Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;15;78%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;34;28;Sunny and warmer;39;28;NE;14;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds, warm;34;20;A shower in the p.m.;33;20;WNW;23;29%;55%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;18;13;Sunny;20;14;ESE;12;68%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NE;13;62%;82%;7

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;15;7;An afternoon shower;15;7;SE;14;58%;72%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;WSW;11;19%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer with some sun;28;14;A shower or two;23;6;W;23;55%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;Mostly sunny;20;8;SE;11;63%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;29;18;Hazy sun;28;17;SW;11;52%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;19;14;Showers;18;12;NW;18;76%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, warm;41;25;Mostly sunny;38;24;WNW;13;25%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;E;8;82%;79%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm around;32;22;SW;10;65%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;9;77%;84%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;22;16;Partly sunny;22;15;SW;14;73%;30%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Partly sunny;25;10;ESE;20;34%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Partly sunny;26;16;SE;17;60%;66%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;NE;10;40%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;17;9;Cloudy;18;9;SE;10;75%;83%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;27;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;E;9;55%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;15;E;16;67%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;23;13;NNW;7;74%;82%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;SE;12;49%;10%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;24;14;Heavy thunderstorms;23;16;SE;12;78%;84%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;WSW;9;69%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;N;8;44%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Variable clouds;20;15;Inc. clouds;21;17;SSW;15;69%;97%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;41;28;Some sun, summerlike;42;27;NNE;15;9%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Occasional rain;17;14;A morning shower;17;13;NNW;15;64%;51%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;7;61%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;37;29;High clouds;38;29;SSE;12;59%;38%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;13;12;Partly sunny;18;12;N;13;82%;11%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;SSW;9;83%;84%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;9;N;10;58%;17%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;Sunny and nice;24;20;N;20;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;30;21;Clouds and sun, warm;32;22;SE;9;58%;27%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;A shower;29;23;SSW;13;82%;68%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;44;29;Hazy sun and hot;44;28;SE;11;16%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;26;11;A p.m. t-storm;27;11;S;11;40%;80%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A heavy thunderstorm;34;27;S;14;67%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, comfortable;32;25;Some brightening;32;26;ESE;12;64%;55%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;16;6;Partly sunny;16;7;N;16;72%;17%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;24;12;Variable cloudiness;23;12;N;11;44%;66%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;SSE;11;72%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;34;26;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;15;70%;70%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Spotty showers;22;10;Partial sunshine;23;10;ESE;7;53%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;29;22;Thunderstorms;28;23;SE;13;83%;87%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny;20;12;S;12;50%;28%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;ESE;10;76%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;SSW;9;66%;56%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;27;60%;60%;13

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;39;24;A t-storm around;37;24;SE;9;40%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Hazy sun and warm;37;21;N;19;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;NE;17;72%;38%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;Showers around;34;25;E;14;67%;89%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;30;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;N;16;47%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;22;8;SSE;11;55%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;21;7;Mostly sunny;23;8;N;8;32%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and summerlike;43;28;Hazy and summerlike;42;26;NW;12;9%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Spotty showers;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;8;77%;72%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;44;29;A t-storm around;40;29;SSE;20;24%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;19;9;Lots of sun, nice;24;11;S;7;50%;26%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;E;25;68%;82%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SSE;10;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;26;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;S;16;78%;85%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;5;80%;76%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;ESE;10;26%;17%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;11;73%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Plenty of sunshine;21;17;Clouds, then sun;21;17;SSE;14;76%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;NW;13;67%;44%;10

London, United Kingdom;A shower or t-storm;23;12;A shower or t-storm;22;11;NNE;15;62%;57%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;20;14;Clouds breaking;20;14;SSW;10;66%;23%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;S;10;69%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny;26;15;W;6;50%;10%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Showers;31;27;WSW;19;76%;98%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;Showers around;29;24;E;7;84%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SE;10;59%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;15;12;Spotty showers;16;12;WSW;18;77%;68%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;26;15;E;8;43%;30%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;27;24;A t-storm in spots;27;24;ESE;21;77%;56%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;20;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;SE;10;61%;80%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;17;74%;72%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;16;11;More sun than clouds;14;9;SW;16;53%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;12;A shower or two;17;13;NNE;5;62%;63%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Clouds and sun;20;14;SSE;15;43%;37%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;35;27;Hazy sun;34;27;WSW;13;63%;5%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;15;A t-storm in spots;22;15;ENE;12;82%;79%;9

New York, United States;Sunshine, less humid;26;15;A shower;21;16;SE;11;65%;73%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;Sun and clouds, hot;34;20;W;16;30%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;20;11;Cloudy and cooler;13;5;W;16;76%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;E;10;40%;55%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Partly sunny;23;8;S;9;44%;2%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;25;11;Not as warm;20;10;WNW;14;64%;57%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;27;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;E;16;78%;81%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NE;11;81%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;13;80%;70%;11

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;23;13;Showers and t-storms;24;13;NNW;8;65%;69%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;ENE;13;38%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;8;75%;80%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;38;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;21;75%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;ESE;9;47%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;22;10;A t-storm in spots;23;13;E;9;50%;56%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds;28;10;Cooler, p.m. rain;17;9;NW;7;83%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;10;Periods of rain;19;10;SSW;9;72%;75%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;22;13;Sunshine, pleasant;22;15;N;13;65%;51%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;SE;16;68%;83%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;7;5;Windy with rain;9;6;SSE;40;77%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;SSE;12;48%;64%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;17;E;8;64%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;23;Abundant sunshine;39;25;ESE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Showers and t-storms;24;15;WSW;11;71%;70%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Increasing clouds;24;12;S;10;49%;68%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;12;Partly sunny;17;13;WSW;19;73%;27%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SSW;6;84%;79%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;19;73%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;WNW;7;95%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;NE;16;19%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;E;5;28%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;NE;12;72%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny;26;12;NNW;8;53%;17%;8

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Lots of sun, nice;24;12;NNE;11;60%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;Occasional p.m. rain;23;14;SSW;8;63%;91%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;20;Rain and drizzle;25;18;WNW;18;83%;83%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A shower;31;26;S;9;78%;90%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;22;12;Showers and t-storms;23;12;SSE;14;63%;70%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;28;23;A shower in spots;28;24;E;17;73%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;25;9;Periods of sun;22;10;S;11;38%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;21;12;Sunny and nice;22;14;SW;20;52%;15%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;32;25;An afternoon shower;34;26;WSW;9;57%;57%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Sun and clouds;22;11;WSW;9;47%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A passing shower;30;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;SE;14;38%;52%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;28;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;14;NNE;13;51%;44%;7

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;29;18;Turning cloudy;28;18;NNW;12;27%;28%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Some sun, summerlike;36;24;E;12;27%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;29;17;Showers and t-storms;30;17;E;6;52%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;SSE;15;46%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;18;9;Rain and drizzle;16;10;NW;16;77%;68%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Some sun, pleasant;28;19;NNW;12;60%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;26;17;Mostly cloudy;22;15;NW;10;77%;29%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;8;-5;Mostly cloudy;14;4;WNW;25;20%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;20;12;Plenty of sunshine;23;14;NE;7;53%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;24;12;A t-storm in spots;26;14;SE;15;58%;75%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;8;62%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;21;10;Thundershower;19;10;SE;9;64%;81%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;23;9;Showers and t-storms;23;12;SE;10;55%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;12;Partly sunny;16;10;NNW;43;67%;70%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;26;A thunderstorm;35;26;SW;8;62%;82%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NE;7;52%;73%;6

