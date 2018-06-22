Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, June 22, 2018
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;86%;82%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;39;32;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;WNW;18;40%;0%;13
Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;31;20;Sunny and breezy;32;21;W;31;44%;2%;12
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;24;19;Turning sunny;26;20;E;19;65%;0%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;15;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;NNW;19;67%;40%;8
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Rather cloudy;16;10;SW;11;66%;44%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;37;25;Increasing clouds;37;25;W;11;21%;3%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;23;12;Mainly cloudy;25;12;WSW;15;35%;8%;8
Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;29;18;Sunshine and warm;30;14;NNW;16;52%;64%;4
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;20;A shower or t-storm;31;20;NNE;11;51%;73%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;15;10;WNW;7;71%;66%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;39;22;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;WNW;23;27%;0%;12
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;23;SW;8;75%;100%;5
Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;17;72%;66%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;27;High clouds and warm;36;27;WSW;12;56%;64%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;27;21;Sunshine, less humid;25;19;NE;16;64%;14%;11
Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny, warmer;35;24;SSW;10;35%;4%;11
Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;22;11;Sun and clouds;20;11;NW;11;51%;8%;7
Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;18;11;A shower or two;17;12;WNW;20;50%;72%;4
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;Cloudy;18;9;ESE;12;70%;44%;4
Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;26;12;Nice with sunshine;26;10;N;12;45%;2%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;19;11;Partly sunny, breezy;20;12;NW;23;48%;28%;6
Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;17;7;Partly sunny;20;9;NNW;10;61%;34%;5
Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;32;17;Cooler;21;11;ESE;10;71%;26%;4
Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;18;10;Clouds and sun;21;11;NW;16;45%;32%;9
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;15;10;Mostly sunny;17;1;S;16;61%;3%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;25;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;N;7;40%;52%;8
Busan, South Korea;High clouds;29;20;Mostly cloudy;27;19;WSW;11;63%;3%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;25;Sunny and very warm;37;23;N;15;27%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Periods of rain;16;12;NNW;26;69%;84%;1
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;58%;64%;10
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;29;High clouds;38;28;SSW;16;51%;56%;6
Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;15;Clearing and warmer;23;17;E;12;76%;35%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Afternoon showers;29;25;WSW;17;80%;96%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;19;12;A shower or two;20;12;WNW;16;49%;74%;7
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;24;Periods of sun, nice;28;24;SW;14;77%;4%;10
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;S;23;50%;30%;12
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;21;74%;26%;7
Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;45;34;Hot with hazy sun;43;33;NW;11;29%;4%;12
Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;30;13;Sunshine and nice;30;13;N;10;30%;45%;12
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;29;A t-storm or two;32;27;S;15;79%;94%;7
Dili, East Timor;Some sun;34;21;Partly sunny;31;21;SSE;10;49%;28%;7
Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;18;9;Periods of sunshine;20;10;ESE;12;62%;5%;8
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;17;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNE;12;23%;16%;12
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;NE;9;70%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;29;High clouds and warm;36;28;SSE;11;58%;44%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny;22;7;NE;8;48%;26%;5
Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;71%;65%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Windy with showers;13;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;24;61%;27%;6
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;16;74%;57%;6
Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;S;13;82%;81%;4
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;29;53%;69%;13
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;WSW;12;71%;66%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing and warm;37;24;Partly sunny, nice;37;25;NNW;14;46%;27%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy, humid;27;20;A shower;25;20;NNE;17;71%;80%;11
Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SE;10;72%;82%;4
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;31;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;NNW;15;40%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NW;10;37%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Sunshine and nice;31;17;N;10;24%;3%;13
Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;34;28;Hazy sunshine;34;29;SW;19;63%;2%;13
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SW;8;75%;75%;10
Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;39;28;Periods of sun;39;27;SSW;25;32%;14%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;25;14;Showers and t-storms;17;9;WNW;18;81%;84%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny intervals;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;21;64%;68%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;21;Periods of sun;31;22;SW;10;62%;64%;8
Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;16;76%;79%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;6;84%;64%;3
La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;14;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;W;12;32%;1%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SW;10;77%;85%;5
Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;S;14;73%;29%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;27;17;NW;12;65%;3%;11
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;10;Periods of sun;23;12;NNW;13;44%;15%;8
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;Turning sunny;27;17;S;10;66%;1%;11
Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;26;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;SW;10;70%;4%;7
Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;34;21;Very hot;36;20;ENE;8;31%;0%;11
Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;31;26;Showers around;31;26;W;11;70%;86%;10
Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;Clouds limiting sun;31;24;NE;6;76%;44%;7
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;S;9;74%;88%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;5;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;SW;15;74%;57%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;S;7;59%;82%;12
Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WSW;10;72%;71%;12
Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;20;9;Thunderstorms;15;9;WSW;8;67%;90%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;23;69%;44%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;16;8;Mostly sunny;14;4;SSW;16;61%;7%;3
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;15;Showers around;23;14;E;3;54%;76%;4
Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;12;Rain and drizzle;29;20;SSE;11;47%;82%;5
Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;29;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;12;78%;65%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;12;A stray t-shower;22;13;WSW;12;71%;65%;8
New York, United States;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;Thunderstorms;23;20;NNE;11;86%;86%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;19;WNW;18;42%;3%;12
Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;29;19;Mostly sunny;26;16;W;14;58%;10%;7
Osaka-shi, Japan;Some brightening;30;19;Cooler, morning rain;22;18;NNE;12;79%;100%;3
Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;17;7;Clouds and sun;21;10;S;9;34%;8%;6
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;12;Spotty showers;22;14;NE;11;68%;83%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Periods of sun;29;26;ESE;7;77%;58%;6
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or t-storm;30;23;WNW;8;85%;80%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;23;ESE;9;82%;81%;4
Paris, France;Partly sunny;21;9;Clouds and sun;22;11;NE;11;55%;15%;9
Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;E;10;61%;4%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;12;66%;63%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;Becoming cloudy;30;22;SE;26;75%;39%;4
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;10;53%;64%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;15;10;A shower or two;16;11;WNW;17;44%;73%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;32;19;Mostly cloudy;30;16;SW;8;66%;5%;6
Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;23;10;A little p.m. rain;22;11;WSW;13;52%;66%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;17;WSW;12;70%;2%;12
Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SSE;16;62%;78%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief showers;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;9;SSW;13;82%;82%;1
Riga, Latvia;Spotty p.m. showers;18;8;Spotty showers;20;12;N;11;55%;70%;7
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunshine;28;20;NW;7;68%;2%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;NNE;18;11%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;27;18;Partly sunny;27;15;N;8;40%;28%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;21;8;Turning cloudy;20;12;SE;13;53%;30%;5
San Francisco, United States;Sunny;23;13;Sunny and warm;25;14;SW;13;56%;0%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;29;17;A shower or t-storm;25;17;ENE;9;75%;80%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;20;76%;81%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SW;8;98%;82%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;13;Mostly cloudy;29;13;NE;18;14%;4%;13
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;14;7;SSE;3;47%;29%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNE;8;84%;80%;4
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;28;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;NNW;8;59%;8%;11
Seattle, United States;Clearing;21;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;NE;8;61%;9%;8
Seoul, South Korea;A thick cloud cover;32;19;Mostly cloudy;29;18;SW;8;53%;27%;6
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;21;Rain and drizzle;26;20;ESE;15;75%;58%;5
Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SW;6;80%;82%;3
Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Cooler;19;8;NE;20;60%;30%;9
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;26;Partly sunny;30;27;E;24;68%;64%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Partly sunny;17;10;W;13;50%;39%;3
Sydney, Australia;Sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;9;58%;1%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;32;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;11;64%;66%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers, windy;16;9;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;W;16;57%;57%;6
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;22;ESE;14;21%;6%;11
Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;30;21;Clouds and sun;31;19;NNW;10;39%;40%;9
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;ENE;13;16%;0%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;23;Plenty of sun;30;22;NNW;12;44%;1%;12
Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;31;20;A shower or t-storm;24;16;ENE;7;71%;65%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with clearing;30;19;Rain, not as warm;23;19;SSE;7;85%;91%;3
Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;19;16;Rain and drizzle;18;15;NNE;21;88%;77%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;ESE;12;60%;0%;12
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;W;19;37%;5%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;28;14;A little a.m. rain;21;11;NNE;12;64%;87%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;19;13;Partly sunny;22;13;ESE;7;61%;27%;9
Vienna, Austria;Cooler;21;11;Partly sunny;20;12;NW;19;37%;43%;8
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;26;High clouds and warm;33;25;WNW;11;62%;44%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;20;9;Showers and t-storms;19;10;NNW;9;51%;80%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;20;10;Spotty showers;18;9;WNW;19;59%;78%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and chilly;8;3;Clouds and sun;12;10;NW;15;80%;30%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;11;83%;88%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;18;A t-storm in spots;29;15;NE;7;40%;47%;12
