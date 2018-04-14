Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, April 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Rather cloudy;32;26;SW;16;75%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;36;24;Sunny and less humid;32;22;ESE;13;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;28;14;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;NNW;14;28%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours, cooler;15;12;Showers around;15;11;SW;22;71%;67%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;14;9;A shower or t-storm;16;9;SSE;12;82%;75%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;9;-1;Brilliant sunshine;10;0;E;6;53%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Afternoon showers;16;9;NNE;11;72%;96%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler with some sun;9;-3;Partly sunny;10;-1;WNW;11;37%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;ESE;8;75%;66%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;Partly sunny;24;15;N;12;49%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;20;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;18;N;8;82%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;15;SE;11;42%;53%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;23;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;7;79%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;34;23;Mostly cloudy;33;22;SE;9;46%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;36;27;Warm with some sun;37;27;S;11;59%;19%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;15;12;Partly sunny;20;12;WSW;14;65%;14%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;20;6;Sunny;21;8;SW;10;19%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;SE;19;56%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;17;8;Warmer;22;10;NW;9;67%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Episodes of sunshine;18;9;SE;9;75%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SE;16;75%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;20;11;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;S;18;58%;80%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;18;10;Partly sunny;17;9;SSW;12;71%;58%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice and warm;25;9;Partly sunny;25;9;SE;13;57%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;23;12;Periods of sun, warm;25;14;SE;14;56%;36%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;18;NE;15;64%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little p.m. rain;27;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;NNE;7;55%;82%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;6;Mostly sunny;19;7;NW;18;51%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;32;18;Sunny and very warm;34;18;NE;14;16%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;SE;19;68%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;20;ESE;6;65%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;36;27;A shower in the p.m.;35;29;SSE;14;69%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain tapering off;4;3;Cloudy with a shower;5;-1;WNW;22;87%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;8;78%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;13;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;5;ESE;8;83%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;N;14;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;5;Sunny and breezy;18;7;S;26;36%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;27;23;Showers and t-storms;26;23;SSW;14;94%;96%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;37;23;Warm with hazy sun;39;25;N;10;25%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;13;0;Partly sunny;17;4;S;11;32%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;Partly sunny, hotter;36;25;SSE;11;59%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A couple of showers;32;24;SSE;9;69%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;12;7;A little a.m. rain;11;7;SSW;33;89%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, warm;26;13;A shower in the a.m.;22;11;NNW;17;43%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;18;14;W;20;73%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;18;Cloudy and cooler;22;19;N;12;77%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Nice with some sun;26;13;SE;9;56%;16%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;WNW;16;58%;84%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;ENE;13;67%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;36;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;SE;13;63%;32%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;E;14;67%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;ENE;27;71%;74%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;37;26;Mostly sunny;34;23;NW;8;49%;22%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;32;20;Increasing clouds;33;19;NW;14;33%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, mild;20;11;Mild with sunshine;20;10;ENE;19;59%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Spotty showers;33;24;NNW;9;76%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;N;16;43%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;23;12;SE;8;71%;61%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;20;9;A stray t-shower;20;10;N;10;50%;73%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Sunny and very warm;37;26;W;20;42%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;27;14;Nice with sunshine;28;14;SSW;10;45%;29%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;24;Mostly sunny, warm;42;24;NNW;15;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;Warm with some sun;22;12;SSW;12;70%;32%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;E;24;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A touch of p.m. rain;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;S;9;65%;63%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;37;25;Sunshine and hot;38;25;SSW;10;46%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;NE;9;73%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun, mild;15;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;E;14;46%;24%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;10;72%;56%;5

Lima, Peru;Clearing;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;9;75%;16%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;17;12;Showers/thunderstorm;16;9;WNW;11;74%;83%;8

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;19;9;Showers around;14;7;SSW;16;77%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Not as warm;25;11;S;9;35%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;10;73%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;12;65%;75%;4

Male, Maldives;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;31;27;ESE;6;70%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;A t-storm or two;28;23;ENE;9;83%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;35;25;E;12;55%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;15;11;A couple of showers;18;15;NW;18;71%;75%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny;25;10;NNE;8;34%;36%;13

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSW;26;68%;82%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, mild;18;7;Partly sunny, warm;20;7;SE;8;69%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SSW;11;73%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;21;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NE;14;62%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Colder with flurries;-1;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;ENE;22;43%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;Mostly sunny;16;4;WSW;12;45%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;32;27;Hazy sunshine;33;28;SW;13;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. shower;24;17;A t-storm in spots;23;15;SSW;15;73%;83%;5

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;24;5;Rain and drizzle;6;4;ENE;33;80%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;16;WNW;14;38%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;4;-6;Mostly sunny;6;1;SSW;22;56%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;12;A shower or two;15;7;NNW;12;68%;65%;9

Oslo, Norway;Brilliant sunshine;14;1;Rain and drizzle;14;3;E;7;56%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-1;-7;A little icy mix;-1;-2;E;30;49%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;29;25;Cloudy with showers;28;25;NE;8;82%;95%;4

Panama City, Panama;A little p.m. rain;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NW;13;66%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A little rain;29;24;ENE;13;82%;89%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;16;9;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;11;68%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;E;12;56%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;38;25;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;SSW;8;52%;53%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;12;76%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;32;21;Periods of sun;33;21;ESE;10;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mild with some sun;20;8;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;S;10;56%;83%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;15;2;Partly sunny;14;1;NW;16;52%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;Showers, mainly late;20;12;SW;11;73%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Sunny;20;10;ENE;9;68%;7%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SE;12;79%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Rain and drizzle;9;7;E;21;75%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;20;8;Cloudy and mild;17;10;SSE;7;65%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;23;A shower or t-storm;27;23;E;12;81%;82%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;30;19;A t-storm in spots;32;20;ESE;21;25%;73%;11

Rome, Italy;Warmer;25;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;N;13;63%;84%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Sunny and mild;16;4;ENE;9;52%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;20;11;A little p.m. rain;15;9;W;19;67%;90%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunny intervals;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;ENE;9;68%;65%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;24;A shower or two;29;24;ESE;26;67%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partial sunshine;26;18;N;9;77%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;9;WSW;9;29%;41%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;WSW;5;36%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;N;11;75%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;10;Showers/thunderstorm;16;8;NW;8;76%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Becoming rainy;10;6;WSW;12;86%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain, cooler;15;6;Partly sunny;15;4;NW;12;55%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;17;41%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNW;9;77%;73%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;26;10;Periods of sun, warm;22;10;SSE;18;66%;20%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;Partly sunny;29;23;E;22;69%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;15;4;Spotty showers;13;3;NNE;7;69%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Some sun and breezy;30;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;18;WNW;23;38%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;30;17;A shower or two;20;18;ENE;19;75%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;Spotty showers;14;5;SW;8;70%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;A little p.m. rain;22;13;SW;11;48%;96%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;17;9;A little p.m. rain;12;4;E;11;67%;85%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;8;SW;13;39%;98%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and nice;25;15;S;12;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Periods of sun, warm;29;15;E;11;36%;27%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A bit of p.m. rain;18;15;Rain and drizzle;24;11;N;36;57%;81%;6

Toronto, Canada;A wintry mix;2;-4;Very windy;3;1;ENE;48;86%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;33;18;Sunny and cooler;25;15;WSW;18;39%;9%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Thunderstorms;22;13;Thunderstorms;21;13;WNW;12;76%;83%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-5;Rather cloudy, mild;17;3;SSW;16;19%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Plenty of clouds;11;6;WNW;8;57%;71%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mild with some sun;22;11;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;SSE;17;58%;83%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warmer;39;27;A t-storm around;34;23;S;12;50%;64%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Clouds and sun, mild;20;10;S;10;64%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;21;8;Warm with some sun;24;12;SSE;15;43%;58%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;9;Turning cloudy;16;15;NNE;11;69%;97%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;40;25;Clouds and sun, hot;40;24;W;10;38%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-shower in spots;21;5;Mostly sunny;15;2;NE;7;38%;27%;7

