Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;11;80%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;41;29;Sunny, breezy, warm;40;33;W;32;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;31;19;Partly sunny, breezy;31;20;W;25;46%;10%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;25;17;Mostly sunny;23;15;W;13;58%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;A thick cloud cover;17;12;NNW;21;70%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;17;8;A passing shower;17;8;WSW;16;57%;61%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Clouds and sunshine;36;24;SE;12;21%;16%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Rather cloudy;24;8;NW;15;40%;51%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;A morning t-storm;22;7;S;22;74%;55%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSW;14;33%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;11;Rain tapering off;15;13;WNW;26;87%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Plenty of sun;41;25;WNW;14;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;25;High clouds and warm;35;23;S;6;59%;23%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Cloudy;28;21;W;21;70%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;32;27;Spotty showers;33;27;WSW;15;73%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;26;18;Partly sunny;25;17;W;18;66%;21%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;19;NW;10;49%;58%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;31;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SSW;7;44%;9%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;23;14;NW;13;48%;17%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;19;8;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;10;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny intervals;26;12;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;N;9;51%;3%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;30;19;A severe t-storm;29;16;NNW;14;67%;89%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;22;14;Cloudy;17;10;N;10;75%;29%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;32;17;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;SSW;8;42%;54%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;NE;12;59%;71%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;16;11;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SSW;13;78%;75%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;32;14;Sunny and nice;30;14;N;8;31%;5%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;20;16;Low clouds breaking;21;17;ESE;10;71%;31%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;35;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;14;39%;27%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;21;10;Pleasant and warmer;26;13;NNE;11;49%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;E;7;59%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Mostly cloudy;38;30;SW;21;49%;40%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;20;18;Humid and warmer;25;19;S;9;80%;24%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy shower;31;27;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;21;77%;71%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;14;Some sun, a t-storm;22;14;NW;12;57%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;23;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;W;9;75%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;36;25;Hot with some sun;36;25;S;16;56%;24%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;30;23;Showers around;28;23;SSE;22;83%;87%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;41;29;Hot with hazy sun;43;32;WSW;17;33%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Not as hot;30;14;Sunshine, pleasant;30;15;E;13;29%;17%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;33;28;Thunderstorms;31;27;SSE;11;84%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;SE;9;64%;32%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;18;10;Partial sunshine;18;10;ESE;16;65%;36%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;30;18;Sunshine and nice;32;18;NNE;9;28%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;23;15;Mostly sunny;23;17;W;22;68%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;35;27;Cloudy and very warm;36;29;SW;14;61%;35%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Mostly sunny;21;6;SE;10;51%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;9;75%;74%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;26;12;Rain and drizzle;19;7;N;17;61%;55%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;31;26;Spotty showers;32;25;SW;10;82%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;33;27;A drenching t-storm;31;27;SSE;12;79%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;20;55%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;15;67%;49%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Hazy and very warm;41;26;N;15;27%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;20;Abundant sunshine;27;18;ENE;15;55%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;SE;10;66%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;42;30;Sunny and hot;40;29;NNE;13;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;18;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NNW;8;56%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;35;13;Sunny and very warm;34;14;NW;15;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with clearing;35;29;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;SW;26;62%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;20;Thunderstorms;28;18;SW;8;82%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;30;Partly sunny;43;30;SSW;28;23%;6%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;28;18;A morning t-storm;29;18;WSW;15;58%;84%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sunshine;31;27;A shower or t-storm;32;27;E;26;61%;80%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds, nice;31;20;Partly sunny;33;20;SW;10;56%;4%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Thunderstorms;34;27;SSW;11;82%;90%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ENE;6;71%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;10;-4;A shower or two;11;-2;E;14;46%;83%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;72%;84%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Clouds, then sun;19;16;S;11;77%;9%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;NNW;18;70%;12%;10

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;25;11;Partly sunny;18;10;NNE;15;72%;27%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;S;9;54%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;19;SSE;11;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;20;12;A t-storm in spots;25;12;NNE;6;55%;44%;11

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;SW;18;78%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;7;73%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;29;25;Heavy rain;29;26;SW;15;85%;94%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;17;9;A shower;15;7;WNW;27;78%;70%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;26;16;A shower or t-storm;24;15;SSE;9;65%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A strong t-storm;29;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;13;74%;57%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine and warm;28;13;Partly sunny;23;10;W;17;52%;32%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;23;71%;29%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;15;11;Periods of rain;14;9;SSW;13;75%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Clouds and sun;27;18;WSW;12;42%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;20;13;A little p.m. rain;21;13;SW;20;52%;94%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;33;28;Showers and t-storms;32;29;WSW;26;79%;84%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;11;Showers around;22;13;S;11;67%;70%;7

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;SSW;13;45%;25%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as hot;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;NW;11;57%;33%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;20;9;Sunny, nice and warm;23;13;ESE;5;60%;3%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;27;19;A t-storm around;24;16;N;9;73%;50%;11

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;18;10;Nice with some sun;22;11;NE;10;44%;59%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny;27;15;SW;19;48%;9%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;30;27;ESE;24;70%;44%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;8;83%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;10;80%;80%;4

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;22;16;Spotty showers;18;10;NNE;13;84%;75%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;Spotty showers;19;9;SSE;14;77%;76%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;25;SW;9;78%;68%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;22;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;31;70%;29%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;8;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;25;15;A t-storm or two;23;14;N;11;60%;78%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;25;16;Partial sunshine;25;13;NW;7;64%;33%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;23;12;Showers around;23;11;SW;13;59%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;22;12;Mostly sunny;23;14;NW;14;66%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Becoming cloudy;29;24;SE;17;63%;78%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;7;Rain and drizzle;10;7;SSW;10;70%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;22;13;A morning t-shower;20;12;NNW;14;68%;53%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;Sunny and very warm;32;23;NNW;8;57%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;42;27;NW;14;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;30;18;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;SW;15;65%;32%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;26;14;Rain and drizzle;19;8;N;13;74%;60%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;WSW;17;64%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;S;8;80%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;30;25;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;22;68%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;SSW;7;96%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Becoming cloudy;28;15;WNW;10;24%;26%;9

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;9;-3;Sunshine, but cold;10;-3;E;6;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;10;76%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;20;14;A t-storm in spots;21;12;NW;13;74%;41%;5

Seattle, United States;Clearing;20;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;E;11;48%;47%;9

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;W;8;61%;23%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;SSE;15;59%;6%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sunshine;33;28;A morning t-storm;33;28;SSE;15;72%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;29;14;A thunderstorm;29;16;SSW;9;54%;71%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;25;Hazy with a shower;30;26;E;26;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;23;11;Partial sunshine;20;7;S;13;57%;21%;6

Sydney, Australia;Variable clouds;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;WNW;16;72%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy morning rain;30;22;Clouds and sun, warm;33;25;ESE;17;53%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;24;13;Morning rain, cooler;18;10;NW;15;73%;68%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;Sunny;35;21;N;11;23%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;28;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;NE;11;73%;80%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;33;18;Partly sunny;33;21;SW;11;22%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;A shower or t-storm;27;21;SSW;15;57%;81%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;SE;7;48%;6%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;19;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;10;76%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;SSE;14;64%;58%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Hot with clearing;36;26;Sunny, not as warm;29;21;WNW;21;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;WNW;19;50%;51%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Episodes of sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny;23;6;NNE;14;37%;27%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;18;8;Cloudy;18;11;E;7;52%;67%;3

Vienna, Austria;Warm with some sun;32;20;A damaging t-storm;29;16;N;17;64%;86%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;8;78%;79%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and a t-storm;27;12;Some sun, a t-shower;22;11;WNW;19;52%;53%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A thunderstorm;28;16;Periods of sun;23;14;N;12;56%;22%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Rain and drizzle;13;11;SE;44;91%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;26;SW;16;76%;87%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;29;14;A shower or t-storm;24;12;NE;5;55%;66%;11

_____

