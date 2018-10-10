Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;16;79%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;39;27;Sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;13;28%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;WNW;8;43%;44%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;SSW;8;67%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;22;12;Partly sunny;22;14;SSE;18;76%;28%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;16;7;Clouds and sun;12;8;SE;13;73%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;24;9;Mostly sunny;23;10;SE;11;36%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SSW;21;51%;13%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning t-storms;26;20;A strong t-storm;28;23;NE;11;76%;71%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;NNW;20;55%;30%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;17;10;Showers, mainly late;19;13;NW;24;76%;92%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouding up, hot;41;24;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;NNW;14;22%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm around;29;23;SW;8;73%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Partly sunny;30;18;W;10;52%;5%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;Rather cloudy;33;25;NNE;9;72%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;23;16;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NW;12;78%;59%;3

Beijing, China;Cool with some sun;17;4;Sunny, but cool;18;5;SSW;9;30%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and delightful;24;11;Sunny and nice;23;11;ESE;16;52%;6%;3

Berlin, Germany;Some sun and warm;24;12;Sunny and very warm;25;12;SE;14;56%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon rain;19;10;A shower or two;16;9;NNE;7;90%;86%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Inc. clouds;31;18;SW;12;53%;24%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;23;10;Sunny and warm;23;10;ESE;15;66%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;23;15;Clouds and sun, warm;22;14;S;14;62%;33%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;20;8;Clouds breaking;21;10;NE;15;50%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;24;10;Sunny and warm;24;9;ESE;8;60%;4%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;21;12;A little rain;16;11;ENE;20;54%;80%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and a t-storm;26;18;A shower or t-storm;29;19;N;6;48%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cool;19;10;Sunny, but cool;17;7;NW;13;43%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;N;12;43%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;22;15;Some sun returning;19;12;SSE;18;59%;26%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;5;72%;80%;8

Chennai, India;High clouds;35;25;High clouds and hot;36;26;SSW;14;51%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;22;7;Mostly sunny, cooler;10;3;NW;24;69%;6%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;S;14;82%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;17;11;Sunny and pleasant;17;11;SE;19;80%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NNW;19;74%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;E;11;60%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;14;67%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;21;ENE;12;75%;69%;6

Denver, United States;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;A little p.m. rain;9;1;N;10;73%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;31;24;Heavy rain;26;23;ESE;13;90%;94%;1

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;20;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;SE;12;51%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;19;14;Cooler, morning rain;15;11;SSE;24;81%;91%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;N;9;39%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;22;19;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;WSW;15;82%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler with a shower;25;18;Mostly cloudy;27;20;N;14;62%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;29;13;Mostly sunny;29;14;ENE;8;29%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSW;8;78%;69%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;17;5;Clouds and sun;13;9;SSW;12;89%;2%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;10;72%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;29;22;Mostly cloudy;26;22;ENE;13;70%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;15;68%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Some sun;34;21;Partly sunny;33;19;NNW;12;37%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Hazy sun;30;14;NE;10;42%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;Spotty showers;19;17;NE;14;79%;85%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;ENE;11;59%;44%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Sunny and very warm;35;27;N;15;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;30;16;ENE;10;21%;4%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and delightful;25;4;Plenty of sunshine;22;6;NNW;7;20%;18%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;23;Some sun;36;23;WNW;6;38%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;25;15;A t-storm in spots;27;15;W;9;66%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Sunshine;40;26;SW;16;19%;29%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;16;7;Sunny and pleasant;17;8;ENE;9;76%;6%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;14;74%;67%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;10;69%;84%;7

Kolkata, India;A shower;30;24;Periods of rain;28;24;E;13;91%;88%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;NNE;7;85%;94%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;3;A t-storm in spots;12;3;N;13;66%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;12;82%;61%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;22;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;15;75%;28%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;22;18;A morning t-storm;23;18;S;10;68%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;23;16;A little p.m. rain;21;13;SSW;21;73%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;15;Low clouds breaking;23;15;SW;8;67%;6%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Turning sunny, nice;29;24;WSW;11;69%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;A morning shower;20;13;A shower or t-storm;22;13;SW;10;70%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;WNW;11;70%;47%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;38;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;10;65%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;9;69%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;18;4;Brilliant sunshine;20;7;SE;15;55%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;15;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NNE;9;62%;85%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;11;76%;68%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;16;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;ESE;8;80%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;16;67%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;9;Turning cloudy;15;10;ENE;13;48%;59%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;16;8;Rain tapering off;15;8;W;6;95%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;13;7;Sunny;13;3;NNW;13;67%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;27;Partly sunny;34;27;NNW;11;64%;6%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;ENE;14;50%;13%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;27;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;16;SW;12;88%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm around;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;WNW;10;60%;57%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;9;1;Mostly cloudy;9;5;S;15;64%;6%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;23;17;Cloudy with showers;21;14;NW;11;72%;76%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;9;Periods of sun;15;7;NE;6;68%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;26;10;Morning rain, cloudy;19;5;W;16;95%;70%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rainy times;28;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;ENE;19;78%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;10;80%;72%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clearing;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;13;62%;4%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and warm;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;SW;14;53%;81%;3

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Sun and some clouds;23;16;W;16;71%;57%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;26;Increasing clouds;33;25;NNE;8;65%;45%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;18;70%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;ESE;7;64%;83%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;23;10;Sunny and warm;23;9;SE;14;41%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;16;1;Increasing clouds;14;2;NW;12;46%;9%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;10;ENE;16;64%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;25;19;Decreasing clouds;24;16;SE;14;71%;46%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;ESE;15;65%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few showers;7;3;A bit of rain;12;6;E;35;77%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny, nice;16;8;SSE;5;82%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;31;23;Rain and drizzle;27;22;NNE;11;80%;79%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;35;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;E;10;12%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;16;More clouds than sun;24;16;ENE;10;71%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;Mostly sunny;13;7;SW;9;82%;26%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;W;11;76%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;S;8;77%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;24;A passing shower;30;24;SSE;14;74%;83%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sunshine;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;WNW;6;98%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;8;Mostly sunny;26;8;ENE;12;20%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mainly cloudy;20;10;Cool with rain;18;6;SW;6;56%;74%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;9;79%;82%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;14;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SE;8;71%;64%;4

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;17;8;Partly sunny;17;8;NE;9;68%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Colder this morning;16;4;Cool with some sun;14;4;NW;10;51%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;21;15;Partly sunny, cool;21;15;NNE;20;43%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;5;82%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;22;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;SE;11;58%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;24;A shower;30;25;ESE;9;79%;83%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;8;Sun and some clouds;16;9;S;10;82%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers, not as warm;19;13;Cloudy with a shower;18;15;SE;25;57%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional p.m. rain;26;20;Rain and drizzle;23;20;NE;18;78%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A downpour;15;5;Partly sunny;14;8;S;10;90%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;17;10;Partly sunny;19;8;E;8;51%;23%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;More clouds than sun;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;ENE;10;52%;36%;4

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;28;18;Rather cloudy;27;16;SSE;11;26%;14%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;10;45%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;28;12;Plenty of sun;28;13;E;7;40%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;19;A passing shower;26;19;SW;11;74%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;27;19;Not as warm;20;6;WNW;26;76%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ESE;18;54%;51%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;SSE;17;64%;34%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;11;-6;Plenty of sunshine;12;-5;SE;10;57%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;15;7;ENE;6;70%;19%;2

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;22;11;Sunshine and warm;23;11;SSE;16;57%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;32;21;ENE;7;55%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;18;5;Sunny and mild;18;7;SE;7;83%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;20;8;Sunny and mild;20;9;SE;12;64%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;15;12;Rain and drizzle;16;10;N;28;76%;90%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;31;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;SSW;9;81%;82%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Clouds and sunshine;22;11;NE;5;59%;27%;4

