Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, July 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Clouds and sun;28;23;WSW;12;83%;35%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;33;Mostly sunny and hot;44;32;SSE;13;25%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;Breezy with sunshine;33;22;W;32;44%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;11;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny, hot and humid;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;E;18;39%;41%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;20;13;A shower or two;18;11;WSW;14;77%;79%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Sunny and not as hot;36;22;SW;12;13%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Sunshine and nice;27;12;NNE;17;45%;11%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;19;10;More clouds than sun;22;14;ESE;5;71%;34%;2

Athens, Greece;A stray thunderstorm;32;22;Showers and t-storms;30;22;SSW;10;73%;74%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;9;Showers around;15;11;W;13;79%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, windy and hot;45;28;Windy, blowing dust;43;28;WNW;32;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;34;25;High clouds;32;25;SSW;15;66%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;W;20;67%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;11;72%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;Sunny and humid;29;21;WSW;19;67%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;9;68%;33%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;30;19;Showers and t-storms;29;20;W;10;76%;83%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;ENE;12;57%;63%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SE;13;79%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;E;14;40%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;NNW;7;57%;67%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SSE;7;33%;41%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;28;19;Thunderstorms;29;21;NE;7;79%;79%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;31;19;Variable cloudiness;32;20;NNE;8;49%;63%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Drizzle;14;11;Low clouds;15;11;SW;10;84%;58%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;17;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NNE;8;40%;44%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;35;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;ESE;9;68%;55%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;13;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;13;A little a.m. rain;17;8;SSW;15;68%;59%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SE;6;63%;73%;10

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;38;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;S;12;62%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;27;17;Partly sunny;24;18;W;12;57%;30%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;29;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;SW;15;75%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, warm;27;18;Partly sunny;28;19;E;12;63%;36%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;29;25;Low clouds breaking;29;25;WSW;17;71%;9%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;39;27;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;ESE;10;44%;40%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;SSE;20;76%;54%;8

Delhi, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;26;Cloudy with t-storms;30;26;NNE;13;89%;87%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;27;15;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;15;NW;10;49%;76%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;31;27;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;14;80%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;ESE;9;60%;27%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;Not as warm;21;11;SSE;14;72%;84%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Lots of sun, nice;34;19;NE;12;22%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;WSW;18;64%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain;31;26;A t-storm or two;29;24;ENE;7;86%;81%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NNE;8;45%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;67%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;NNE;12;62%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;34;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;21;83%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;12;73%;57%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;24;58%;17%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;30;23;Cloudy;29;23;W;14;67%;33%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;33;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;NE;17;73%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;E;9;69%;55%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;23;ESE;9;53%;3%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;30;NNE;16;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny;20;6;WNW;12;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;18;Plenty of sun;35;17;NNE;8;14%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;32;27;Clouds and sunshine;32;28;SW;26;60%;4%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;S;7;85%;89%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and nice;36;26;Mostly sunny;37;26;SSW;18;41%;23%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Thunderstorms;27;19;E;9;80%;74%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;23;56%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;21;Decreasing clouds;29;20;WNW;11;64%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;31;27;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;10;79%;77%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;8;75%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;14;-3;Partial sunshine;14;-4;SW;15;36%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;11;79%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;20;80%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly cloudy;26;19;Mostly sunny;25;17;NNW;15;62%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;A strong t-storm;29;17;SSW;11;58%;76%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;30;21;Low clouds, then sun;31;21;S;10;55%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;WSW;11;66%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;34;18;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;WSW;10;29%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;28;A shower in the p.m.;31;28;WNW;18;68%;58%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;7;76%;70%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;15;83%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;15;8;Sunny and pleasant;17;9;N;24;66%;25%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun, some clouds;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;N;11;48%;80%;13

Miami, United States;T-storms possible;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;12;72%;60%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;Thunderstorms;28;18;ENE;13;82%;74%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;34;22;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SSW;20;75%;66%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;14;12;Low clouds;14;11;NNE;9;88%;44%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Showers and t-storms;27;18;S;6;70%;62%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;28;19;Clouds and sun, warm;28;20;SE;15;59%;55%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;29;27;A few showers;30;27;SW;24;81%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;21;10;Mostly cloudy;23;12;SSE;11;63%;23%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSW;11;71%;76%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;WNW;18;45%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;24;13;Spotty showers;19;10;N;14;76%;70%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;36;23;A shower or t-storm;32;25;WSW;8;64%;82%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Partly sunny;32;19;ESE;8;38%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;30;17;A t-storm or two;26;15;SW;15;72%;67%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Mostly sunny;28;26;ESE;16;79%;56%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;13;82%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;8;81%;76%;11

Paris, France;Very hot;36;22;A strong t-storm;35;19;NW;11;45%;80%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;13;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;WSW;13;67%;78%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;19;67%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;30;21;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;22;72%;31%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;A p.m. t-storm;31;18;E;8;48%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;Very humid;33;24;W;7;72%;56%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;A shower in the a.m.;22;11;ESE;13;51%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Sunny and nice;26;17;W;11;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Showers around;28;23;SSE;15;81%;83%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;15;12;Decreasing clouds;15;11;NW;13;69%;32%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;28;21;NE;11;62%;63%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;10;68%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Blowing dust;42;30;NNW;30;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;32;20;Partly sunny, humid;33;21;W;10;44%;18%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;Partly sunny;27;21;NE;12;71%;55%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;20;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;WSW;20;69%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;27;17;ENE;12;73%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;Partial sunshine;30;26;ESE;21;69%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;NNW;8;88%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. shower or two;28;16;Increasing clouds;28;16;WNW;11;34%;32%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;5;Spotty showers;8;0;SW;7;66%;82%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;8;74%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly cloudy;23;15;Partial sunshine;25;14;NNW;13;62%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;NE;9;54%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;26;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;WNW;6;66%;36%;9

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;37;28;A t-storm or two;36;27;SE;12;69%;62%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;28;Partly sunny;32;26;SE;12;70%;63%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;24;16;Showers and t-storms;26;17;WSW;9;80%;71%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Partly sunny;31;25;E;22;66%;43%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and warm;33;18;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NE;12;44%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;NW;12;47%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;10;66%;47%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny, warm;27;20;ENE;15;58%;27%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with sunshine;32;19;Sunny and beautiful;35;20;SSE;13;27%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;Sunshine and hot;35;22;ENE;21;33%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;SSE;11;15%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;NNW;12;50%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;Variable cloudiness;32;21;SE;8;52%;21%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;29;22;Turning cloudy;30;23;NNE;19;52%;84%;9

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorms;27;17;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;16;74%;44%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;33;26;Sunny and very warm;36;27;E;17;43%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;SSE;14;51%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Cooler;21;12;N;15;68%;100%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;E;7;47%;3%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;NW;10;58%;78%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;28;24;A p.m. t-storm;27;24;SSW;9;89%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;26;17;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;13;80%;86%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;18;Showers and t-storms;29;20;NE;13;72%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny, breezy;14;11;NW;25;67%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;12;82%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;39;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;NE;6;38%;26%;10

