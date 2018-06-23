Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;27;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;S;12;82%;84%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;39;31;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;WNW;19;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;32;21;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;21;W;30;45%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;25;20;Sunny and nice;27;19;E;19;64%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;18;11;Low clouds;18;12;NNW;16;70%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;16;10;Mostly cloudy;17;12;SW;9;61%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;24;Sunny and very warm;38;24;ESE;11;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NW;13;42%;33%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with clearing;31;14;A shower or two;19;12;SSW;16;77%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;30;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;N;14;58%;66%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;9;A few showers;15;11;NW;13;72%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;WNW;23;24%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A.M. showers, cloudy;34;23;Cloudy;33;23;SSW;7;67%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;W;17;75%;72%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;W;12;60%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;ENE;14;59%;12%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warmer;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;S;15;35%;13%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;WNW;9;49%;12%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;17;12;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;WNW;13;71%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;Showers around;17;8;SE;12;70%;83%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;27;10;Partly sunny;26;11;E;9;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;19;12;Partly sunny;20;13;NW;16;57%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;21;9;Low clouds;20;12;N;10;63%;42%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, cooler;21;11;Partly sunny;24;11;WSW;10;47%;36%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;NW;14;53%;37%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;1;Partly sunny, cooler;9;5;NNW;8;50%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;16;Rather cloudy;30;15;N;8;37%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;SW;12;55%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;14;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy with rain;15;12;Cloudy with a shower;15;10;N;17;78%;59%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;ESE;6;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;28;Rather cloudy, warm;38;29;SSW;15;51%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Warmer;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;NE;13;68%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;14;81%;80%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;18;12;Clouds and sun;22;13;W;11;56%;30%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;WNW;12;78%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Hot with some sun;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;S;25;52%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;SSE;19;70%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;43;33;Hot with hazy sun;43;32;WSW;16;29%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;13;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;SSE;13;55%;56%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;16;69%;86%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;34;21;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;10;59%;36%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;19;9;Sunshine and nice;22;11;SE;12;58%;3%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNE;14;24%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;25;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;ESE;11;74%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Dull and dreary;36;28;High clouds;35;27;SSE;12;63%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Sun, some clouds;22;6;NE;7;48%;26%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;11;72%;71%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and breezy;18;7;Spotty showers;18;12;NNW;17;59%;86%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;13;80%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;A few showers;32;27;SSE;15;75%;80%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Variable clouds;31;24;ENE;29;57%;78%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Cloudy;32;24;W;14;59%;70%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with clearing;39;26;Hazy sun and warm;40;26;NNW;13;34%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;ENE;20;60%;61%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun returning;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;9;71%;86%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;43;30;Warm with sunshine;37;29;NNW;21;52%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Sunny and nice;20;4;SSE;9;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;18;Sunny;33;15;NNW;15;14%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;29;Hazy sunshine;34;29;WSW;18;62%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain this afternoon;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;W;8;78%;83%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;40;26;Partly sunny;40;28;S;23;32%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;16;9;Partly sunny, warmer;22;11;WSW;16;49%;30%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;28;61%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;W;11;64%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;13;77%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;7;76%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-4;A passing shower;13;-2;E;11;43%;80%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WSW;10;73%;64%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;15;Clouds, then sun;19;15;S;14;72%;13%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;28;17;Sunshine and nice;27;17;NW;12;68%;10%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny;24;13;SE;7;46%;15%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;26;17;Low clouds, then sun;25;16;SSW;9;72%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;WSW;10;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and very hot;35;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;NNE;8;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;26;Spotty showers;31;28;W;11;71%;82%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;Nice with some sun;31;24;NE;6;75%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;E;10;71%;73%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;12;7;Areas of low clouds;12;6;WSW;11;71%;37%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;NW;7;63%;82%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;12;72%;69%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cool with rain;15;9;Showers and t-storms;17;8;SW;13;77%;83%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;21;67%;66%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny, chilly;10;3;NNW;10;56%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;23;14;A little p.m. rain;22;13;N;1;69%;84%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;29;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;13;W;16;36%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain this morning;31;25;Cloudy with showers;31;27;SW;14;82%;98%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;22;13;A stray t-shower;22;12;WNW;10;73%;63%;6

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;22;19;A t-storm in spots;31;21;NW;11;66%;55%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;21;WNW;13;45%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;26;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;ENE;9;74%;56%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;24;19;Nice with some sun;27;19;SSW;12;60%;15%;12

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;21;9;Partly sunny;23;13;WSW;8;39%;29%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;22;14;Rain and drizzle;22;11;NW;11;74%;68%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;15;77%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;9;83%;84%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;29;23;Heavy p.m. showers;29;24;E;9;84%;75%;3

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;21;12;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;11;54%;16%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;ENE;11;60%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;13;66%;63%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;30;22;Clouds and sun;31;21;SE;27;71%;35%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;12;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;16;10;Partly sunny;17;11;NW;12;60%;56%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;32;16;Mainly cloudy;31;18;SSW;10;58%;7%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Becoming cloudy;23;11;SW;13;51%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;W;12;72%;10%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;Morning showers;28;22;SE;18;77%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;16;9;A little a.m. rain;11;7;WNW;10;75%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;18;12;Periods of rain;16;10;W;11;74%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;28;20;Sunny;29;20;E;7;63%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;37;26;Plenty of sun;40;26;NNE;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;27;15;Partly sunny;27;16;N;12;45%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;22;12;A little p.m. rain;16;11;ENE;18;80%;77%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warm;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;WSW;17;64%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;17;A shower or t-storm;26;18;ENE;10;74%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;28;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;24;71%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;E;7;94%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;14;Mostly cloudy;29;14;NNE;15;15%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;14;4;ESE;5;59%;26%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;9;77%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, humid;30;17;NNW;9;68%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing;23;13;Lots of sun, nice;26;14;NNE;10;53%;59%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;30;20;Sunshine;31;19;WSW;9;53%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;24;21;Mostly cloudy;28;23;ESE;15;74%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;S;8;77%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Partly sunny;21;10;E;10;48%;30%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable cloudiness;30;27;Partly sunny;31;25;E;30;67%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;20;9;SW;14;48%;20%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;SW;17;61%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thundershower;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;NW;9;65%;55%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Periods of rain;16;11;WNW;14;70%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Partly sunny;33;19;NE;15;33%;9%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;NNW;9;44%;34%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, seasonable;37;25;Sunny and very warm;38;26;ENE;12;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Nice with sunshine;29;21;N;13;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Not as warm;27;16;Periods of sun;28;15;ENE;6;39%;28%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, not as warm;23;18;High clouds;27;21;S;12;71%;9%;11

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;18;15;Periods of rain;19;14;NNW;10;84%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;E;12;51%;5%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Abundant sunshine;34;19;Nice with sunshine;29;19;NNW;16;55%;28%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Afternoon showers;22;10;Mostly cloudy;21;7;NNW;17;47%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;22;13;Showers around;23;14;WNW;8;56%;94%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;20;13;NW;15;46%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;38;24;High clouds;29;24;WNW;11;71%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Spotty showers;16;9;N;11;83%;91%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;17;10;Thundershowers;18;9;W;17;71%;83%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;12;10;Partly sunny, windy;14;9;NW;37;82%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SW;12;81%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;33;15;Mostly sunny;31;17;NE;6;39%;17%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather