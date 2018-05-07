Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;15;76%;78%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;36;25;Sunny and very warm;39;26;NE;11;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A shower;24;14;Partly sunny;23;14;WSW;19;59%;44%;9

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the a.m.;19;14;A shower in the a.m.;17;12;NNW;10;80%;66%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunlit and pleasant;25;13;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;S;16;51%;1%;6

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;10;2;Mostly cloudy;13;7;ENE;12;52%;30%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;32;18;Clouds and sun, warm;34;20;SE;14;16%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and breezy;12;5;Inc. clouds;14;3;NNE;18;50%;33%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;20;Partly sunny;32;20;ENE;17;61%;11%;4

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;23;17;A shower or t-storm;25;15;S;11;65%;82%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;14;Mostly sunny;19;14;WSW;18;61%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;19;WSW;26;47%;41%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WNW;7;77%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;WNW;13;61%;69%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Partly sunny;35;26;S;11;65%;34%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;15;Partly sunny;20;15;WSW;9;79%;42%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Partial sunshine;27;13;S;15;24%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;25;11;Periods of sun;24;11;WSW;9;42%;1%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;14;E;10;51%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;17;10;Showers and t-storms;17;10;NNW;7;81%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;27;14;ESE;11;54%;9%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NW;13;51%;83%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;NE;8;55%;2%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;26;12;Rain ending;25;15;NE;10;51%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;25;13;Showers and t-storms;24;12;NNE;12;50%;84%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;24;19;Showers and t-storms;22;20;NE;15;79%;82%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Couple of t-storms;29;18;Couple of t-storms;30;18;WSW;8;48%;77%;9

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;21;13;Clouds breaking;17;10;NNE;34;73%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Sunny and nice;30;17;NNW;13;25%;5%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;23;14;Cooler;17;14;NW;41;61%;27%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ESE;6;59%;65%;9

Chennai, India;Warm with hazy sun;37;30;Hazy sunshine;37;29;S;15;59%;23%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;18;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;SE;14;45%;13%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSE;12;76%;76%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;Partly sunny;19;10;ESE;15;61%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;23;19;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;N;23;85%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;21;S;18;40%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly cloudy;28;24;S;16;88%;58%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;40;25;A strong t-storm;34;24;N;15;42%;42%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;12;Sunshine and nice;27;10;WSW;11;24%;3%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;31;27;Warmer with some sun;37;27;SSE;17;68%;30%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny, nice;34;23;SSE;8;57%;35%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;19;9;A little a.m. rain;15;7;WSW;25;72%;72%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;24;11;Sunny and delightful;26;11;NNE;8;30%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;21;15;Periods of sunshine;22;16;WSW;19;75%;33%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Unseasonably hot;37;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;10;72%;84%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and beautiful;25;8;ESE;8;42%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;12;61%;17%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;20;7;Partial sunshine;15;4;NNW;12;59%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A downpour;33;27;SSE;10;75%;67%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSE;8;77%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;27;22;A morning shower;27;22;ENE;25;61%;55%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;40;26;Hazy sun;38;25;S;10;28%;12%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;27;19;Sun and clouds;29;19;NE;13;52%;13%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;19;15;Brief a.m. showers;19;15;WNW;14;87%;89%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;10;67%;58%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;41;30;Sunny and not as hot;35;27;N;24;49%;6%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and nice;22;8;NW;9;40%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;24;10;Mostly sunny;26;10;NNE;8;29%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;27;Sunny, breezy, nice;35;28;W;23;60%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;29;16;A t-storm in spots;29;16;SSE;11;53%;55%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;W;18;13%;5%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;23;15;A t-storm in spots;28;14;E;16;43%;42%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;28;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;ESE;22;74%;76%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;32;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;S;9;73%;71%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;36;28;Hazy sun and hot;40;28;SSW;17;58%;7%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;7;72%;56%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun;14;1;Partly sunny;14;0;ENE;11;53%;55%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Couple of t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;11;75%;71%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;22;18;Sun and some clouds;22;18;SSE;11;77%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;NNW;17;67%;27%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;A t-storm around;26;10;WNW;11;54%;41%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;25;13;Partly sunny;26;16;SSW;9;52%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Couple of t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;10;74%;71%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;25;14;A shower or t-storm;26;13;NE;6;58%;80%;9

Male, Maldives;A morning t-storm;30;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;NW;16;71%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;6;82%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;27;A shower in the p.m.;36;27;S;8;51%;67%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;20;12;Clearing;17;9;NNE;9;65%;28%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;SSW;9;50%;64%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Spotty showers;30;23;NNE;15;61%;84%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;NE;14;50%;3%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;S;14;73%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;22;17;A p.m. t-storm;22;18;NE;14;69%;99%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;14;5;Sunny and warmer;20;9;N;5;39%;7%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Increasing clouds;23;10;NNE;8;51%;30%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Hazy sun;33;28;W;13;65%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;23;15;A little a.m. rain;23;16;E;12;73%;83%;8

New York, United States;Warmer;22;11;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;12;55%;4%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;27;17;A few showers;24;16;W;12;63%;78%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;7;3;A little p.m. rain;6;-2;NNW;23;89%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;23;15;Periods of rain;20;13;NNE;13;69%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;21;8;Partly sunny;20;6;SSE;11;64%;5%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;15;2;Warmer with sunshine;22;6;SW;15;40%;12%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;ESE;11;78%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;16;75%;65%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;29;23;Morning showers;29;23;ENE;13;76%;74%;10

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;NNW;8;57%;13%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;SE;15;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Some sun, a t-storm;35;26;SW;11;70%;68%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;14;75%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;8;55%;65%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;23;9;Partly sunny;23;13;ENE;12;38%;42%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;29;10;Not as warm;22;6;E;12;46%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;16;12;Downpours;17;12;SSW;10;78%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;20;13;A morning shower;20;14;SW;10;75%;63%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SSE;14;71%;66%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;8;6;Rain and drizzle;9;5;SSE;14;73%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;22;9;Partial sunshine;19;9;NE;7;58%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon showers;26;21;A few showers;26;20;NE;9;79%;96%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up, warm;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;42;28;S;24;8%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A shower or t-storm;23;15;SW;8;81%;67%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;17;7;Clouds and sun;16;5;NE;12;61%;1%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;11;Partly cloudy;19;13;W;19;73%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;16;ENE;10;64%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;22;72%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;8;84%;69%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;10;Partly sunny;29;11;NW;8;19%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;A passing shower;19;9;Partial sunshine;20;9;WSW;8;60%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;E;12;74%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;27;12;Clouds and sun;23;11;NW;12;71%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;21;11;Partial sunshine;23;12;SSW;9;65%;90%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with clearing;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;ENE;10;53%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, less humid;22;16;Nice with some sun;24;15;E;16;55%;1%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;28;ESE;12;65%;41%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;23;11;A shower or t-storm;22;10;SE;10;65%;82%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;28;24;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;E;23;69%;68%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;23;9;Clouds and sun, mild;21;8;S;10;51%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Partly sunny;25;15;NNW;13;48%;2%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;28;21;NE;15;81%;91%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;19;6;Sun and some clouds;15;5;E;12;59%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Mostly sunny;29;15;E;8;25%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;28;14;Afternoon showers;25;14;NNE;15;55%;91%;7

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;29;18;Mainly cloudy;28;19;NW;10;27%;63%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Partly sunny;24;18;WSW;22;44%;66%;7

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;23;16;SE;6;69%;85%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;17;13;Rain and drizzle;15;11;NE;21;71%;88%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;11;4;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;ENE;6;55%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;E;22;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;NW;9;61%;44%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and warmer;28;7;Not as warm;21;-1;NW;13;21%;60%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;11;Some sun;21;13;ESE;6;51%;81%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;25;10;Showers and t-storms;23;11;E;11;51%;84%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;Some sun, very hot;36;25;SW;8;58%;72%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny;24;10;NE;11;49%;4%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, nice and warm;23;10;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;ENE;19;43%;11%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;15;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;13;NW;31;72%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;W;9;52%;17%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;26;13;Showers and t-storms;23;10;ENE;8;54%;81%;8

