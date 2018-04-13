Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, April 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;W;18;76%;63%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;A t-storm in spots;36;24;NNW;12;35%;40%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Plenty of sun;28;13;WNW;15;45%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;17;9;Downpours, breezy;13;11;NNW;23;79%;96%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Partly sunny;15;10;ESE;10;74%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Sunny;9;-1;N;4;57%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;30;15;Rain and drizzle;21;12;NNW;13;54%;88%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;15;-4;Sunshine and cooler;8;-4;NNE;14;35%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and humid;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;SSE;6;68%;64%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;25;14;Hazy and very warm;26;15;N;10;53%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;19;14;Showers around;21;16;WSW;28;86%;83%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;26;14;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;E;10;49%;10%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;38;22;Cloudy;32;24;SE;10;79%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Some sun;34;21;SE;9;45%;41%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;36;28;Sunshine and warm;36;28;S;12;62%;14%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;15;11;A touch of rain;16;12;N;23;79%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Partly sunny, breezy;19;5;N;28;19%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;25;12;Warm with some sun;25;15;ENE;8;57%;3%;6

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;20;10;Rain tapering off;17;9;SSE;22;71%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;19;11;Rain and drizzle;17;10;SSE;8;81%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of clouds;25;17;A t-storm in spots;23;17;SE;14;80%;69%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the a.m.;21;9;Partly sunny;22;10;E;9;49%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;15;8;A p.m. t-storm;18;11;SSW;8;70%;82%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;25;10;Warm with hazy sun;24;9;ESE;10;65%;26%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;21;8;Sun and some clouds;23;11;ESE;7;52%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;20;15;Mostly sunny;22;16;NE;17;58%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NE;6;53%;87%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;15;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;8;NW;13;87%;83%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Hot with sunshine;35;19;ENE;15;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;22;14;Sunny and nice;22;13;SSE;22;72%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;7;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;28;A shower or t-storm;35;28;SSE;13;69%;80%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;10;4;Rain, a thunderstorm;5;3;ENE;34;91%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SSE;8;75%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;13;8;Afternoon rain;12;7;SSW;14;87%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;18;Nice with sunshine;23;18;N;18;86%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;9;Cooler with sunshine;17;4;NNW;27;37%;10%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorm;28;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;S;15;88%;87%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;37;22;Hazy and very warm;37;23;N;13;25%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Increasingly windy;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;12;0;ESE;22;35%;14%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;S;12;60%;61%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;7;67%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;10;6;Clearing, a shower;12;8;SE;22;79%;87%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;26;11;Mostly cloudy;26;12;NNE;13;29%;80%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;10;Partly sunny;18;13;W;19;68%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NNE;11;81%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;ESE;8;61%;33%;9

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;31;22;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;12;54%;26%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and cooler;10;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;E;10;63%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm around;36;27;SSE;15;58%;57%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;29;20;SW;10;76%;41%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;28;70%;81%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;37;25;Hazy sunshine;35;24;SE;8;44%;44%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;32;18;Mostly cloudy;31;18;NNE;12;37%;27%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and very warm;24;10;Mostly sunny, nice;18;11;NE;15;65%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;9;74%;72%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;N;14;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;S;7;63%;44%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;24;8;Partly sunny;20;8;N;10;40%;64%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;35;25;Hazy sun and warm;36;26;W;19;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;26;13;Hazy sunshine;27;14;S;10;43%;9%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;23;Sunny and very warm;41;24;N;22;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and mild;18;7;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;SE;16;50%;29%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;26;E;22;60%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A morning t-storm;32;23;Periods of sun;29;22;SSW;7;75%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;26;SSW;10;53%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;35;24;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;7;80%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;13;1;A t-storm in spots;16;2;ENE;14;50%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;74%;70%;12

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;22;19;Clearing;23;19;SSE;10;73%;25%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;10;Clouds and sun;17;12;SW;11;70%;62%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;12;7;Some sun, fog early;16;8;E;8;68%;64%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and very warm;28;14;WNW;10;23%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;E;8;73%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;13;6;Partly sunny;18;8;WSW;8;55%;18%;4

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;WSW;6;75%;83%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;S;10;79%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;27;Nice with sunshine;35;25;E;14;53%;11%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunlit, breezy, nice;26;11;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;11;W;34;71%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Turning cloudy;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;10;SSE;9;22%;25%;13

Miami, United States;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;A shower or two;30;25;SE;18;61%;67%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Brilliant sunshine;16;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;16;7;SE;16;45%;60%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;11;74%;79%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;19;13;Mostly cloudy, nice;21;15;ENE;15;51%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;9;-1;Cloudy and colder;0;-7;NE;11;47%;45%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Sunshine;11;1;SSW;7;47%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun and humid;33;27;NW;12;65%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;17;A stray t-shower;24;15;SW;12;76%;83%;10

New York, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;26;17;Partial sunshine;27;6;ENE;14;44%;57%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;30;15;W;12;41%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;13;0;Cloudy and cooler;5;-3;WNW;19;56%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;18;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;15;S;7;52%;85%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;11;0;Partly sunny;13;2;N;8;61%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;-3;Colder, morning snow;1;-7;NE;22;54%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;29;25;Morning showers;29;25;E;12;80%;93%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;11;68%;65%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;23;Couple of t-storms;30;24;ENE;15;74%;76%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;18;9;Couple of t-storms;18;9;SSW;10;77%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;ESE;13;63%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;SW;10;49%;23%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;13;81%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Clouds and sun;32;21;ESE;10;49%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;18;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;SSE;11;49%;9%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;20;8;Cooler with rain;12;3;WSW;8;75%;67%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;12;Showers around;20;12;SSW;10;61%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A touch of p.m. rain;16;10;Partly sunny;18;9;SE;13;75%;41%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;Clouds and sun;29;24;SSE;11;74%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;5;ESE;13;75%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny, mild;17;9;SE;14;51%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;24;A shower or t-storm;29;23;WNW;12;74%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;32;19;Hazy sun;33;20;NE;13;17%;3%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;19;9;Warmer;27;13;NE;11;55%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;Sunshine;14;1;S;10;55%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;17;10;Sunshine and nice;17;10;W;14;66%;10%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;E;8;72%;67%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;28;24;A shower or two;27;24;ESE;26;72%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;WSW;7;92%;37%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm in spots;24;9;A p.m. t-storm;24;10;NNW;8;37%;80%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;SW;5;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;13;65%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;15;9;Partly sunny;17;10;SW;10;68%;62%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Periods of rain;12;6;S;14;77%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;21;8;Morning rain, cooler;13;5;WNW;8;72%;68%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;14;Mostly cloudy;17;12;NW;22;70%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NW;10;78%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;25;9;A shower or t-storm;24;11;SE;11;65%;60%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;24;69%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Mostly sunny;13;2;SE;10;62%;56%;4

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Some sun and breezy;31;18;W;33;40%;40%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;31;24;Clouds and sun;32;19;NNW;12;66%;84%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;13;1;Sunny, not as cool;15;4;SSE;10;52%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;27;11;Cloudy and very warm;28;14;SSE;9;30%;55%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;19;12;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;NE;17;63%;96%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;14;35%;77%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;SW;11;58%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;25;12;Periods of sun, warm;29;18;E;8;49%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;17;10;Occasional p.m. rain;18;16;S;24;60%;86%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Snow and sleet;3;-4;ENE;33;84%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;26;18;Warmer;32;18;WSW;20;37%;4%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;23;14;Severe thunderstorms;22;14;SE;24;75%;89%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;2;-11;Sunny and milder;11;-4;SE;13;34%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cool with downpours;10;7;Rain and drizzle;11;5;SSW;9;58%;90%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;22;9;Some sun, pleasant;21;11;SE;8;48%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;34;27;Hotter with sunshine;39;25;NNE;8;39%;41%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and pleasant;17;5;Sun and clouds, mild;18;8;SSE;18;50%;67%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;24;11;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;SW;14;48%;7%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;12;9;Mostly cloudy;14;10;ESE;17;64%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;39;25;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;W;9;41%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;19;9;A t-shower in spots;18;3;E;7;51%;42%;8

