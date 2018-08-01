Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, August 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;28;23;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;14;76%;41%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;38;32;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NW;12;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;24;Sunny, breezy, nice;36;24;W;33;46%;3%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;ENE;18;66%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;N;12;53%;8%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;20;13;Showers around;17;12;NE;10;84%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Sunny and very warm;39;25;ENE;11;16%;6%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;19;13;Warmer;25;12;NE;12;49%;30%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Brilliant sunshine;21;7;Some sun;21;12;S;8;66%;33%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;33;22;A thunderstorm;32;25;NNW;12;58%;60%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;16;8;Partly sunny;16;11;NW;9;81%;68%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;W;22;26%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSW;8;60%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm around;29;20;W;17;62%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers;32;27;Spotty showers;32;26;W;16;69%;93%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;WSW;12;58%;9%;9

Beijing, China;Very hot;36;27;Very hot;36;26;S;8;63%;8%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;21;Thunderstorms;30;20;ENE;10;76%;74%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;32;21;Showers and t-storms;32;19;NE;11;65%;83%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;17;8;Turning cloudy;19;9;ESE;12;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;29;15;Turning cloudy;29;14;E;8;35%;10%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;A shower or t-storm;31;21;E;9;64%;61%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with some sun;28;16;Warm with some sun;30;16;N;7;45%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;20;Clouds and sun;29;19;NE;14;61%;30%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;32;21;Showers and t-storms;29;20;ENE;9;54%;63%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;12;4;Mostly sunny;12;7;NE;12;70%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;NNW;8;36%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and hot;33;26;Very hot;33;26;NE;13;65%;29%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NNW;14;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;12;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;E;6;73%;82%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;27;Cloudy spells, warm;36;27;SSW;15;57%;33%;7

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;N;14;63%;62%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SSW;14;79%;90%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A strong t-storm;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;W;9;52%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;32;26;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;NW;17;77%;28%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;36;22;ESE;9;40%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;15;72%;8%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;36;27;Periods of sun;36;27;WSW;13;64%;18%;12

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;Mostly sunny;33;19;WSW;9;30%;37%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;32;27;Cloudy with showers;31;26;S;14;80%;97%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rather cloudy;35;21;Decreasing clouds;30;21;S;8;53%;31%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;18;16;An afternoon shower;23;16;WSW;15;78%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNE;9;17%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;26;21;Sunshine and nice;26;22;ENE;25;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;High clouds;33;26;SE;8;75%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;ENE;7;31%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;11;61%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Abundant sunshine;30;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;SW;13;63%;32%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;20;80%;84%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;13;71%;74%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;26;A passing shower;31;25;ENE;30;57%;66%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;21;Partly sunny;31;22;W;15;60%;54%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;NE;14;59%;37%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm around;31;25;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;NE;15;68%;27%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;22;WNW;9;57%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;39;28;NNE;17;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;23;7;Sunny and nice;24;9;NNW;11;23%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;NNW;8;13%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;32;27;Becoming cloudy;31;27;SW;24;62%;55%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;26;21;Humid with rain;27;20;S;8;83%;84%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;27;Sunshine, pleasant;38;25;SW;14;36%;45%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;27;17;Sun and some clouds;28;17;NE;11;53%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;21;62%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;11;58%;18%;10

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Some brightening;32;26;SSW;12;79%;44%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;6;73%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;0;Clouds and sun;13;-1;NNW;14;46%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;14;77%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds breaking;19;16;Low clouds breaking;19;16;S;18;70%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Very hot;38;23;N;9;40%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;NW;10;57%;9%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;Mostly sunny, warm;31;20;SSW;10;53%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun;25;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;SW;10;71%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;Very hot;40;23;NNE;5;27%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Showers around;31;28;S;4;71%;70%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;33;24;Periods of sun;30;24;NNE;6;78%;71%;9

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;WSW;18;77%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;15;4;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;11;N;24;60%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and clouds;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;13;47%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;27;E;15;68%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;28;14;Sun and some clouds;29;15;NW;7;58%;3%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;35;22;Not as warm;28;24;SSW;18;72%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;10;2;Mostly sunny;12;8;ENE;10;77%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;9;60%;50%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;28;16;Sunny and very warm;29;17;NW;9;49%;2%;6

Mumbai, India;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;19;81%;85%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;NNE;10;59%;11%;11

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SSW;14;75%;76%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunny and hot;37;24;W;15;44%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;21;11;Partly sunny, cooler;16;6;NNE;11;60%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;Partly sunny, humid;34;26;WSW;12;62%;27%;11

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Partly sunny;25;16;SSW;9;61%;18%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;27;18;Mostly cloudy;28;18;SSW;13;62%;18%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;28;23;A shower or two;28;24;ENE;14;81%;94%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;7;79%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;8;70%;28%;11

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;32;19;NNE;10;44%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Heavy showers;16;6;A couple of showers;16;12;W;16;79%;72%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;33;24;Brief a.m. showers;32;26;SW;18;65%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;24;Humid with some sun;32;24;SSE;23;79%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;9;53%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;A shower or t-storm;34;21;E;9;39%;60%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very hot;37;29;Very hot;37;26;NW;6;65%;34%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;23;12;A few showers;21;11;ENE;11;61%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;39;21;SW;13;35%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;21;SE;17;67%;42%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;13;10;A shower;12;9;SSW;10;74%;74%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;30;21;SSE;5;51%;41%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;22;19;A little p.m. rain;22;18;NNW;8;79%;81%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;43;27;Sunny;41;27;N;10;9%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;21;Sunny, hot and humid;35;22;S;11;42%;32%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;29;18;Partly sunny;29;20;W;11;58%;8%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;WSW;24;73%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;26;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ESE;8;78%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;22;67%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SSE;10;94%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Increasing clouds;28;17;WNW;10;28%;75%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;2;Partly sunny;15;2;WSW;5;50%;33%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;9;73%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warmer;31;17;Mostly sunny;40;22;NE;8;35%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;25;14;Low clouds breaking;21;15;SSW;12;72%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, very hot;39;28;Very hot;38;28;SW;7;51%;21%;8

Shanghai, China;Overcast and hot;34;27;Rain and drizzle;32;28;NE;20;76%;96%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of rain;28;27;Clouds and sun;31;26;SSE;15;74%;66%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;27;17;Thunderstorms;25;16;SE;10;82%;79%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;30;26;Partial sunshine;31;25;ENE;23;65%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Thunderstorms;31;20;A shower or t-storm;29;16;W;11;68%;57%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;NNE;12;59%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;37;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;SE;19;60%;78%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon showers;28;20;A passing shower;29;19;SSW;8;60%;79%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunlit and very warm;35;21;Mostly sunny, nice;35;20;NNE;13;24%;4%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Partly sunny;33;21;N;14;34%;53%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Lots of sun, warm;38;27;ESE;10;14%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;27;SW;16;57%;31%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Thunderstorms;34;25;ENE;7;59%;72%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;28;Very hot;36;27;SE;13;61%;35%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;High clouds, humid;26;19;SSW;13;80%;8%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;E;12;57%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;24;SW;14;55%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;26;14;A t-storm or two;25;15;NNW;12;79%;88%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Areas of low clouds;20;14;E;9;64%;64%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;31;20;A shower or t-storm;31;21;NNW;7;58%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;W;11;65%;64%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;29;19;S;9;53%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;32;19;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;NE;8;58%;77%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;13;13;Clouds and sun;15;10;N;30;73%;85%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;Cloudy, downpours;30;25;WSW;15;83%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;NE;5;31%;3%;10

