Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SW;17;79%;63%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;17;NE;15;49%;5%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;12;6;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;21;75%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;16;9;Partly sunny;14;11;WSW;16;59%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;7;0;Spotty showers;4;-1;SSE;19;84%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;2;-1;A little snow;2;0;NNE;7;85%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rather cloudy, warm;23;11;Cloudy and warm;21;7;NW;10;56%;74%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cold;-16;-26;Sunny and cold;-15;-20;SSE;14;78%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;NNE;22;49%;17%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouding up;15;11;Cloudy;16;10;SSE;18;69%;66%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Clouds breaking;28;20;NE;11;69%;28%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy with showers;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;SE;12;69%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;34;23;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;9;81%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A few showers;29;16;Clouds and sun;26;15;E;10;57%;13%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;SW;9;44%;10%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;5;Afternoon rain;12;6;W;17;65%;88%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-4;Clouds breaking;7;-4;N;9;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;5;-1;Bit of rain, snow;1;-2;WNW;8;95%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;6;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;SSW;14;71%;56%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;SE;9;75%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;29;19;A t-storm around;29;17;E;19;54%;41%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow, then rain;2;-2;More clouds than sun;3;-7;NW;14;77%;34%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;5;-2;Variable cloudiness;4;-1;S;14;75%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;3;-2;A little p.m. rain;7;1;NNW;5;93%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;1;-2;Partly sunny;4;-7;NW;12;70%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm or two;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;NNW;13;74%;85%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;32;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;18;W;8;41%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;10;-2;Mostly sunny;9;1;W;9;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;E;11;31%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Partly sunny, cooler;25;17;NNW;24;67%;58%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;6;58%;8%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NNE;17;72%;7%;7

Chicago, United States;Snow this morning;2;-18;Much colder;-15;-29;W;28;60%;28%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;NE;14;58%;3%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;Rain and snow shower;2;0;SW;10;77%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;26;19;High clouds;24;18;NNE;20;62%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;15;-2;Sunny and cooler;9;2;S;9;35%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;NE;16;77%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;6;Hazy sunshine;19;6;NW;14;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Snow this morning;-2;-12;Not as cold;2;-11;SSW;11;44%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;28;18;Not as warm;23;12;WNW;15;46%;5%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Downpours;28;24;WSW;11;81%;94%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;5;1;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;WSW;20;84%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;11;2;Cloudy and mild;12;4;NNE;13;43%;74%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;12;Partly sunny;16;12;W;29;74%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;25;18;A shower or two;24;19;SE;9;81%;82%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A thundershower;25;14;NE;8;60%;71%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cooler with a shower;21;13;Mostly sunny;22;15;NW;10;54%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold, afternoon snow;-7;-7;Periods of snow;-3;-4;S;19;86%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;33;23;Nice with some sun;34;24;ESE;10;54%;7%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;Sunshine and nice;22;17;E;15;66%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;27;20;Breezy with some sun;27;21;NNE;28;57%;72%;5

Hyderabad, India;Cool with some sun;22;13;Plenty of sun;24;10;NE;10;46%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;18;1;Partly sunny;18;7;NE;5;49%;6%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as cool;12;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;8;SE;11;65%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;29;25;Showers around;31;25;WNW;11;75%;80%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as hot;28;21;Turning sunny, nice;28;23;NE;10;52%;24%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Low clouds may break;26;15;N;10;58%;41%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;7;-4;Becoming cloudy;10;-1;NNE;8;24%;66%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Sunny and nice;25;16;WSW;9;42%;4%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;17;1;Mostly sunny;15;2;NNE;7;64%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, cooler;31;18;Hot with sunshine;36;21;NNW;15;25%;2%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. snow shower;-2;-2;Milder with a shower;4;2;SSE;11;86%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun;29;22;A passing shower;30;23;N;9;60%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;WSW;9;64%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;24;15;Hazy sunshine;23;9;NNE;12;42%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Shower/thunderstorm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;ENE;6;71%;73%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;Showers and t-storms;14;6;E;12;74%;92%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;25;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;9;76%;78%;9

Lima, Peru;Some sun;26;23;Mostly cloudy;27;23;SSE;9;68%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;11;A passing shower;14;10;NW;15;78%;80%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;6;-1;Rain, then snow;5;-1;W;10;83%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;23;11;SE;7;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;Some sun, pleasant;32;27;SW;10;66%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;2;A shower in the p.m.;12;1;W;15;64%;80%;2

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NE;14;65%;27%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SE;11;77%;90%;2

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;30;22;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;12;56%;26%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Blazing sunshine;35;17;Sunny and hot;33;18;SSW;12;42%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;6;Partly sunny, nice;22;6;SSW;8;27%;4%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds breaking;20;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;WNW;13;64%;18%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-9;Cloudy, not as cold;1;-3;SSW;14;88%;67%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;30;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;ENE;20;63%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;15;61%;84%;9

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;-16;-18;Snow, not as cold;-4;-11;SE;12;82%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-5;-6;Low clouds;-1;-4;S;13;83%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;30;18;Hazy sunshine;30;18;N;12;32%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;NNE;21;50%;2%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-2;Occasional p.m. rain;6;-5;WNW;12;65%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;15;7;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SE;8;71%;41%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-21;-26;Cloudy and cold;-19;-22;SSW;18;86%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;9;2;Partly sunny;9;-1;NW;15;47%;0%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;-4;-14;Variable clouds;-8;-14;NNE;5;73%;24%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;-16;-18;Snow, not as cold;-5;-16;SW;20;81%;94%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;30;26;Increasing clouds;30;25;ESE;8;65%;65%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;31;22;NNW;19;67%;14%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;ENE;14;74%;66%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;6;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;0;E;12;64%;90%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;39;18;Sunny and cooler;28;18;SSE;20;43%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;33;21;Partly sunny;33;23;S;7;49%;14%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Plenty of clouds;33;25;Spotty showers;33;23;N;16;70%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;21;A shower or two;31;21;E;8;56%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;3;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;SSE;12;60%;31%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-11;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;SE;5;34%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;11;Downpours;19;13;SSE;15;71%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;17;8;Becoming cloudy;17;10;ENE;7;76%;57%;2

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSE;18;64%;46%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;-2;-7;Sunny and cold;-4;-8;NE;11;46%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-4;-5;A little snow;1;-2;SSW;13;92%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;25;Sunny and hot;34;25;ENE;10;57%;2%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;28;17;Not as warm;21;12;NE;21;36%;10%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;ENE;8;62%;10%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and frigid;-11;-12;Cloudy, not as cold;-4;-5;SSE;14;83%;72%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;17;11;Clouds breaking;16;10;WNW;11;84%;41%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;12;61%;30%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;21;A stray shower;29;21;ESE;12;64%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;8;71%;10%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;6;Partly sunny;27;6;ENE;8;16%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;36;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;SW;10;27%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;27;22;A shower or two;27;20;E;10;81%;77%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;13;7;A shower;12;7;NNW;16;84%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;9;2;Partly sunny;11;2;E;9;61%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;4;-7;Some sun;5;-6;NE;4;36%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Mostly cloudy;10;6;ESE;12;72%;42%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;N;19;75%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;6;-1;Cloudy;7;2;S;9;83%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in spots;27;22;ENE;15;70%;42%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of snow;2;0;A little snow;1;-8;WSW;7;92%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;A morning t-storm;28;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;22;64%;9%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and warmer;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;ESE;17;57%;5%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;-6;-8;A little snow;-2;-4;SSW;12;90%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;Cloudy and mild;14;6;NNW;11;46%;28%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;12;3;Clearing and mild;11;0;N;22;58%;14%;2

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;12;8;A little a.m. rain;12;3;NW;17;44%;77%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours, cooler;15;11;Mostly sunny;19;9;ESE;8;63%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;16;8;A little rain;15;3;ENE;6;53%;66%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;13;2;Sunny and windy;10;1;NE;35;34%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-5;-7;Cloudy and breezy;-3;-16;WSW;31;72%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;17;10;An afternoon shower;14;9;WNW;31;58%;46%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, cooler;12;8;Partial sunshine;13;7;WSW;28;61%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-6;-25;Much colder;-19;-30;W;23;67%;54%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy;9;1;Mostly sunny;9;2;NE;4;44%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow, then rain;4;0;Variable clouds;4;-5;SSE;16;58%;21%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with sunshine;30;16;Sunny and very warm;31;19;E;7;45%;6%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow;-6;-6;A little snow;1;-2;SSW;15;83%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain to snow;3;-2;Rain/snow showers;2;-5;WSW;13;91%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;24;17;Clouds and sun;26;19;NNE;13;73%;6%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;WSW;7;52%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;9;1;A morning shower;8;-4;E;4;70%;60%;2

