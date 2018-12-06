Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Spotty showers;32;26;SW;12;79%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;29;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;N;9;51%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Overcast, a shower;15;10;Spotty showers;13;8;ENE;13;91%;82%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;20;10;Mostly sunny;17;10;SE;8;77%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, not as cool;12;11;Windy with rain;12;7;WSW;41;92%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;Periods of rain;4;0;N;15;85%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;17;5;Clouds and sun;13;7;NNE;8;72%;64%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-7;-23;Partly sunny, colder;-13;-23;ENE;8;63%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;33;19;Not as warm;28;15;SSE;20;44%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Cooler;11;6;Partly sunny;12;3;N;12;65%;1%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;15;SSW;22;54%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mainly cloudy;17;10;Decreasing clouds;18;10;S;15;81%;66%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;28;24;Thunderstorms;29;23;ESE;6;83%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Clouds and sun;29;17;ESE;10;55%;4%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Mostly cloudy, humid;34;25;N;9;60%;68%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;NNW;15;74%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but cold;-2;-9;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-10;NW;20;10%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;7;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;2;SE;7;63%;64%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;7;7;A little rain;11;5;SW;13;87%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;7;Inc. clouds;18;7;ESE;10;69%;40%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;NW;10;72%;79%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Colder;2;1;Spotty showers;5;3;E;9;91%;86%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A few showers;12;11;Windy with rain;12;6;WSW;40;79%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;2;-4;Cloudy and chilly;3;-5;WSW;9;78%;18%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Overcast;4;-1;A morning shower;5;2;SE;7;72%;79%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;NE;10;55%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A t-storm in spots;32;19;WNW;7;40%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;9;0;Partly sunny, colder;2;-5;NW;20;46%;2%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;21;14;Periods of sun;19;13;W;18;51%;5%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;20;16;A shower in the a.m.;19;12;S;16;77%;60%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ENE;6;60%;78%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;13;74%;8%;6

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;0;-8;Sunny, but cold;-3;-7;WNW;13;58%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;9;79%;88%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;6;5;Periods of rain;9;5;WSW;25;88%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny and less humid;30;23;NNW;5;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Spotty showers;11;7;Heavy rain;8;6;NE;15;91%;97%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;A t-storm around;34;25;E;13;70%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;10;Hazy sunshine;25;10;N;8;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, colder;0;-7;A bit of snow;4;-6;ENE;8;63%;57%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;28;17;Hazy sun;28;16;NW;9;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;WSW;7;70%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;14;6;Spotty showers;9;7;W;47;74%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;14;4;Decreasing clouds;16;6;NNE;10;30%;26%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and pleasant;20;13;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;WNW;7;79%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;30;20;A little rain;21;15;NNE;15;78%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;More clouds than sun;28;17;SSW;12;50%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Partial sunshine;27;21;E;17;55%;28%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;0;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-1;SE;21;94%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;9;66%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;24;16;NE;15;63%;39%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;Spotty showers;27;22;NE;24;68%;87%;3

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;19;Partial sunshine;29;19;SE;8;59%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;22;6;Hazy sunshine;21;7;NNE;8;50%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;6;4;Cloudy and chilly;7;2;E;14;60%;7%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Couple of t-storms;33;25;NNW;9;71%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;16;38%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;32;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;N;18;49%;82%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;15;-1;Mostly sunny;14;0;NE;6;27%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NW;10;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;19;5;Partly sunny;18;4;ENE;6;69%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;29;14;Sunny and nice;29;14;N;21;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;0;-6;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;S;7;81%;9%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;9;60%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy, warm;34;23;A t-storm around;29;22;WSW;9;77%;79%;3

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NNE;8;53%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;6;78%;73%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;16;3;A shower or t-storm;15;2;E;15;57%;62%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;25;A passing shower;32;25;SSW;9;73%;83%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;23;18;Some sun, pleasant;23;18;S;14;70%;27%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and delightful;19;9;Partly sunny;18;11;NNW;9;86%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;13;12;Morning rain, cooler;13;7;SW;42;74%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;16;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;NNE;7;52%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;33;25;Variable cloudiness;30;25;WNW;10;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;NW;6;78%;10%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;NE;12;72%;78%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;SE;10;82%;91%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;25;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;ENE;11;65%;33%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;Very hot;37;23;ESE;27;29%;15%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;21;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;S;9;52%;18%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;20;Periods of sun;26;21;E;16;57%;13%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;0;-7;A snow shower;-2;-4;S;14;81%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;E;16;74%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cooler;16;11;Cool with sunshine;18;10;NE;11;49%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;1;-7;Mostly sunny, colder;-6;-16;NW;11;65%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;0;-6;Low clouds;-3;-9;SE;10;81%;3%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;21;Hazy sunshine;34;21;N;13;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A stray t-shower;26;15;NE;17;62%;70%;9

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;5;1;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-3;NW;29;43%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A little rain;17;11;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NW;13;68%;31%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Overcast and frigid;-21;-25;Sunny and very cold;-21;-25;SSW;8;77%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;10;Mostly cloudy;12;4;W;19;49%;14%;1

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon flurries;0;-1;A little p.m. rain;0;-1;ESE;6;86%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;0;-10;Colder;-10;-18;WNW;21;64%;17%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;NNW;17;78%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNW;10;73%;43%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;29;23;A few showers;28;23;E;12;84%;91%;7

Paris, France;Cloudy and mild;13;10;Windy with rain;12;6;W;36;69%;86%;0

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;22;13;Rather cloudy;23;15;S;20;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;8;71%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;35;23;ENE;18;59%;71%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;7;43%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and ice;5;5;Spotty showers;10;4;SW;18;73%;87%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;4;-12;Sunny and colder;-6;-13;NW;17;25%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;11;Periods of rain;20;10;SE;13;64%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;20;11;Partly sunny;21;10;SE;6;78%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;11;59%;13%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;2;Partly sunny;3;0;NE;18;60%;28%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;1;1;SSE;19;93%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;28;21;Rain and drizzle;26;20;SSE;12;73%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;ESE;7;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;16;6;Partly sunny;16;10;S;7;78%;63%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;1;0;Low clouds;1;-2;SSE;13;79%;51%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;14;8;Partly sunny;15;8;NW;8;76%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ENE;15;66%;46%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Periods of sun;29;24;Spotty showers;28;24;E;19;74%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;13;74%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;8;Mostly sunny;24;9;ENE;6;38%;27%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;29;13;Sunshine and nice;29;12;SW;11;36%;39%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;28;22;N;12;77%;67%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;18;7;Sun and clouds;16;8;N;9;85%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;Mostly sunny;7;3;SSE;8;61%;68%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;7;-9;Sunny and colder;-3;-11;NNW;13;29%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Rain and drizzle;8;3;NNE;31;61%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;9;82%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;4;-6;Some sun;5;-3;S;6;59%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower;28;24;E;16;74%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;3;0;Cloudy with a shower;5;3;ESE;8;96%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunshine;26;19;NNE;24;51%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A bit of p.m. rain;28;20;Rain and drizzle;22;19;ENE;18;73%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-1;SSE;19;91%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;12;1;Cloudy;12;5;ENE;7;51%;5%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;13;3;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;NNW;7;71%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cooler;12;7;Partly sunny;13;6;NW;16;51%;42%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorms;16;13;Showers, some heavy;18;14;SW;24;70%;93%;3

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;15;1;Partly sunny;15;2;ESE;5;41%;13%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain tapering off;10;9;Periods of sun;16;6;NNW;9;74%;34%;2

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;3;-5;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-6;SSE;13;56%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun;20;13;A shower or t-storm;18;14;N;16;71%;67%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;21;13;Some sun;18;12;W;16;80%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and colder;-26;-32;Sunny, not as cold;-21;-35;WNW;10;39%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;2;ENE;5;36%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;E;7;79%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;NE;8;52%;45%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;0;-4;Snow showers;0;-1;S;22;86%;100%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;1;1;A few showers;8;5;SSW;16;97%;91%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler, morning rain;13;12;Clouds and sun;18;13;N;20;56%;7%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;21;High clouds;33;23;SW;7;62%;32%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;8;0;Partly sunny;7;0;E;3;73%;44%;2

