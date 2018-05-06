Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;26;Some brightening;31;26;SSW;12;74%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;36;28;Mostly sunny;35;27;NW;22;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Brilliant sunshine;28;15;Mostly cloudy;25;14;W;12;49%;66%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;18;13;A shower in the a.m.;19;14;ENE;14;80%;73%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny;24;13;ENE;13;55%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;9;1;Inc. clouds;10;3;SE;9;58%;2%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;33;18;Sunny;31;18;SE;16;15%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;-1;Overcast and breezy;12;6;SW;25;40%;62%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A few showers;28;19;Humid with some sun;31;21;ENE;12;70%;22%;4

Athens, Greece;Severe thunderstorms;22;17;A heavy thunderstorm;23;16;NNW;13;74%;66%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;18;14;Mostly sunny;18;13;SW;21;63%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;35;22;Cloudy;31;21;NNE;13;39%;27%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;8;74%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;A t-storm around;34;22;SW;9;56%;54%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;S;11;68%;44%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Periods of sun;21;14;WSW;10;74%;74%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;SW;15;32%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;25;15;A shower or t-storm;22;11;NW;12;65%;57%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;21;8;Mostly sunny, mild;24;11;E;8;53%;1%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;Cloudy;16;10;ESE;7;81%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;ESE;12;53%;7%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;NNE;10;40%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;25;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;E;10;56%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;28;15;Periods of sun;26;13;ENE;12;41%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;NE;17;35%;25%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog this morning;23;19;Mostly cloudy;24;20;NE;19;72%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;A little a.m. rain;29;18;NW;9;41%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;Rain in the morning;17;13;NE;15;83%;81%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NW;15;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Increasing clouds;23;13;NW;27;45%;92%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;E;6;67%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Some sun returning;37;28;Warm with hazy sun;38;28;S;16;57%;28%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;17;9;Mostly sunny, nice;17;6;ENE;17;47%;2%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;12;78%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and beautiful;18;8;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;SSE;12;66%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;Sunny and nice;23;19;N;23;84%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;32;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;SSW;10;40%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Periods of rain;28;23;An afternoon shower;29;24;S;16;79%;86%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;37;28;Hazy and very warm;41;27;NW;12;23%;40%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;Rather cloudy;29;9;W;10;28%;28%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;36;27;S;18;63%;66%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;An afternoon shower;33;23;SSE;10;59%;47%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mild with sunshine;19;10;Clouds and sun;19;8;SSW;12;71%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;25;12;A t-storm around;24;11;NNE;9;45%;42%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;20;16;Hazy sun, a t-storm;19;15;NW;14;81%;73%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;34;26;Unseasonably hot;37;25;SSE;9;64%;57%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Sunny and delightful;25;9;ESE;6;47%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;NNE;11;76%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;17;5;Sunshine and mild;14;5;WNW;16;77%;7%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;35;26;A thunderstorm;34;26;S;10;75%;69%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;S;14;75%;91%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;28;21;Some sun, a shower;27;22;NE;25;60%;73%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;38;26;Hazy sun;38;26;SSE;8;33%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;19;A strong t-storm;29;18;NNE;17;61%;55%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;19;15;A couple of showers;20;15;N;13;79%;83%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;12;66%;49%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and hot;38;29;SSE;23;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;NW;9;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;21;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;9;NNE;9;35%;56%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;28;Sunny and breezy;34;28;WSW;25;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;26;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;WSW;11;64%;48%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;45;29;Mostly sunny and hot;45;30;S;14;13%;6%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;22;13;Clouds and sun, mild;24;15;NNE;15;46%;44%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;ESE;20;73%;83%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;9;72%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;36;28;Hazy sun, hot, humid;39;28;SSW;17;61%;10%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NW;6;73%;70%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;0;Periods of sun;14;1;ENE;10;54%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;12;76%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;S;14;75%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;26;14;A shower or t-storm;25;14;NW;8;65%;73%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;E;9;54%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with sunshine;27;14;Partly cloudy;26;15;S;9;56%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;11;70%;32%;9

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;24;13;A shower or t-storm;25;14;SE;7;52%;73%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;28;A morning t-storm;32;27;WNW;11;69%;82%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Thunderstorms;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNW;7;81%;69%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;26;Sunshine and warm;36;27;SE;10;51%;30%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;21;12;Mostly cloudy;19;12;NW;25;54%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NE;11;47%;64%;12

Miami, United States;Variable cloudiness;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SE;11;69%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;NE;17;53%;10%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;S;13;73%;54%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;22;16;Mostly cloudy;23;17;NE;17;63%;31%;3

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;14;4;Sunshine;14;5;SW;6;38%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cooler, a.m. showers;16;8;Turning sunny;20;8;ENE;12;55%;8%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;28;Hazy sun;33;28;WNW;12;65%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;15;A little a.m. rain;24;16;NE;14;69%;66%;10

New York, United States;Cooler, p.m. showers;18;12;Partly sunny, nice;20;10;E;16;53%;37%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;WNW;11;49%;57%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;2;-3;Rain and snow shower;6;2;SW;21;69%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A touch of p.m. rain;23;17;Rain;22;16;NNW;11;84%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;20;8;Clouds and sun, warm;21;8;SSE;10;57%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;16;-1;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;SSW;13;37%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;25;Spotty showers;28;25;ESE;12;81%;91%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;12;78%;67%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;15;73%;81%;5

Paris, France;Sunshine and warm;28;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;12;52%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;SSE;12;55%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;11;74%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Overcast;29;24;Inc. clouds;31;24;E;12;76%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;32;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;SE;11;56%;75%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Mostly sunny, mild;23;9;E;14;39%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. rain;24;11;Partly sunny;23;9;N;12;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;10;Periods of rain;17;12;NNW;10;78%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;N;10;80%;70%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;Showers around;28;23;SSE;12;76%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;5;3;Occasional rain;7;4;E;21;75%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;NNE;5;52%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;28;22;Afternoon showers;26;21;NW;10;78%;98%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;37;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;40;28;SSE;15;12%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;22;14;Thunderstorms;23;15;W;9;83%;86%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;15;6;Clouds and sun;18;7;W;14;69%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly cloudy;20;9;WSW;17;67%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ENE;10;66%;68%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;28;24;A stray shower;29;24;ESE;23;69%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;N;8;78%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;10;Mostly sunny;28;10;ESE;12;15%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;9;A passing shower;19;8;WSW;9;68%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;NE;11;78%;77%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;A shower or t-storm;28;12;NW;8;69%;75%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;NNE;9;65%;8%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A touch of rain;21;13;Partly sunny;24;12;NNW;5;55%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;28;18;Cloudy, less humid;21;16;NNE;19;80%;36%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;14;67%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;13;Thunderstorms;22;12;W;11;74%;79%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;29;23;A stray shower;29;23;E;23;65%;70%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and nice;20;10;Partly sunny;22;8;NNE;18;47%;14%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;22;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;NNW;19;58%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;W;13;61%;57%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;W;16;70%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;26;10;Plenty of sun;24;12;E;10;26%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and warm;26;14;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;N;10;47%;65%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;27;16;Rather cloudy;28;18;NE;14;26%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some brightening;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;17;WSW;17;59%;76%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;23;16;A heavy thunderstorm;27;17;SSE;6;66%;82%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;23;18;Breezy with rain;23;14;NNE;26;63%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. rain;13;6;Plenty of sun;11;5;NNW;12;56%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;E;10;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;ESE;9;59%;13%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;24;5;Decreasing clouds;26;6;E;20;11%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;20;9;NE;8;57%;6%;7

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;10;NNE;12;36%;1%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;SW;8;60%;55%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny, mild;22;8;NNE;11;51%;3%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunlit and pleasant;21;8;Mostly sunny, mild;23;9;NE;16;45%;4%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;13;NNW;20;64%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;38;26;A t-storm around;35;26;W;10;62%;56%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;23;11;Clouds and sun;23;12;NE;5;50%;47%;10

