Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;WSW;18;82%;82%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;39;32;Plenty of sunshine;40;32;N;14;52%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;W;24;45%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Sunny and delightful;27;19;E;12;55%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Some sun, a shower;25;16;S;9;70%;46%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Periods of rain;16;11;SSE;9;90%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;31;19;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;NE;12;35%;13%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, not as warm;21;9;Rain and drizzle;12;10;W;28;82%;95%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A bit of rain;13;7;A little rain;13;4;S;12;68%;63%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;Sunny and nice;31;24;NNW;18;41%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;15;11;Showers;15;9;W;24;75%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;44;28;Sunny and hot;44;28;NW;23;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A shower or two;32;24;SW;13;65%;79%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Still cloudy;27;20;W;21;66%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower;32;27;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;W;14;69%;70%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;W;14;59%;11%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;32;23;Rather cloudy;32;22;W;15;50%;6%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Partly sunny;33;19;SW;6;47%;10%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;26;14;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;8;50%;4%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;8;Clouds and sun;18;9;ESE;15;64%;67%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;27;14;E;14;41%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;A t-storm in spots;32;19;NE;16;43%;41%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;15;A stray shower;25;16;NNW;6;70%;45%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;31;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;S;6;48%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;8;35%;11%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cool;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;N;8;60%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Cloudy;30;18;NNE;9;31%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Some sun;30;22;Mostly sunny, warm;32;26;ESE;9;61%;15%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;11;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;16;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;S;10;68%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;7;62%;67%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;27;Rather cloudy, warm;36;27;S;15;56%;39%;7

Chicago, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;26;21;A shower in the a.m.;25;17;NNW;22;79%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;SW;16;78%;44%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;20;12;E;11;56%;8%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;26;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;WSW;6;75%;74%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;ENE;9;47%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;17;69%;5%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;E;11;73%;55%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;27;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;ENE;11;59%;71%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A morning t-storm;33;28;SSE;16;71%;72%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;36;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;SE;11;62%;53%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;21;14;Mostly cloudy;23;14;SW;12;77%;71%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;37;20;Sunshine;34;18;NE;12;22%;14%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;ENE;23;75%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SSE;7;80%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;ENE;11;32%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of rain;19;11;Showers around;18;7;WNW;24;62%;61%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;25;WSW;18;85%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;9;80%;86%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;33;25;Periods of sun;32;25;ENE;28;54%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Periods of rain;25;22;Spotty showers;26;21;W;16;79%;67%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;A strong t-storm;35;26;ENE;13;69%;65%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;23;NE;16;52%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;25;ENE;9;56%;54%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;40;32;Sunshine and warm;39;32;N;22;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NNE;13;28%;3%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;17;Sunny and hot;37;18;NNW;9;8%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;WSW;18;64%;36%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;30;21;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;S;8;83%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;36;26;Mostly cloudy;36;27;SSW;17;43%;33%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or t-storm;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;14;NNW;14;58%;44%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;19;62%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;21;Variable cloudiness;31;21;WSW;13;52%;18%;8

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;S;15;76%;64%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Couple of t-storms;34;25;N;8;73%;77%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;10;0;Clouds and sun;12;-2;ENE;11;53%;44%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;WSW;15;84%;84%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;14;80%;2%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;NW;9;49%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;24;16;Nice with some sun;24;15;WSW;10;68%;16%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny;29;18;SSW;10;63%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;27;20;Clouds and sun;27;20;SSW;11;69%;6%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;ENE;6;34%;7%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;An afternoon shower;32;28;WSW;15;65%;76%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Showers around;33;24;S;7;69%;76%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SW;16;80%;81%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;12;7;Mostly cloudy;13;5;WNW;16;68%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;ENE;8;65%;69%;12

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;32;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;SE;13;70%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;26;16;A shower or two;21;9;NW;15;63%;55%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Nice with some sun;28;24;SSW;18;71%;53%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;10;7;Partly sunny;12;5;NNE;9;61%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun;27;19;SSE;12;58%;80%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;10;WNW;20;67%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Downpours;29;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;WSW;17;84%;89%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;22;11;A thick cloud cover;23;12;E;10;60%;25%;6

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;19;Variable cloudiness;25;21;SSE;17;82%;73%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;35;23;Abundant sunshine;35;21;WNW;13;52%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;SSW;18;69%;63%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;ESE;12;52%;73%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;18;8;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;9;50%;67%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;27;16;A shower in the p.m.;25;19;SSE;15;71%;88%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;25;ESE;23;77%;74%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;NW;10;80%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;23;Sunshine and nice;33;23;ENE;9;66%;26%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;26;16;Partly sunny;27;17;N;7;61%;29%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;24;14;Spotty showers;19;8;SSE;20;72%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;16;72%;60%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;28;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SE;33;75%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;35;24;Some sun, a t-storm;35;24;E;9;54%;74%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;Not as warm;27;17;NE;9;45%;34%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Turning sunny, humid;30;19;SSW;10;73%;2%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;SE;16;44%;35%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;SW;11;70%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A morning shower;28;22;SE;17;67%;63%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy and chilly;10;7;NW;9;90%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;25;15;Partly sunny;20;12;NNW;20;62%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunny and nice;27;19;SW;8;65%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;NNW;22;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny;33;20;NNE;9;53%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;22;12;A couple of showers;18;11;NW;27;83%;79%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;14;Partly cloudy;20;15;WSW;17;73%;14%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;A shower or t-storm;27;19;ENE;12;66%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;20;67%;47%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;7;85%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NNE;19;25%;32%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;21;5;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;ENE;4;35%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A shower or t-storm;31;23;N;9;77%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;37;15;A p.m. t-storm;38;17;N;8;39%;71%;8

Seattle, United States;Hazy and smoky;26;16;Hazy and very warm;30;16;NNE;10;43%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with some sun;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;W;10;77%;72%;2

Shanghai, China;A morning shower;34;28;Showers around;33;27;E;15;72%;71%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;14;71%;75%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;29;13;Partly sunny;28;14;SSE;9;62%;30%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;E;22;66%;63%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;19;10;Partly sunny;20;8;NNW;15;50%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;9;W;26;46%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;9;68%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Pouring rain;17;13;A shower in the a.m.;19;12;NW;29;61%;57%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, warm;37;19;Not as warm;30;16;N;16;43%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NE;11;52%;29%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and nice;35;23;ESE;11;26%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;N;12;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;37;21;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;SE;6;43%;27%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;22;75%;53%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;25;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;SSW;24;91%;90%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sunny and nice;30;24;N;12;62%;6%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;29;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;NW;14;72%;82%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;21;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;ESE;11;56%;79%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sun and smoky;30;19;Hazy sunshine;30;18;NE;8;34%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;33;19;Partly sunny;31;18;NE;10;41%;6%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy and very warm;33;25;W;13;61%;72%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;27;15;Not as warm;21;8;NW;16;65%;27%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;Not as warm;25;12;NNE;18;52%;7%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;12;9;A couple of showers;14;9;NNW;36;75%;85%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds, a downpour;30;26;Showers around;31;26;WSW;11;77%;81%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;28;15;Sunshine and nice;31;16;NE;6;41%;11%;9

