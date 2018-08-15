Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;28;23;Some sun;28;24;SW;17;83%;42%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;39;33;Sunny and very warm;41;32;NNW;14;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;21;W;27;40%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;E;18;54%;4%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Showers and t-storms;24;16;WSW;24;70%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;17;11;Spotty showers;17;10;SSW;11;69%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and delightful;37;24;SW;11;28%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;13;WNW;12;65%;62%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;15;SE;7;60%;7%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;33;22;Sunny and nice;32;23;SW;11;40%;7%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with clearing;15;11;Becoming cloudy;16;12;NW;16;71%;76%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;44;28;Sunny and hot;45;27;WNW;21;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Hot with clearing;36;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SW;13;55%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;21;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;W;24;73%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;33;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;WSW;14;75%;76%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Sunny and nice;29;21;WSW;16;65%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Some sun, warm, nice;32;24;Nice with some sun;30;21;SSE;10;57%;27%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Partly sunny;30;19;NW;8;57%;18%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;25;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSE;10;43%;11%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;ESE;13;59%;39%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;14;A t-storm in spots;27;13;ESE;7;51%;67%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;NE;12;49%;8%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;23;14;A strong t-storm;27;15;NNW;12;66%;97%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;32;17;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;NE;10;39%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NE;8;49%;35%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;14;9;Sunshine;17;11;NNE;15;73%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;Sunshine, pleasant;31;16;NNW;7;28%;5%;11

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;34;26;Spotty showers;28;24;NE;14;80%;90%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, warm;37;23;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;13;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;7;Afternoon rain;15;9;SW;30;70%;89%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;18;SE;6;61%;73%;13

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;Cloudy;35;27;WSW;19;61%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;27;22;A shower in places;27;22;N;10;81%;57%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;WSW;18;78%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;16;A shower in the a.m.;24;16;SSE;18;71%;62%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;WNW;12;75%;39%;9

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;35;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSE;12;60%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;31;20;Showers around;29;20;S;16;71%;61%;9

Delhi, India;Couple of t-storms;35;28;Showers and t-storms;34;28;ENE;10;81%;71%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;31;16;SSE;10;35%;24%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A little a.m. rain;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;SSE;15;70%;63%;7

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;21;Showers around;31;22;SE;9;56%;64%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;21;11;Spotty showers;18;11;WSW;26;68%;69%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;39;20;Sunny and hot;37;20;ENE;9;19%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;27;21;Sunny and nice;27;20;WSW;12;70%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;34;25;Rain at times;31;26;NW;20;86%;95%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;11;NE;10;32%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;68%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;19;11;Partly sunny;21;14;S;13;66%;11%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;24;78%;84%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Spotty showers;31;27;SSE;13;81%;91%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Sunshine and nice;32;26;ENE;18;56%;35%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;27;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;22;W;18;81%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;35;26;E;12;67%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;30;23;Humid with sunshine;30;23;NE;13;65%;4%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Sunshine;34;24;NE;9;55%;11%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Sunny and very warm;38;30;NW;13;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;13;NNW;13;26%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;17;Hot with sunshine;36;18;N;7;30%;14%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;WSW;13;63%;27%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;Afternoon t-storms;29;20;SE;8;82%;99%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;A little a.m. rain;36;26;Nice with some sun;36;26;SSW;20;42%;31%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;W;11;74%;47%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;22;58%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;WSW;11;54%;40%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SSE;12;82%;73%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;WNW;8;74%;78%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-3;Partly sunny;14;-1;E;10;39%;27%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;28;24;A morning shower;29;24;SW;15;80%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Clouds, then sun;19;15;S;15;72%;6%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NNW;16;65%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;24;16;Rain, not as warm;19;11;W;18;78%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly cloudy;30;20;SSW;10;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Mostly sunny;25;20;W;11;76%;21%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;35;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;S;7;44%;36%;9

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;30;27;A shower;30;27;SW;16;76%;83%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;32;25;Sun and some clouds;33;26;SE;10;64%;33%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;WSW;15;81%;91%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;17;8;Partly sunny;14;7;NW;18;60%;30%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;8;52%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;33;28;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;E;16;62%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;25;15;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;10;67%;26%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of showers;28;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;SSW;18;72%;57%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;14;6;Partial sunshine;17;9;NNE;12;77%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;Sunny and nice;26;18;SE;4;54%;61%;7

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm around;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;ENE;11;48%;11%;4

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;29;25;Heavy showers;29;25;W;22;86%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;Nice with some sun;24;11;ESE;11;57%;21%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;32;23;Clouds and sun, hot;33;23;SW;12;55%;25%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;21;Plenty of sun;36;22;NNW;11;46%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;13;ENE;9;61%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Cloudy with showers;31;23;NNW;17;64%;88%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;15;Cloudy;19;11;SSW;15;82%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;ESE;8;62%;93%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;25;Spotty showers;28;26;E;17;79%;94%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;32;25;NW;9;75%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ENE;10;69%;32%;12

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;A strong t-storm;31;14;NNW;8;58%;100%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;10;A shower;18;10;SSW;15;67%;82%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;19;69%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Decreasing clouds;31;22;SE;21;72%;29%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;36;25;N;9;45%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;25;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSE;8;40%;6%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some brightening;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;ENE;12;59%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;23;11;Turning cloudy;24;11;SE;16;48%;44%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;E;11;67%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;SE;15;73%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;13;8;Decreasing clouds;14;7;NNE;17;72%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;23;16;Clearing and nice;23;15;ESE;6;71%;14%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;A shower or t-storm;23;18;WNW;9;77%;76%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;42;25;Mostly sunny;42;27;N;10;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;NNW;10;61%;37%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;E;6;63%;18%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;14;Partly cloudy;19;12;WSW;18;73%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;16;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;7;72%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;27;A shower or two;31;26;E;20;76%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Variable clouds;24;19;NNE;8;86%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;15;Clouds and sun;25;13;NW;9;46%;9%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;SW;5;46%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;10;77%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;32;16;Sunny and nice;28;15;NW;11;63%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Hazy sun;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;SSE;9;60%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Very hot;36;26;Mostly sunny;34;21;E;12;51%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;33;27;Showers around;31;26;NE;31;83%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;32;27;Mostly sunny, warm;33;27;SE;14;68%;42%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;28;15;SSW;9;51%;8%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;21;68%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;24;17;S;14;67%;32%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;25;13;Plenty of sun;21;8;WSW;18;35%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;33;27;Clearing, a t-storm;35;26;WSW;18;65%;67%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A little rain;20;12;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;SE;9;65%;19%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;NNW;13;25%;2%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NNE;14;55%;26%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;25;E;11;17%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;WNW;12;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;35;23;A thunderstorm;32;21;E;5;58%;61%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;34;26;Partly sunny;31;23;SW;34;67%;62%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;22;Increasing clouds;26;21;SE;11;84%;81%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;Sunny and nice;32;26;E;18;63%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower or two;31;22;NW;15;60%;60%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. rain;24;13;A morning t-storm;18;6;NNW;13;69%;59%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;25;14;ENE;9;58%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;N;7;42%;2%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;33;25;W;9;60%;72%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;23;14;An afternoon shower;22;13;SSE;8;75%;48%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;E;8;59%;7%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;12;8;Sun and clouds;15;11;NNW;36;75%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;28;25;Downpours;29;25;WSW;12;84%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NE;5;41%;9%;9

