Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;Clearing;29;24;WSW;15;84%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;46;34;Mostly sunny;45;31;NNE;9;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;W;34;42%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;E;11;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Showers and t-storms;23;15;SW;21;72%;61%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;17;11;A shower or two;19;13;ESE;11;71%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;23;Sunny and pleasant;36;23;SW;11;16%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;E;12;46%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds, nice;17;13;Mostly cloudy;22;7;SSW;15;72%;25%;4

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SW;9;62%;29%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;10;Spotty showers;15;10;W;21;78%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and windy;43;27;Sunny;41;28;WNW;30;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;13;70%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;W;19;66%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;12;67%;78%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;29;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;E;14;73%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;S;9;66%;6%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;28;19;A heavy thunderstorm;27;20;W;9;76%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A t-storm in spots;32;19;SW;11;50%;74%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;ESE;12;73%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and delightful;27;11;E;13;39%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;29;20;A shower or t-storm;32;22;WNW;8;59%;59%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Showers and t-storms;24;14;WSW;17;61%;63%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;27;20;A heavy thunderstorm;29;20;NW;6;79%;81%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;30;20;A shower or t-storm;29;21;NW;8;65%;65%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy with a shower;14;11;Rain and drizzle;13;11;WSW;9;87%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;17;A t-storm around;30;18;N;7;41%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;34;26;Partly sunny;33;25;NNE;13;63%;16%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;N;13;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;17;10;Partly sunny;17;9;S;13;76%;6%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;E;6;62%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;S;12;61%;42%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;24;18;Sun and clouds;26;19;SSE;10;53%;21%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;SW;15;77%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;29;19;A shower or t-storm;27;18;ESE;16;66%;85%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;WSW;12;69%;39%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;37;26;Warm with some sun;38;27;SSE;11;46%;24%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;28;22;A little p.m. rain;29;21;SE;15;77%;74%;9

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;28;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;N;13;84%;89%;3

Denver, United States;More clouds than sun;29;14;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;SSW;11;50%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;31;28;Thunderstorms;32;26;S;13;83%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;35;20;Partly sunny;30;21;ESE;9;63%;9%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;19;12;A shower;17;9;SSW;26;71%;87%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;NNE;11;24%;12%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;WSW;21;57%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;26;Couple of t-storms;30;26;ENE;8;86%;88%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and nice;24;8;E;6;42%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSE;7;76%;72%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;E;30;66%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;17;82%;73%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower or two;33;26;S;11;69%;72%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;Spotty showers;32;25;ENE;26;58%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;22;Partly sunny;30;23;W;15;62%;42%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;23;W;15;72%;47%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Partial sunshine;29;21;E;10;70%;52%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun, less humid;33;23;Sunny intervals;33;22;SE;9;55%;8%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;42;32;Mostly sunny;37;30;N;15;53%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;3;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;NW;7;32%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;N;8;23%;25%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;32;28;Variable cloudiness;32;27;WSW;25;61%;8%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;Showers and t-storms;27;21;SW;8;86%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;38;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;SW;20;42%;80%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;20;Variable cloudiness;28;19;ESE;11;69%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;25;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;W;10;61%;23%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;32;27;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;81%;83%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;E;9;76%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Partly sunny;15;-3;NNW;13;37%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;SW;15;77%;81%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Low clouds;18;15;S;11;76%;28%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NNW;14;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;A strong t-storm;32;18;Increasingly windy;22;15;SSW;31;51%;66%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Turning sunny;31;20;SSW;10;58%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;SSW;12;64%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;35;17;Partly sunny, warm;34;19;WSW;7;29%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;31;28;Episodes of sunshine;30;28;WNW;18;69%;19%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;31;25;NE;6;78%;67%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;28;26;Occasional rain;30;25;WSW;14;79%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Sunshine, pleasant;18;10;NNE;22;62%;72%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;8;59%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;12;76%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;27;19;A strong t-storm;27;19;E;14;82%;75%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;34;22;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;SSW;18;75%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;14;11;A little p.m. rain;13;10;WNW;11;79%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Partly sunny;25;18;WSW;6;62%;54%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;28;19;Cloudy;29;21;NE;13;53%;70%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;29;27;Spotty showers;30;27;SW;21;81%;73%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;10;A shower in the a.m.;23;13;E;9;62%;66%;10

New York, United States;Severe p.m. t-storms;31;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;10;70%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;22;Plenty of sun;34;21;W;18;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;21;8;Partly sunny;18;10;NW;13;74%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning t-storm;33;25;Cloudy with showers;30;24;N;18;67%;99%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;32;20;A heavy thunderstorm;26;19;E;13;58%;87%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;Spotty showers;25;14;WSW;15;68%;75%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;26;A shower;29;26;ESE;25;79%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;10;81%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;Downpours;31;23;E;9;81%;87%;11

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;36;19;Cooler but pleasant;26;17;WSW;17;54%;29%;8

Perth, Australia;Clearing, showers;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;8;ENE;8;61%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;14;70%;60%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;29;20;Becoming cloudy;30;21;SSE;21;79%;36%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;31;20;WSW;7;47%;53%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A strong t-storm;34;25;N;7;73%;49%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the a.m.;22;10;A passing shower;22;11;NE;13;52%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;WSW;12;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;SE;18;64%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;16;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;16;13;NE;10;80%;100%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Showers and t-storms;30;22;SSE;13;66%;83%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNE;8;64%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;27;Mostly sunny;42;28;NNW;28;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;WNW;11;57%;5%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;E;16;70%;17%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Clouds breaking;21;13;WSW;19;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;77%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;ESE;24;71%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;N;9;91%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;Partly sunny;28;14;W;12;28%;10%;13

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;8;-1;Mostly sunny;13;1;E;5;51%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;9;76%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;NNW;12;60%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;Lots of sun, warm;29;18;NNE;9;62%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;26;ENE;6;66%;48%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;36;27;A t-storm or two;36;27;SE;15;69%;61%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;27;SE;11;72%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;25;16;A heavy thunderstorm;26;17;W;10;80%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;E;24;67%;29%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;33;19;A heavy thunderstorm;28;21;E;16;68%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;21;8;Inc. clouds;21;13;N;9;48%;69%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;W;10;65%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;27;21;Showers and t-storms;28;21;E;21;68%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;ESE;15;27%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Sunny and very warm;34;22;NE;20;26%;2%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and very warm;39;26;SSE;11;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;Sun and some clouds;30;25;W;15;46%;27%;11

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;32;20;Periods of sun;31;20;ENE;8;54%;36%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Rain and wind;29;26;NNE;60;87%;92%;2

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;26;17;Partly sunny;23;17;WNW;17;71%;33%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;E;21;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, less humid;34;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;SSE;14;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;24;12;Rain;16;11;NE;8;87%;93%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;8;51%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;Showers and t-storms;32;21;W;9;59%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;29;25;A t-storm or two;27;24;SW;8;87%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Thunderstorms;27;21;E;13;81%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;21;E;7;68%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;13;10;Increasing clouds;15;11;NW;25;60%;39%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSW;10;83%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;NE;6;33%;4%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather