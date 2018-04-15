Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;S;17;80%;77%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;32;23;Mostly sunny;35;25;NE;13;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NNW;11;20%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;16;11;Partly sunny;18;11;W;14;63%;72%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;17;9;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;17;71%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;10;0;Clouds and sun;9;0;ESE;9;50%;7%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy with showers;16;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;NNW;12;71%;88%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;11;0;Turning cloudy;11;1;WNW;30;44%;29%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;30;19;Partly sunny, humid;30;19;E;8;69%;31%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;25;15;A shower or t-storm;22;12;NNW;10;59%;80%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;18;Morning showers;22;17;WNW;28;80%;92%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;SE;13;35%;1%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SW;7;79%;62%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;34;22;Partly sunny;33;22;SE;9;49%;22%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;S;10;69%;77%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Showers and t-storms;17;12;W;9;76%;67%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;SSW;11;30%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;Not as warm;21;14;SE;21;53%;38%;4

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;23;11;Clouds and sun, mild;20;9;N;10;68%;42%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;18;9;A touch of rain;19;10;ESE;7;73%;85%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;SE;14;71%;65%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A little a.m. rain;20;13;E;16;77%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;17;8;Clouds and sun;15;8;N;10;73%;26%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;25;9;Periods of sun, nice;22;7;E;13;47%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;25;15;A shower in the a.m.;21;12;S;13;64%;65%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;24;18;Periods of sun, nice;26;20;NNE;15;70%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;19;A t-storm around;28;18;NNE;6;49%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly cloudy;17;9;ENE;14;50%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;ENE;16;16%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;NNE;10;56%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;7;63%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;29;A morning shower;35;29;SSE;14;68%;51%;12

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-1;WNW;23;76%;67%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;SSE;9;77%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;11;5;Low clouds;14;7;NW;5;73%;30%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;NNW;12;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but cool;18;6;Sunshine and warmer;27;16;S;15;41%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;26;23;Showers and t-storms;27;24;SW;14;93%;97%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;A shower in the p.m.;39;24;SE;14;29%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;17;4;Partly sunny, warmer;24;10;SW;12;27%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A strong t-storm;38;26;SSE;11;53%;56%;11

Dili, East Timor;A shower;35;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;SSE;9;63%;40%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;11;7;A little p.m. rain;11;10;SSE;30;73%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;21;11;Morning rain, cloudy;19;11;NNE;10;64%;85%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;14;Sun and some clouds;20;12;W;16;67%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;22;19;A t-storm in spots;22;20;NW;9;73%;73%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;29;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;SE;10;52%;20%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;16;61%;7%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;12;3;Low clouds;10;4;WNW;11;85%;41%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;35;27;Decreasing clouds;36;26;SE;13;58%;33%;7

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;21;18;ENE;13;83%;87%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;27;70%;70%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;24;Nice with sunshine;36;24;NE;7;42%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;33;19;Brief a.m. showers;26;18;NNE;17;64%;79%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;Partly sunny, mild;20;11;NE;16;59%;25%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;10;73%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;N;16;43%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A little a.m. rain;22;12;NNW;7;66%;65%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray t-shower;20;10;A t-storm in spots;18;9;N;11;62%;69%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;26;WSW;18;42%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Nice with some sun;27;14;S;11;50%;43%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;24;Mostly sunny, warm;41;24;NNW;19;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;24;12;Clouds and sun, warm;22;10;SSW;17;57%;8%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;ENE;17;60%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;9;66%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;37;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;27;SSW;12;49%;51%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;NNE;7;82%;91%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;E;12;50%;29%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;11;77%;71%;7

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;23;19;Lots of sun, nice;23;18;S;12;78%;37%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers/thunderstorm;16;9;Partly sunny;17;8;SW;10;71%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;15;7;Decreasing clouds;14;9;S;19;60%;8%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;25;12;Partly sunny, cooler;18;9;W;23;57%;10%;9

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;9;74%;62%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;18;9;More clouds than sun;19;7;WSW;9;54%;12%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;An afternoon shower;32;28;ESE;8;66%;61%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ESE;7;82%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;33;26;An afternoon shower;34;25;E;15;58%;53%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;17;15;A shower in the a.m.;19;11;SW;20;71%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;NE;7;33%;29%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;Nice with sunshine;28;15;NW;14;50%;5%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, pleasant;20;7;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;SE;10;65%;39%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;31;27;A morning t-storm;31;26;SSW;13;75%;84%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;NNE;16;63%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;Cold with rain;4;1;NE;23;76%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;17;7;Increasing clouds;18;10;WSW;9;49%;30%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;28;Hazy sunshine;34;29;SW;14;65%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershower;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;SSW;17;67%;67%;3

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;4;3;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;6;WSW;28;81%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;NE;13;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;6;1;Cloudy, breezy, mild;8;-1;WSW;23;66%;65%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;15;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;NNE;12;52%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;13;3;Cloudy with a shower;10;3;S;6;74%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little icy mix;-1;-2;Rain tapering off;4;0;ENE;36;81%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;N;11;78%;94%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NW;16;67%;64%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of rain;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;ENE;13;72%;48%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;18;8;Clouds breaking;17;8;S;9;64%;5%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;17;Warm with some sun;31;16;W;16;36%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;37;27;A t-storm around;35;26;SSW;8;61%;70%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;25;Sun and clouds;33;24;ENE;13;75%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;22;WSW;10;44%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Periods of rain;19;11;NW;9;77%;86%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;17;1;Plenty of sun;18;1;NE;9;35%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;Downpours;20;12;S;11;74%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;10;Turning sunny;21;10;ENE;11;71%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;24;Showers around;28;24;SSE;11;76%;91%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Mild with some sun;12;8;E;26;60%;60%;3

Riga, Latvia;Overcast and mild;20;11;Showers and t-storms;16;4;NNW;7;73%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;27;22;Partly sunny;26;21;NNE;11;68%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;19;Plenty of sun;36;20;NW;18;19%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;23;13;A heavy thunderstorm;23;12;SW;12;75%;66%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and mild;18;4;Cloudy with a shower;13;6;ENE;8;73%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;15;9;Showers and t-storms;13;8;WNW;23;70%;64%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;18;64%;64%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;28;23;ESE;21;72%;76%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Periods of sun;26;18;N;17;66%;33%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;9;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;WSW;13;23%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;29;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;WSW;7;49%;11%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;N;9;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers/thunderstorm;16;8;Partly sunny;18;6;NE;9;67%;9%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;11;6;A touch of rain;10;6;SSW;17;82%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;17;4;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;WNW;7;39%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;20;10;Mostly cloudy;18;11;ESE;13;42%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNW;10;79%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny intervals;22;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;17;54%;66%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;29;23;Spotty showers;29;22;E;17;68%;87%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;13;4;Low clouds;12;4;S;6;64%;5%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;25;18;Sunny;28;18;WSW;14;45%;11%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;21;18;Variable cloudiness;22;18;E;17;61%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;15;5;Spotty showers;11;4;WNW;7;81%;62%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little p.m. rain;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;ENE;10;61%;44%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A touch of p.m. rain;12;4;Low clouds breaking;12;3;E;10;64%;43%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;Cooler;12;7;WSW;11;57%;77%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NE;12;51%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;A thunderstorm;24;14;NNE;8;47%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Clouds and sun;18;12;ESE;11;48%;43%;5

Toronto, Canada;Strong winds;3;1;Rain/snow showers;6;0;SW;22;88%;88%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;25;15;Mostly sunny;21;14;SSW;14;69%;4%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;13;W;25;55%;18%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;17;2;Sunshine and cooler;13;-3;E;16;33%;3%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of clouds;11;6;Rain tapering off;9;6;S;8;70%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A little a.m. rain;20;14;WNW;14;74%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;23;A t-storm around;32;23;E;13;49%;78%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, pleasant;20;10;Showers and t-storms;23;12;ENE;11;64%;87%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;A heavy thunderstorm;24;14;SW;10;59%;82%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;16;15;Morning rain;19;15;NW;36;77%;77%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;39;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;10;47%;28%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;20;1;Sunny;16;4;ENE;7;37%;12%;8

