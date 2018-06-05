Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A morning t-storm;30;25;SW;11;82%;78%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;45;33;Sunny and hot;43;32;NNW;13;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A stray thunderstorm;31;19;Mostly sunny;34;20;NW;13;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;24;15;Clouds and sunshine;21;15;SSE;12;59%;60%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;20;11;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;NNE;11;68%;5%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;16;10;WSW;11;58%;42%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;39;30;Mostly sunny and hot;41;25;NW;11;18%;20%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;26;16;Warmer;30;14;SSE;16;26%;9%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Cloudy;18;8;S;7;68%;20%;1

Athens, Greece;A little p.m. rain;32;21;Clouds and sun, warm;33;21;WNW;12;36%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;16;9;Heavy showers;14;7;SSE;16;67%;86%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;22;Sunny and very warm;43;28;N;18;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;22;Turning cloudy;34;23;SSW;8;64%;5%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;WSW;17;73%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;12;74%;74%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;23;17;Showers and t-storms;22;15;E;16;77%;83%;9

Beijing, China;Very hot;38;25;Very hot;36;25;NNE;11;17%;22%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;31;17;A t-storm in spots;30;18;ESE;7;51%;55%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny;23;12;ESE;18;41%;1%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;9;Inc. clouds;18;9;SE;10;77%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Thickening clouds;26;12;Nice with some sun;27;13;NNW;10;52%;8%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;Heavy thunderstorms;26;16;ENE;11;74%;86%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;Drenching t-storms;27;17;SE;8;71%;83%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;29;16;Heavy thunderstorms;31;18;ENE;7;65%;84%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;28;18;Severe thunderstorms;27;15;ENE;12;73%;87%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;13;8;Partly sunny;15;8;W;12;63%;23%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;15;Variable cloudiness;29;16;E;8;38%;42%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;21;19;Warmer with some sun;26;17;SW;10;70%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;34;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NNE;11;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunshine and nice;24;13;NNW;15;51%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SE;7;68%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;40;30;High clouds;38;30;SSW;15;55%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;19;12;Warmer with some sun;23;18;S;11;49%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;25;Downpours;29;25;SW;15;83%;92%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;15;53%;5%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;Variable clouds;27;23;W;8;81%;13%;9

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;SE;15;59%;5%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;SSW;22;57%;3%;8

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;43;31;Hazy and very warm;41;32;ESE;13;42%;8%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;33;16;A strong t-storm;30;14;NNW;16;33%;52%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;10;71%;74%;11

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;34;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;9;56%;5%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sun;17;10;Partial sunshine;19;9;NE;16;63%;14%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;Sunny and very warm;34;19;NNE;8;28%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;Partly sunny;21;16;W;23;66%;10%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;27;Partly sunny;35;25;SSW;8;61%;34%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny, cool;17;5;SSE;14;53%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SSE;6;70%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers, windy;11;5;Clouds and sun;14;5;WNW;20;41%;34%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SW;14;86%;68%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, downpours;31;26;Cloudy, downpours;30;26;SE;20;84%;91%;3

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;30;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;ENE;24;57%;70%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;10;69%;88%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A little p.m. rain;41;23;Hot with hazy sun;42;30;N;15;43%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Mostly cloudy;29;21;E;7;64%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;9;68%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;28;Sunny and very warm;36;29;N;24;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;S;9;49%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;15;Sunshine, very hot;37;16;NW;10;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;W;25;62%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;19;S;9;74%;68%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;NNW;8;13%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;26;13;Not as warm;20;7;N;14;31%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;20;54%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;31;19;Sunshine, pleasant;32;18;SSE;10;60%;3%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;10;75%;66%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;5;76%;61%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-2;Periods of sun;12;-3;NNE;12;53%;55%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;75%;65%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Partly sunny;20;17;S;10;81%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable clouds;19;15;A shower or t-storm;21;15;NW;15;72%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds, then sun;18;8;Clearing;22;12;ENE;13;60%;27%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;22;15;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;SSE;10;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;12;60%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Variable cloudiness;20;11;Showers and t-storms;20;11;NNW;6;64%;70%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;SW;17;78%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A little a.m. rain;29;24;NNE;6;83%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;11;62%;83%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;18;11;NNE;13;68%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;15;Nice with some sun;28;15;NNE;8;29%;44%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;W;14;66%;57%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;17;0;Clouds and sun;16;3;NW;17;34%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;34;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SSW;28;69%;70%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;13;7;Partly sunny;15;9;WNW;13;69%;39%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;16;10;A thick cloud cover;19;12;N;3;58%;70%;2

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;15;5;Partly sunny, cool;13;6;NW;20;52%;29%;7

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;33;30;A shower or t-storm;33;27;WSW;15;75%;99%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;ENE;12;67%;42%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;25;14;Sun and clouds;22;14;SSE;10;50%;25%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;WNW;12;39%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief showers;20;11;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;SSW;11;54%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A bit of p.m. rain;26;18;Humid with rain;22;19;WNW;12;83%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;18;5;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;S;9;31%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;14;9;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;SSW;9;67%;83%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;E;17;81%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;8;85%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon t-storms;31;24;Showers;29;25;ENE;11;83%;96%;5

Paris, France;A shower or two;21;16;Thunderstorms;24;17;SSW;9;83%;84%;4

Perth, Australia;Very windy;18;11;Showers;16;10;W;16;79%;97%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thick cloud cover;33;25;Spotty showers;32;26;SW;15;77%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;Becoming cloudy;29;23;SE;24;76%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;A t-storm in spots;35;24;ESE;7;46%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;26;13;E;14;45%;27%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Mostly sunny;31;16;SSW;11;54%;4%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;11;SW;12;55%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Partly sunny;21;13;NNE;13;65%;30%;11

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;24;SSE;12;72%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;16;8;Low clouds;12;7;W;12;72%;25%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with a shower;14;7;A passing shower;16;8;WNW;15;47%;55%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;SW;9;71%;66%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and hot;45;29;E;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;16;Periods of sun;27;17;N;9;63%;30%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;11;4;Clouds and sun;14;7;W;19;55%;57%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;12;Low clouds breaking;17;12;W;33;68%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;85%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;SE;18;69%;50%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable cloudiness;24;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;ESE;7;94%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;NE;21;26%;30%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;15;5;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;ENE;6;49%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;9;75%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;17;13;A shower or t-storm;20;13;NW;12;77%;66%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;NNE;8;54%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;WNW;9;55%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;21;Mainly cloudy;27;21;SE;15;63%;12%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;28;Partly sunny;32;26;SE;13;72%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;27;14;Heavy thunderstorms;25;13;S;9;68%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;ENE;18;71%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cooler;15;5;Partly sunny;18;8;SSW;12;33%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;17;13;Cloudy with showers;18;13;NE;11;78%;93%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;11;66%;74%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;12;9;Showers around;15;8;WNW;22;37%;73%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;32;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;22;E;9;28%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy;26;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;NNW;13;45%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;36;22;Abundant sunshine;35;22;NW;13;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunny and seasonable;29;22;N;15;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;32;20;A couple of t-storms;29;19;ENE;6;58%;77%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;29;18;Rain, not as warm;22;18;ENE;10;76%;96%;3

Toronto, Canada;Overcast;16;11;Low clouds breaking;18;14;S;13;69%;53%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;21;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;15;60%;29%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;19;7;Rain and drizzle;15;4;NNW;15;62%;85%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;16;11;Partly sunny;21;12;N;8;50%;25%;8

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;30;17;A heavy thunderstorm;27;16;ESE;9;65%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Cloudy;32;24;N;7;73%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with a shower;16;3;Periods of sun, cool;16;4;WNW;16;36%;25%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;24;6;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;16;35%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;11;6;Very windy, showers;11;8;SSW;51;73%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;26;Thunderstorms;31;25;SW;9;79%;86%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;5;45%;9%;11

_____

