;25;Nice with some sun;33;26;S;12;69%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;14;74%;12%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;26;11;Rather cloudy;14;6;ENE;17;25%;24%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;16;7;Periods of sun, mild;22;8;SE;13;47%;1%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;9;6;A p.m. t-storm;16;9;SSW;19;71%;66%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;18;11;A little a.m. rain;18;10;NNE;8;79%;94%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;S;9;64%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;14;5;Periods of sun, mild;19;8;SE;15;59%;10%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;15;10;Showers and t-storms;15;9;SW;19;75%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;16;0;Partly sunny;17;4;SSE;8;56%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;13;5;Partly sunny, mild;18;9;S;15;57%;28%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunny and nice;25;17;ENE;9;63%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;27;19;A couple of t-storms;28;19;NW;7;54%;91%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;23;13;Warm with some sun;22;14;WSW;18;68%;27%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;29;17;Decreasing clouds;27;15;N;19;38%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SE;20;66%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;28;19;Clouds and sun;27;19;E;6;62%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;15;71%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;5;4;Breezy with rain;6;-2;WNW;22;96%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;Spotty showers;32;24;WNW;10;71%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;Morning rain, cloudy;7;5;S;16;82%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;Sunshine and nice;23;18;N;18;90%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cooler;17;16;A t-storm, warmer;25;6;NNE;21;71%;57%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;SSW;11;84%;84%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;A t-storm around;37;23;NE;9;40%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;22;-3;Partly sunny, cooler;12;0;SSE;21;22%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;NE;7;48%;4%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;34;23;Showers around;31;22;S;6;70%;64%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;7;6;A little a.m. rain;13;3;SE;22;83%;91%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;22;11;Warm with clearing;24;12;N;8;46%;27%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;14;Spotty showers;19;13;WSW;21;77%;72%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;30;22;Partial sunshine;29;22;SE;17;65%;32%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;8;57%;24%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;ESE;13;58%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, some ice late;0;-2;Partly sunny;3;-7;W;23;70%;25%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;35;25;SE;9;59%;19%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;ESE;12;70%;4%;11

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with showers;26;22;Inc. clouds;27;22;SSW;11;77%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;35;21;A shower in the p.m.;35;21;SSE;8;42%;56%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;33;18;Decreasing clouds;32;20;NNE;14;47%;27%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cooler;14;10;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;E;11;59%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;W;12;75%;83%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;33;26;N;13;54%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A t-storm in spots;23;14;NNE;8;76%;55%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;24;8;A t-storm in spots;23;10;NNW;7;44%;41%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;24;WNW;17;49%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;Nice with some sun;27;14;SSW;9;50%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;Sunny and very warm;39;23;NNW;15;6%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;7;2;Partly sunny, milder;12;6;S;15;54%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;12;55%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;11;73%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;34;22;SW;8;52%;42%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;5;72%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;16;2;A t-storm in spots;15;2;ENE;11;55%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;SW;11;69%;65%;13

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;25;20;Clearing, pleasant;24;19;SSE;13;72%;34%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Spotty showers;16;12;W;20;69%;85%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;11;10;Thundershowers;13;7;S;22;78%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Clouds, then sun;21;13;SSW;9;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;WSW;10;65%;38%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, mild;20;10;Spotty showers;15;8;SW;16;66%;86%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Sunny;33;27;NNW;6;64%;29%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;ESE;7;80%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Partly sunny;32;24;E;10;61%;63%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;22;11;Clouds and sun;21;10;SSE;15;61%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;26;13;SE;9;32%;32%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Partly sunny;28;23;E;17;64%;27%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;3;-5;Milder, p.m. rain;9;5;S;15;61%;88%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;38;26;Not as warm;31;26;ESE;13;64%;32%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A brief a.m. shower;22;17;Showers around;23;15;ENE;12;71%;76%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;5;-1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;ENE;6;55%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;5;1;Low clouds;4;-2;WSW;13;76%;26%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;26;Hazy sun;33;27;N;15;56%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;ENE;18;70%;55%;9

New York, United States;Cooler, morning snow;6;3;Periods of rain;8;8;SSE;10;75%;74%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunshine and nice;24;11;WNW;18;39%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;0;-7;A little a.m. snow;-1;-15;WNW;19;82%;76%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;S;9;57%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but chilly;4;-8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;3;0;SE;7;59%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;5;-3;Afternoon snow;4;0;ENE;16;65%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;NNE;11;77%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;NNW;16;58%;24%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain;27;24;Partial sunshine;31;23;ENE;13;74%;70%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Showers and t-storms;15;9;S;20;75%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;22;Plenty of sun;31;17;SSW;14;55%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;8;60%;36%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;N;19;78%;69%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;31;20;A p.m. shower or two;31;21;E;8;50%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;11;4;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;SSE;11;47%;25%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;25;13;Spotty showers;15;6;NNW;8;81%;95%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Morning showers;17;12;S;11;76%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Partly sunny;20;9;S;14;74%;26%;8

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;Partly sunny;30;24;ESE;11;71%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;4;-2;Cloudy and chilly;1;-2;NNE;15;46%;4%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;3;-3;Occasional p.m. rain;7;1;SE;8;64%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;W;11;69%;93%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;Clearing;32;21;SE;14;17%;27%;6

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;20;12;SE;15;52%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;6;0;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-5;W;26;80%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;WSW;12;70%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;9;54%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;29;23;A shower or two;28;24;ESE;15;67%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;23;18;W;6;88%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;8;Partly sunny;25;10;ENE;9;23%;51%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;WSW;7;42%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Becoming cloudy;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;N;9;72%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;11;Rain at times;15;9;SW;16;76%;88%;4

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;11;4;Mainly cloudy;12;6;SSW;10;60%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;21;11;SW;9;66%;81%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;24;17;Showers around;25;17;SSE;18;70%;82%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;Spotty showers;33;25;NNE;13;73%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;14;3;Partly sunny;19;5;S;11;54%;4%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sunshine;27;24;Some sun, a shower;29;23;ENE;17;66%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;6;-3;Occasional p.m. rain;5;-1;SE;8;46%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;32;20;Partly sunny, cooler;23;20;SE;19;64%;12%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;SE;8;57%;30%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, rain mixing in;2;-2;An a.m. snow shower;2;-6;S;21;70%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some brightening;17;12;High clouds, warmer;23;12;ENE;9;54%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;16;9;Clouds and sunshine;13;5;NW;32;53%;82%;6

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;ENE;9;16%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;27;15;Not as warm;22;13;N;13;60%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sun and some clouds;22;7;E;8;41%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warm;20;12;Partly sunny;22;14;S;13;67%;4%;7

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;5;0;Afternoon rain;4;3;ENE;24;74%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;22;15;Partly sunny, warmer;28;17;ESE;18;40%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warmer;25;14;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SE;20;54%;33%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, colder;1;-17;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;SSE;16;24%;11%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;10;3;Rain and drizzle;9;3;ESE;8;60%;78%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;15;4;Clouds and sun, mild;18;7;SSE;9;60%;7%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny, hotter;34;22;ESE;7;42%;16%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;Afternoon rain;9;3;SSW;12;65%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;8;0;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;SW;14;58%;34%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;18;17;Variable cloudiness;21;15;NNW;37;83%;23%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;WSW;9;45%;44%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;Showers around;17;3;W;6;46%;90%;6

