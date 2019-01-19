Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;32;25;Partly sunny;31;26;WSW;11;77%;43%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunshine and breezy;21;16;NW;31;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;9;1;Clouds and sun;10;3;ENE;17;67%;33%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A little a.m. rain;15;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;9;W;12;79%;95%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and chilly;2;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-5;NE;11;68%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;-11;-16;Periods of sun, cold;-11;-16;NNE;6;78%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;9;0;Decreasing clouds;7;1;ENE;9;58%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-2;-7;Snow and sleet;-2;-6;SSW;11;75%;83%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;25;17;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;SSE;8;63%;6%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Spotty showers;14;7;W;10;80%;69%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Decreasing clouds;22;18;SW;23;68%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;13;-1;Sunshine;14;3;N;6;56%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;ESE;12;65%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;30;15;Abundant sunshine;29;11;E;11;28%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSE;8;49%;12%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;12;7;Periods of sun;11;4;N;24;76%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;4;-5;Sunny and mild;5;-7;SW;16;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;NW;9;85%;67%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;2;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-5;N;6;72%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SE;12;69%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;18;A t-storm in spots;31;17;WNW;11;50%;50%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;0;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;8;70%;19%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sunshine;3;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-6;ENE;7;71%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Afternoon flurries;1;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;W;11;91%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Bit of rain, snow;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;NW;7;79%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the a.m.;25;17;Clouds and sun;25;19;NNE;14;58%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;S;7;50%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;12;0;Mostly sunny, cooler;8;-2;NW;20;42%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;18;9;A thick cloud cover;19;10;NE;11;50%;27%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;21;14;Turning sunny;26;15;SSE;13;43%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;28;18;Sunshine and nice;28;19;E;6;60%;13%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;NNE;11;65%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Snow to flurries;-2;-11;Snow showers;-8;-12;N;25;58%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;18;65%;25%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;0;-2;Partly sunny;2;-1;W;10;82%;32%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;NNE;22;47%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Winds subsiding;5;-3;Sunny and chilly;10;3;S;10;45%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;26;Sun and some clouds;33;26;NNE;21;73%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;25;11;Hazy sunshine;25;14;ESE;4;62%;3%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Periods of sun;12;-1;SSW;10;38%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;17;Hazy sun;27;14;N;8;51%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;7;80%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;7;3;More clouds than sun;7;-1;WNW;17;85%;19%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A shower in the p.m.;13;1;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-3;SSW;10;56%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower;15;12;Spotty showers;16;9;WNW;28;73%;60%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;21;17;A shower in the a.m.;22;13;ENE;7;85%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;32;18;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SSE;18;65%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;29;20;Morning showers;24;16;NNW;20;66%;69%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-8;Colder;-6;-14;NW;20;82%;22%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;SE;7;55%;23%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;23;13;ENE;9;76%;41%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NW;12;59%;22%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;SE;8;45%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;19;9;Spotty showers;16;8;NE;9;80%;88%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;13;8;Clouds and sun;12;7;S;9;76%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Downpours;31;25;W;11;76%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Mostly cloudy;28;21;N;10;52%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;ENE;11;44%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and snow shower;4;-10;Snow in the morning;3;-7;NW;7;81%;72%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;27;16;Clouds and sun;26;16;SSW;11;47%;64%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;19;5;SSE;7;61%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;32;14;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;NNW;13;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;-1;-9;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;SW;8;85%;74%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;29;23;NE;12;63%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;32;23;Low clouds breaking;33;23;WSW;9;65%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;25;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;N;9;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Inc. clouds;33;24;NNW;5;67%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ESE;11;66%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;9;71%;53%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;25;21;Mostly cloudy;25;21;S;12;74%;42%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain at times;15;10;Periods of sun;14;9;NNW;20;70%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;5;2;Partial sunshine;5;0;N;10;73%;36%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SSE;7;51%;15%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;8;69%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Brief p.m. showers;5;3;A shower in the a.m.;12;0;NNW;11;63%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;Some sun, pleasant;30;26;NE;14;58%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;23;Spotty showers;32;24;ENE;8;78%;86%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;24;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;ENE;11;65%;55%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, cooler;24;14;Turning sunny, nice;26;17;S;14;59%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Becoming cloudy;21;7;Periods of sun;21;3;N;9;40%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;9;NW;25;69%;57%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;-3;-9;Clouds and sun;-3;-8;WNW;17;76%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;37;25;Not as warm;30;24;ENE;23;64%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;Clouds and sun;25;17;NE;13;60%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-19;-21;Snow, heavy early;-16;-20;N;23;78%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-4;-8;A little p.m. snow;-4;-9;WSW;19;79%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;24;Hazy sunshine;33;22;NNW;9;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;28;12;Turning cloudy;29;14;NNE;16;44%;34%;6

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;3;0;Morning downpours;10;-14;NNW;37;75%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;15;6;Cloudy;15;7;ENE;9;67%;36%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-18;Low clouds;-2;-7;SSW;18;91%;28%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, milder;12;6;A shower in the a.m.;12;2;NW;13;72%;79%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;-3;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-11;NNE;4;62%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-19;-19;Morning snow;-17;-24;NNW;23;75%;92%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;31;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;E;15;79%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;31;25;NNW;20;69%;44%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;15;70%;66%;7

Paris, France;Rain/snow showers;2;0;Partly sunny;4;-5;NNE;8;82%;26%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very hot;40;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;S;18;26%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;22;Partial sunshine;34;23;SSE;9;52%;25%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;16;81%;70%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;Nice with some sun;32;20;E;8;51%;13%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;-2;-7;Periods of sun;0;-7;NNW;7;55%;20%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;6;-7;Sunny and colder;-1;-10;WNW;16;34%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;22;12;A little p.m. rain;22;12;WSW;15;51%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;15;12;Morning showers;17;9;WNW;24;77%;87%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;14;75%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;3;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;SSW;31;65%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;0;-2;A snow shower;0;-6;WNW;14;79%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;Humid with some sun;32;26;WSW;11;69%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;15;5;Mostly sunny;17;7;ESE;8;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;10;4;Spotty showers;11;5;NE;8;81%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-9;Cloudy and colder;-3;-16;WNW;19;62%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;17;13;Morning rain;15;10;WNW;19;86%;74%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;ENE;21;57%;28%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;SE;17;66%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny;25;16;N;16;72%;17%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;26;6;Sunny and delightful;25;7;ESE;6;39%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Abundant sunshine;29;15;Sunshine, pleasant;32;16;SW;10;38%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;ENE;9;73%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;13;6;Periods of sun;13;4;NNW;13;74%;4%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;11;6;Cloudy;9;3;NNE;10;72%;50%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;-1;Sunny and colder;2;-7;NW;14;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;5;Mostly cloudy, windy;9;2;NNW;31;56%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;N;20;69%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;5;-1;Partly sunny;6;0;SSW;13;85%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;E;18;75%;55%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;0;-8;Sunny, but cold;-5;-11;WNW;12;72%;9%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;26;21;Mostly sunny;27;23;ESE;18;66%;44%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;25;17;Rain and drizzle;20;14;NE;17;78%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow squall;-2;-5;A snow shower;-3;-10;NW;17;76%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partial sunshine;12;-2;Rain/snow showers;3;0;SE;10;91%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny, mild;8;2;Partly sunny, mild;8;-2;NE;11;41%;19%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds, cold;5;-3;Partly sunny;7;-2;NNE;9;30%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;7;57%;11%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;15;7;Spotty showers;15;3;E;7;62%;73%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;13;2;N;12;61%;3%;2

Toronto, Canada;Afternoon snow;-11;-15;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-20;NNW;34;71%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;SSW;14;52%;9%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;16;7;Turning out cloudy;16;8;SSE;9;66%;30%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-11;-28;Mostly sunny;-8;-23;N;7;62%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;9;3;High clouds;8;1;N;7;62%;6%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;0;-3;Clouds and sun;1;-4;NW;7;71%;18%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny and warmer;32;19;E;6;47%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;-2;-4;A snow shower;-1;-10;W;16;74%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-7;Mostly sunny;0;-5;W;4;75%;15%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;21;15;Windy in the p.m.;23;17;NW;29;45%;26%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Sunny and less humid;32;16;WNW;8;55%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;1;-8;Clouds and sun;2;-9;ENE;3;37%;5%;2

_____

