Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;Showers around;31;24;SSW;12;78%;76%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;NW;17;61%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Morning showers;15;9;S;25;87%;99%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;19;10;Abundant sunshine;17;9;SW;6;69%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;7;4;Partly sunny;8;0;NW;14;75%;3%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-2;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-6;SSW;3;86%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;12;4;Turning sunny;13;4;SSE;10;64%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-20;W;9;87%;55%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with some sun;36;24;Very hot;37;26;NE;22;39%;8%;13

Athens, Greece;A shower;17;7;A little p.m. rain;12;4;NW;8;73%;75%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Partly sunny;22;16;NW;16;72%;64%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;SSE;6;71%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Couple of t-storms;33;24;SSE;8;73%;76%;3

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;30;17;Mostly cloudy;29;17;E;7;55%;20%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Sunny intervals;32;26;NE;10;61%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;8;Clouds and sun;13;7;NNW;12;79%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-7;Sunny, but cold;-2;-10;N;20;11%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;7;0;Rain and snow shower;6;1;WSW;10;58%;80%;2

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. shower or two;5;3;Rain and drizzle;5;1;NNW;18;69%;84%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;7;Clouds and sun;18;8;ESE;11;71%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;ENE;15;66%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and snow shower;7;1;Rain/snow showers;5;1;WNW;21;79%;82%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;8;2;Partly sunny;7;-1;WSW;8;78%;6%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;4;1;Spotty showers;4;-2;SE;7;79%;84%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;7;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;0;W;13;66%;70%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;Rain and a t-storm;24;20;S;11;82%;89%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds;27;18;A t-storm around;30;18;N;6;44%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;A touch of rain;10;1;NNW;11;73%;80%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;22;14;WSW;15;50%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;W;15;61%;54%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;28;20;ESE;7;58%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;10;69%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-3;Partly sunny;3;-1;SE;13;68%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;32;23;High clouds;31;22;N;13;70%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;4;2;Mostly cloudy;4;0;NE;15;71%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;N;21;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Brilliant sunshine;14;2;Mostly sunny;16;10;SSW;16;55%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;30;25;Periods of sun;33;26;NE;17;79%;85%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;24;10;Hazy sun;23;12;ENE;7;62%;14%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cool;13;0;Partial sunshine;13;0;SSW;9;22%;5%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNW;8;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;8;74%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rather cloudy;9;5;A touch of p.m. rain;11;6;SE;17;88%;84%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;7;2;Not as cool;11;1;NNE;7;49%;34%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Low clouds;18;14;W;10;80%;13%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;19;14;A touch of rain;15;11;N;16;78%;85%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain and a t-storm;28;16;A t-storm in spots;24;13;SE;11;65%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;19;Partial sunshine;22;15;NNE;20;46%;25%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Brief showers;2;-1;Morning flurries;0;-3;NNE;21;90%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;24;ENE;9;62%;28%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Cloudy;20;13;N;17;52%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy with some sun;27;22;Windy;27;23;ENE;31;69%;60%;4

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;19;Partly sunny;29;19;SE;6;55%;14%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;15;5;Partly sunny;18;6;NNE;6;72%;37%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon rain;13;6;A little a.m. rain;7;4;N;14;84%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;NW;10;78%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and beautiful;28;20;Sunny and nice;29;22;N;13;46%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;N;8;40%;15%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;10;-10;Partly sunny;8;-6;NNW;5;54%;14%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;15;Hazy sun;29;15;NE;14;38%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;19;4;NE;7;55%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;13;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;NNW;17;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;1;-1;Low clouds;3;0;NNW;8;89%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;31;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;NNE;8;58%;84%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WSW;9;64%;67%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny;26;14;Hazy sun;27;15;NNE;9;51%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;6;77%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, warm;19;3;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;2;ENE;13;35%;29%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;36;25;Spotty showers;31;25;SSW;8;74%;84%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;24;18;Becoming cloudy;24;18;S;14;65%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;17;9;Mostly cloudy;16;9;NNW;6;88%;18%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;9;3;Variable cloudiness;8;5;ESE;8;82%;55%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;7;58%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;28;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;10;67%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;High clouds;14;2;WNW;5;62%;5%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NNW;10;66%;6%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;Decreasing clouds;29;23;NNE;10;82%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Mostly cloudy;32;24;E;9;65%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;WSW;15;52%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clearing;20;8;Partly sunny;20;8;SE;7;55%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Rather cloudy;24;13;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;NNW;20;53%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. shower or two;2;0;Low clouds;1;-1;NW;8;86%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;35;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;E;16;67%;39%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;NW;15;72%;92%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;-6;-11;Overcast;-5;-10;NNE;1;73%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;0;A bit of ice;1;-2;WSW;8;85%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;20;Hazy sun;31;22;N;13;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds, not as warm;22;16;A t-storm in spots;22;14;SW;12;78%;79%;4

New York, United States;Sunny;4;-2;Abundant sunshine;4;-1;W;8;46%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;20;62%;23%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;-13;-22;Sunny, but cold;-14;-16;SSE;8;80%;22%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;9;2;A little p.m. rain;12;7;NNE;7;62%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;4;-1;Mostly sunny;2;-7;N;9;69%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-7;-11;A little snow;-4;-9;NNE;12;85%;83%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;29;26;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;13;82%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;16;69%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;23;ENE;14;83%;96%;2

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;Clouds and sun;8;-1;SE;4;69%;29%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;15;Not as warm;22;17;SSW;22;54%;51%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;26;Turning cloudy;32;24;NW;9;68%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;35;25;A t-storm in spots;35;26;E;17;59%;66%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;ENE;7;51%;68%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow;3;0;Snow and rain;4;0;NW;20;72%;82%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;2;-8;Cloudy and chilly;1;-10;NW;6;46%;23%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;12;Periods of rain;19;10;WNW;13;62%;75%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;11;Cloudy;18;10;SSE;9;78%;3%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Sunshine and nice;30;26;SE;20;63%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Rain and snow;9;5;S;45;77%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;4;0;Low clouds;2;0;NE;2;89%;65%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;32;23;NE;11;58%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny;23;13;E;13;50%;6%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Plenty of sun;13;1;ENE;7;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-3;A snow shower;1;-2;NNE;11;80%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;14;8;Mostly sunny;15;11;WNW;11;68%;9%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;24;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;18;63%;40%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;23;Partly sunny;29;22;SE;16;63%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny;24;17;N;20;72%;31%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;ENE;6;36%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;Mostly sunny;29;12;SW;11;37%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;27;20;N;7;81%;77%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;High clouds and mild;23;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;N;7;75%;22%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;7;Windy with rain;10;5;SW;34;80%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;4;-4;Mostly cloudy;4;-7;NW;5;32%;17%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Rain and drizzle;10;3;NW;30;80%;61%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;33;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;N;8;81%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A wintry mix;4;-1;Decreasing clouds;2;-3;W;18;72%;36%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;E;16;71%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;0;0;P.M. snow showers;3;1;NNE;12;92%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;28;20;Not as warm;23;19;ESE;17;67%;67%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A bit of rain;24;21;Rain and drizzle;22;16;NE;15;81%;83%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;1;0;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-1;NE;19;79%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;Partly sunny;11;2;ENE;7;85%;32%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;9;2;A p.m. shower or two;11;3;NNE;7;68%;77%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;11;5;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;NNW;9;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;15;SSW;25;57%;6%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;17;1;Clearing;13;-2;ENE;5;44%;7%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;8;1;A little p.m. rain;9;5;N;14;59%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;2;-3;Increasing clouds;2;-3;NW;17;70%;52%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;13;Breezy with sunshine;18;12;WSW;24;60%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;10;Partly sunny;18;9;WSW;19;63%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, colder;-18;-32;Not as cold;-15;-28;NNW;3;58%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;4;Rain, heavy at times;8;2;W;21;78%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow shower;7;1;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;WNW;24;52%;82%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Rather cloudy;29;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;19;ENE;9;54%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;3;-1;Low clouds;2;-1;NNE;4;74%;61%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A few showers;4;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;E;9;92%;63%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and cooler;16;15;Plenty of clouds;20;15;N;10;68%;74%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;WNW;9;61%;66%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Partly sunny;8;1;E;4;63%;60%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather