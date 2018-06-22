Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, June 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;86%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;39;32;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;WNW;18;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;31;20;Sunny and breezy;32;21;W;31;44%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;24;19;Turning sunny;26;20;E;19;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;15;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;NNW;19;67%;40%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Rather cloudy;16;10;SW;11;66%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;37;25;Increasing clouds;37;25;W;11;21%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;23;12;Mainly cloudy;25;12;WSW;15;35%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;29;18;Sunshine and warm;30;14;NNW;16;52%;64%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;20;A shower or t-storm;31;20;NNE;11;51%;73%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;15;10;WNW;7;71%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;39;22;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;WNW;23;27%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;23;SW;8;75%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;17;72%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;27;High clouds and warm;36;27;WSW;12;56%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;27;21;Sunshine, less humid;25;19;NE;16;64%;14%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny, warmer;35;24;SSW;10;35%;4%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;22;11;Sun and clouds;20;11;NW;11;51%;8%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;18;11;A shower or two;17;12;WNW;20;50%;72%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;Cloudy;18;9;ESE;12;70%;44%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;26;12;Nice with sunshine;26;10;N;12;45%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;19;11;Partly sunny, breezy;20;12;NW;23;48%;28%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;17;7;Partly sunny;20;9;NNW;10;61%;34%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;32;17;Cooler;21;11;ESE;10;71%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;18;10;Clouds and sun;21;11;NW;16;45%;32%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;15;10;Mostly sunny;17;1;S;16;61%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;25;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;N;7;40%;52%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;29;20;Mostly cloudy;27;19;WSW;11;63%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;25;Sunny and very warm;37;23;N;15;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Periods of rain;16;12;NNW;26;69%;84%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;58%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;29;High clouds;38;28;SSW;16;51%;56%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;15;Clearing and warmer;23;17;E;12;76%;35%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Afternoon showers;29;25;WSW;17;80%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;19;12;A shower or two;20;12;WNW;16;49%;74%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;24;Periods of sun, nice;28;24;SW;14;77%;4%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;S;23;50%;30%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;21;74%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;45;34;Hot with hazy sun;43;33;NW;11;29%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;30;13;Sunshine and nice;30;13;N;10;30%;45%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;29;A t-storm or two;32;27;S;15;79%;94%;7

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;34;21;Partly sunny;31;21;SSE;10;49%;28%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;18;9;Periods of sunshine;20;10;ESE;12;62%;5%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;17;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNE;12;23%;16%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;NE;9;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;29;High clouds and warm;36;28;SSE;11;58%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny;22;7;NE;8;48%;26%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with showers;13;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;24;61%;27%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;16;74%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;S;13;82%;81%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;29;53%;69%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;WSW;12;71%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing and warm;37;24;Partly sunny, nice;37;25;NNW;14;46%;27%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy, humid;27;20;A shower;25;20;NNE;17;71%;80%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SE;10;72%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;31;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;NNW;15;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NW;10;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Sunshine and nice;31;17;N;10;24%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;34;28;Hazy sunshine;34;29;SW;19;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SW;8;75%;75%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;39;28;Periods of sun;39;27;SSW;25;32%;14%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;25;14;Showers and t-storms;17;9;WNW;18;81%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny intervals;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;21;64%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;21;Periods of sun;31;22;SW;10;62%;64%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;16;76%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;6;84%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;14;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;W;12;32%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SW;10;77%;85%;5

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;S;14;73%;29%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;27;17;NW;12;65%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;10;Periods of sun;23;12;NNW;13;44%;15%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;Turning sunny;27;17;S;10;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;26;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;SW;10;70%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;34;21;Very hot;36;20;ENE;8;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;31;26;Showers around;31;26;W;11;70%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;Clouds limiting sun;31;24;NE;6;76%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;S;9;74%;88%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;5;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;SW;15;74%;57%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;S;7;59%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WSW;10;72%;71%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;20;9;Thunderstorms;15;9;WSW;8;67%;90%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;23;69%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;16;8;Mostly sunny;14;4;SSW;16;61%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;15;Showers around;23;14;E;3;54%;76%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;12;Rain and drizzle;29;20;SSE;11;47%;82%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;29;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;12;78%;65%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;12;A stray t-shower;22;13;WSW;12;71%;65%;8

New York, United States;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;Thunderstorms;23;20;NNE;11;86%;86%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;19;WNW;18;42%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;29;19;Mostly sunny;26;16;W;14;58%;10%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some brightening;30;19;Cooler, morning rain;22;18;NNE;12;79%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;17;7;Clouds and sun;21;10;S;9;34%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;12;Spotty showers;22;14;NE;11;68%;83%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Periods of sun;29;26;ESE;7;77%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or t-storm;30;23;WNW;8;85%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;23;ESE;9;82%;81%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;21;9;Clouds and sun;22;11;NE;11;55%;15%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;E;10;61%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;12;66%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;Becoming cloudy;30;22;SE;26;75%;39%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;10;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;15;10;A shower or two;16;11;WNW;17;44%;73%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;32;19;Mostly cloudy;30;16;SW;8;66%;5%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;23;10;A little p.m. rain;22;11;WSW;13;52%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;17;WSW;12;70%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SSE;16;62%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief showers;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;9;SSW;13;82%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty p.m. showers;18;8;Spotty showers;20;12;N;11;55%;70%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunshine;28;20;NW;7;68%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;NNE;18;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;27;18;Partly sunny;27;15;N;8;40%;28%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;21;8;Turning cloudy;20;12;SE;13;53%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;23;13;Sunny and warm;25;14;SW;13;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;29;17;A shower or t-storm;25;17;ENE;9;75%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;20;76%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SW;8;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;13;Mostly cloudy;29;13;NE;18;14%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;14;7;SSE;3;47%;29%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNE;8;84%;80%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;28;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;NNW;8;59%;8%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing;21;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;NE;8;61%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A thick cloud cover;32;19;Mostly cloudy;29;18;SW;8;53%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;21;Rain and drizzle;26;20;ESE;15;75%;58%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SW;6;80%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Cooler;19;8;NE;20;60%;30%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;26;Partly sunny;30;27;E;24;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Partly sunny;17;10;W;13;50%;39%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;9;58%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;32;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;11;64%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers, windy;16;9;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;W;16;57%;57%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;22;ESE;14;21%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;30;21;Clouds and sun;31;19;NNW;10;39%;40%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;ENE;13;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;23;Plenty of sun;30;22;NNW;12;44%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;31;20;A shower or t-storm;24;16;ENE;7;71%;65%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with clearing;30;19;Rain, not as warm;23;19;SSE;7;85%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;19;16;Rain and drizzle;18;15;NNE;21;88%;77%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;ESE;12;60%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;W;19;37%;5%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;28;14;A little a.m. rain;21;11;NNE;12;64%;87%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;19;13;Partly sunny;22;13;ESE;7;61%;27%;9

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;21;11;Partly sunny;20;12;NW;19;37%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;26;High clouds and warm;33;25;WNW;11;62%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;20;9;Showers and t-storms;19;10;NNW;9;51%;80%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;20;10;Spotty showers;18;9;WNW;19;59%;78%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and chilly;8;3;Clouds and sun;12;10;NW;15;80%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;11;83%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;18;A t-storm in spots;29;15;NE;7;40%;47%;12

