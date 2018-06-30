Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy with showers;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;15;82%;64%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;45;32;Sunny and very warm;43;30;N;13;32%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;W;21;38%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with sunshine;30;22;Mostly sunny;26;18;SW;15;71%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;E;24;41%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;17;11;Variable cloudiness;20;13;W;10;62%;38%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;44;28;Sunny and hot;42;27;SSW;16;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;27;15;A shower or two;25;16;NNW;12;62%;66%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and humid;28;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;NNE;16;60%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SSW;12;52%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;13;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;12;WSW;15;85%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;23;Sunny, breezy, warm;43;28;NW;26;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;22;SSW;8;71%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;WSW;14;69%;72%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;Partly sunny;35;26;SW;11;60%;69%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;27;21;Sunny and humid;26;21;ENE;16;66%;4%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;37;23;Sunny and very warm;35;23;SSE;15;40%;10%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;28;12;Sunshine and nice;23;11;NW;9;51%;2%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;22;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;NNE;11;46%;26%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;18;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;S;10;72%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;25;10;Sunshine and nice;26;11;ENE;12;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;N;17;44%;0%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;E;11;37%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;25;15;Sun and some clouds;24;12;E;9;63%;25%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;22;10;NW;11;39%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;11;A strong t-storm;18;13;ESE;7;83%;83%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;N;8;35%;41%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;24;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;E;9;76%;84%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NNE;14;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;16;14;Rain tapering off;16;8;SW;41;70%;98%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;18;Thunderstorm;27;19;ESE;5;71%;85%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SW;12;60%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;A severe t-storm;33;23;W;20;63%;81%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;31;27;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;26;SW;13;80%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;SW;10;42%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;NW;15;77%;5%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;S;18;48%;16%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;SSE;19;81%;60%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm, humid;35;28;Humid with a t-storm;34;28;WSW;12;77%;82%;6

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;24;12;Warmer;31;16;S;12;34%;14%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;33;28;A thunderstorm;32;27;S;19;80%;80%;10

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;31;21;Sun and clouds, nice;31;24;SE;12;64%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, nice;20;13;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;N;19;57%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;39;17;Sunny and hot;37;20;NNE;12;18%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;W;21;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with high clouds;37;29;High clouds and hot;38;29;SSE;12;56%;39%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Sunny and nice;22;7;NE;9;39%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;9;71%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;17;11;NNE;31;50%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SSW;15;72%;64%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;A shower or two;32;28;SSW;16;76%;79%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;21;56%;61%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;35;24;High clouds;32;23;WSW;11;54%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;28;Hazy sun and warm;39;27;E;14;50%;42%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;A t-storm in spots;26;20;E;12;73%;41%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;13;63%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;39;31;Partly sunny;35;29;N;19;53%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;20;0;Sunny and nice;20;6;NW;8;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;15;Sunny and very hot;37;18;NNW;12;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;35;29;Partly sunny;34;30;SW;11;64%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;26;22;A heavy thunderstorm;25;20;E;7;82%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Partly sunny;39;27;NW;20;30%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;11;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;28;77%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;15;61%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;W;10;61%;37%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;A heavy thunderstorm;32;27;S;12;83%;74%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;24;Becoming cloudy;31;23;E;8;77%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;16;-3;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;NE;10;37%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;27;23;SW;8;84%;72%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;S;12;72%;27%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;22;18;Spotty showers;22;18;SW;13;75%;79%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;ENE;20;48%;37%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;26;16;Low clouds, then sun;25;16;SW;9;68%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;W;10;71%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;WSW;11;47%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;W;10;69%;23%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;NE;5;70%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;13;78%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;4;NNW;14;67%;14%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sunshine;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;ENE;7;45%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Thundershower;32;25;SE;11;71%;66%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, breezy, cooler;20;8;Rain, breezy, cooler;12;10;NNE;24;86%;91%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;34;22;Nice with some sun;28;24;SSW;20;70%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;14;9;A strong t-storm;18;11;WNW;8;81%;83%;1

Montreal, Canada;A severe t-storm;32;22;A strong t-storm;33;23;SSE;3;67%;42%;5

Moscow, Russia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;17;A strong t-storm;25;14;S;12;71%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a downpour;31;26;Couple of t-storms;30;26;S;19;81%;87%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;A stray t-shower;22;12;ESE;12;69%;69%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;Very hot;37;25;SE;10;52%;22%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunshine, pleasant;31;19;WNW;12;49%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;15;Mostly cloudy;23;16;ESE;7;83%;66%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;10;61%;51%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and nice;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;E;8;36%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A severe t-storm;34;22;Very hot;36;22;SSW;14;70%;26%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;25;Windy with a shower;28;26;ESE;44;76%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;7;84%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;Downpours;30;23;E;9;82%;100%;5

Paris, France;A t-storm around;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;ENE;13;46%;10%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;21;15;N;20;64%;57%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Partly sunny;34;26;SW;13;64%;41%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;20;78%;42%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;SE;8;48%;19%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;20;9;Plenty of sun;21;9;NNE;11;38%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny intervals;31;21;Periods of rain;25;21;ESE;9;85%;98%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;20;11;Afternoon showers;20;10;WSW;14;68%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Turning sunny;24;16;N;13;63%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;A little a.m. rain;28;22;SSW;11;76%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Low clouds;12;8;SE;9;70%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;18;10;Spotty showers;16;11;NNE;27;57%;86%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;20;Sunshine and nice;26;20;ENE;8;71%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;40;27;Mostly sunny;42;29;N;16;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and nice;32;18;SSW;11;47%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;12;7;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;NE;27;57%;67%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warm;23;14;Partly cloudy;22;13;WSW;16;67%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;74%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;ESE;20;67%;45%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;8;93%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;28;15;Mostly cloudy;29;15;NW;13;21%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;4;Cool with rain;12;4;SSE;5;61%;96%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;9;67%;9%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;22;14;Spotty showers;21;15;SSE;10;79%;79%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;14;Mostly cloudy;19;11;ESE;10;70%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;23;SSE;12;85%;97%;3

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;29;25;Rain and drizzle;29;26;SSE;20;82%;71%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;SE;10;79%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;W;18;53%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;18;69%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;19;9;N;18;44%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Partly sunny;17;11;SSE;13;67%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;35;26;Partly sunny;34;27;WSW;15;67%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;17;11;Mostly cloudy, windy;17;12;NE;32;52%;32%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;SSE;11;19%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;37;25;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;NNW;8;29%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, hotter;39;29;Sunny and hot;41;27;SE;13;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Nice with sunshine;29;22;N;13;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;E;7;52%;10%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;32;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;SSW;24;67%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;27;21;Hazy sunshine;30;22;SSW;16;69%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;Plenty of sun;35;26;ESE;12;43%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Very hot;37;23;NNE;16;45%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;33;18;Thundershowers;22;13;NNW;11;63%;72%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;18;13;Partly sunny;19;10;W;10;61%;52%;7

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;NW;12;40%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;31;25;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;W;10;65%;63%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;18;9;Cooler with rain;14;9;N;16;65%;89%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;20;10;Spotty showers;18;10;NW;20;50%;86%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;13;9;Windy with rain;13;9;NW;36;89%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;11;73%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;NE;6;25%;1%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather