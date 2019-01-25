Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, January 25, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SW;15;76%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;28;17;Plenty of sun;28;17;E;10;40%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Periods of sun;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;23;71%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;10;Sunny;15;8;SSW;7;61%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little icy mix;6;4;Occasional rain;9;5;SSW;25;94%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Becoming cloudy;3;-3;ESE;8;68%;45%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, mild;15;5;Clearing and mild;15;4;SSW;11;37%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, cold;-16;-17;Cloudy, not as cold;-5;-27;W;25;66%;47%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;E;12;50%;36%;12

Athens, Greece;Showers, some heavy;13;9;A shower;14;6;NNW;11;68%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;22;16;Sunshine and nice;23;17;SW;15;61%;16%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;21;7;Mostly sunny;22;12;SE;8;65%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ESE;14;56%;20%;9

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;SE;8;59%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun, some clouds;35;22;Partly sunny;33;22;E;12;42%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;13;6;Mostly sunny;14;6;W;14;65%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;5;-6;Sunny and mild;5;-5;S;8;16%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with snow;-1;-4;A little snow;-2;-5;S;13;84%;78%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;Snow to rain;3;2;SSE;11;91%;80%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Mostly cloudy;21;9;ESE;10;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;18;A couple of t-storms;27;18;NNE;14;69%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;1;-5;Partly sunny;3;-1;SW;15;74%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;2;1;A little p.m. rain;7;5;SSW;19;92%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of ice;0;-2;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;WSW;16;91%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little a.m. snow;-1;-6;Partial sunshine;1;-1;WSW;12;63%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and humid;29;26;Humid with a t-storm;28;24;E;12;80%;68%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;31;16;A t-storm around;34;16;WNW;7;35%;50%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;7;-2;Plenty of sun;6;-3;NNW;19;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Sunny, nice and warm;25;10;WNW;20;19%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;24;17;Sunny and warmer;30;19;SE;18;48%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;6;57%;3%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A shower or two;31;23;ESE;9;75%;61%;7

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-18;Partly sunny, frigid;-10;-15;W;12;70%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;31;24;Increasing clouds;31;24;WSW;10;71%;67%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;-4;-4;Snow, rain late;0;-1;SE;13;71%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;23;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;16;64%;2%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;10;2;Periods of sun;14;4;SSW;8;59%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;26;Decreasing clouds;33;26;NE;17;73%;29%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;7;Hazy sunshine;18;4;NW;11;64%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;5;-6;Partly sunny;8;-1;SW;10;42%;28%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sun and warm;30;18;N;8;50%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;WSW;11;73%;66%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;10;7;Occasional rain;10;3;WNW;26;85%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;N;13;20%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;19;13;Mostly sunny;18;12;W;10;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;20;17;Mostly cloudy;21;14;SSE;10;77%;17%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Partly sunny;29;17;NE;8;55%;21%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers;24;20;Partly sunny;23;19;ENE;17;71%;70%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries;-4;-9;Colder with snow;-8;-17;NNE;18;83%;75%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;33;21;Some sun, pleasant;34;22;NE;8;49%;12%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;E;13;56%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;28;19;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;NE;26;53%;17%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;7;77%;63%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;16;1;Mostly sunny;16;1;N;8;58%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;Clouds and sun, mild;14;7;SSE;9;66%;72%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;29;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;WNW;14;79%;89%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;31;23;Humid with some sun;31;24;S;14;64%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;30;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;ENE;15;49%;73%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but cool;6;-11;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-8;WNW;5;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;NE;8;37%;10%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. showers;17;7;A thundershower;15;3;NE;6;81%;57%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;39;20;Unseasonably hot;40;22;NNE;10;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-10;A bit of ice;-2;-6;W;6;73%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;NE;12;53%;56%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;WSW;9;74%;68%;6

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;29;15;Hazy sun;29;17;NNE;10;47%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;Clouds and sun;35;24;ENE;5;54%;39%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;15;5;E;13;56%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;9;73%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;26;22;Turning sunny;26;22;SSE;12;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;9;NNW;7;77%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;12;6;A touch of p.m. rain;10;5;SW;21;83%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;24;11;Sunny and warm;25;11;N;7;28%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;32;26;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SSW;9;67%;41%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;16;1;Clouds and sunshine;14;3;WSW;6;60%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;NE;12;64%;3%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;31;25;ESE;7;77%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;ENE;13;62%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;44;18;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;17;SSW;12;53%;28%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;25;7;Partly sunny, nice;24;7;SSW;8;32%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Not as warm;20;15;Periods of rain;21;18;N;15;68%;89%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-9;-11;A little snow;-7;-12;WSW;8;75%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;37;24;Not as warm;30;24;ENE;23;64%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;30;22;A shower or t-storm;29;23;E;12;72%;65%;9

Montreal, Canada;Colder with clearing;-3;-19;Mostly cloudy, cold;-11;-16;E;0;68%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-12;-15;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-10;-11;SE;19;73%;95%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;28;20;Hazy sun;29;21;N;19;32%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;29;15;Partly sunny;28;13;NE;19;48%;5%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, colder;3;-7;Periods of sun;0;-2;SSE;10;36%;19%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;8;Nice with sunshine;19;6;WSW;11;69%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-15;-21;Cloudy;-10;-18;SW;22;90%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;9;2;Rain and snow shower;6;1;NNW;26;49%;73%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-4;-7;A bit of snow;-5;-7;NE;7;80%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with flurries;-3;-22;Clouds and sun, cold;-13;-16;ESE;8;69%;72%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;SSW;12;83%;83%;3

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NNW;19;65%;20%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;29;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;12;72%;65%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;4;4;A passing shower;9;5;SW;13;84%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;SE;18;37%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;20;Lots of sun, nice;33;22;NE;13;43%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;24;High clouds and warm;35;24;N;19;62%;48%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Periods of sun;31;20;ESE;9;51%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with snow;-3;-4;A little snow;5;2;WSW;21;70%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;2;-9;Plenty of sunshine;2;-11;NW;11;34%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;11;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;SW;13;51%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;9;S;6;80%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;14;75%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;1;-5;Sunny and cold;-3;-6;ESE;7;44%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-9;A bit of snow;-7;-12;SSW;3;86%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;9;64%;42%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;27;17;Partly sunny;29;18;SSE;13;17%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;11;1;Partly sunny;11;0;NNE;16;55%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-10;-14;Afternoon snow;-10;-14;E;15;74%;76%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;17;9;NE;11;63%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;More sun than clouds;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;ENE;15;58%;9%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;25;23;Partly sunny;27;22;ESE;18;72%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny;25;17;NNW;8;74%;8%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;27;7;Mostly sunny;25;6;E;8;37%;7%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;37;18;SW;9;28%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;NE;10;73%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;17;3;Nice with sunshine;19;7;NNW;6;68%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing;10;4;Mostly sunny;11;4;NNE;10;81%;7%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;3;-8;Plenty of sunshine;2;-10;NW;6;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Mostly cloudy;6;1;N;16;46%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;25;NNE;21;63%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow;2;0;A bit of snow;2;-6;W;18;83%;75%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;21;Partly sunny;28;22;E;22;69%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow flurries;-1;-7;A little snow;-3;-9;NNE;8;91%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;31;25;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;NNE;17;58%;6%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;21;13;Cooler;16;12;ENE;14;63%;59%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with clearing;-6;-11;A little snow;-9;-14;SSW;8;82%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brilliant sunshine;12;-1;Plenty of sun;10;1;ENE;9;41%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;13;1;Sun and clouds, mild;10;0;N;12;54%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;12;3;Plenty of sun;13;4;NNE;10;32%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;W;10;53%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little a.m. rain;13;3;Cloudy;13;-1;ENE;7;45%;23%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;7;2;Windy;8;1;NNW;27;45%;13%;2

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, colder;-5;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-9;SW;17;57%;48%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;13;9;Windy, a.m. showers;13;9;NW;33;64%;87%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with rain;13;7;Partly sunny;14;8;W;25;54%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-6;-21;Mostly sunny;-9;-22;WNW;11;71%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Decreasing clouds;9;3;NE;4;65%;42%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;0;-3;Partly sunny;5;0;W;19;56%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;E;12;44%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow, cold;-7;-10;A snow shower;-7;-13;NW;8;74%;75%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow, cold;-6;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-8;E;8;83%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Partly sunny, breezy;22;18;N;33;63%;30%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;18;Partly sunny;33;19;W;9;49%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Morning flurries;4;-5;Partly sunny;6;-2;E;3;63%;37%;2

