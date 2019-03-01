Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 1, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;A shower;32;26;SW;13;75%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;31;17;Sunshine and cooler;21;17;WNW;33;47%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;13;4;Partly sunny;14;7;SSW;17;77%;57%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;9;Clouds and sun;17;8;SSE;7;71%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;8;5;A little a.m. rain;12;9;SW;20;79%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;-2;-9;Turning out cloudy;-1;-7;NNE;6;82%;45%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Showers around;16;6;A shower in the a.m.;15;5;S;9;55%;55%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-6;-13;Rather cloudy;1;-1;SSE;11;82%;80%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;34;19;Sunny and hot;36;22;E;9;39%;5%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and warmer;18;8;Mostly cloudy;17;10;NNW;8;69%;44%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NW;12;45%;1%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;5;Sunshine;19;7;SE;12;49%;4%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;32;22;High clouds;33;22;ESE;11;63%;7%;6

Bangalore, India;Fog will lift;34;20;Inc. clouds;32;19;ESE;12;47%;6%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;34;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;S;15;61%;3%;10

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;NNE;13;70%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;Mild with hazy sun;15;3;SW;15;50%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;17;5;Rather cloudy;12;2;WNW;13;57%;41%;2

Berlin, Germany;A thick cloud cover;8;2;Low clouds;7;4;SSW;12;64%;65%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;20;10;A few showers;19;10;SSE;8;82%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;ESE;10;79%;75%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with a shower;13;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;5;WNW;11;66%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;8;5;A little a.m. rain;12;9;SW;17;75%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;17;2;Cooler;9;0;ENE;18;65%;34%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;12;4;Cloudy;10;3;W;10;54%;42%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;31;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;ENE;11;53%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning out cloudy;33;17;Overcast;33;18;NNW;6;39%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;5;Increasing clouds;14;8;ENE;14;53%;69%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;NNW;15;27%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Becoming cloudy;24;17;SSE;20;66%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Sun and some clouds;28;18;E;6;57%;27%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;26;More clouds than sun;33;26;E;13;62%;6%;6

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;N;17;66%;52%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;S;10;63%;31%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;6;0;Increasing clouds;5;3;SW;11;78%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;NNE;17;48%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, mist;10;6;Rain and drizzle;12;6;NE;9;75%;98%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;10;73%;71%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;23;13;An afternoon shower;23;14;NE;7;55%;76%;2

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;10;-5;A snow shower;-1;-13;ENE;12;92%;92%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Hazy sunshine;28;14;N;10;40%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;6;77%;78%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;13;5;Times of rain;12;4;WSW;41;79%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Considerable clouds;13;7;A little p.m. rain;14;4;NNW;12;54%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;13;Decreasing clouds;19;13;W;24;73%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;27;21;Decreasing clouds;28;21;SE;15;75%;60%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;31;12;Partly sunny;30;14;E;8;33%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;E;12;62%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and colder;-3;-8;Clouds and sun;2;-9;NW;26;78%;47%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;25;Sun and clouds;34;24;SE;16;55%;2%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;20;Showers around;25;20;SSE;14;84%;71%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;25;17;A passing shower;27;18;NE;18;55%;63%;5

Hyderabad, India;Some sun;32;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;10;52%;10%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;17;10;Cooler with rain;13;9;NE;18;82%;95%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;13;8;Showers around;13;5;ENE;11;75%;73%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;N;10;80%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Nice with sunshine;25;19;N;18;46%;2%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Partly sunny;31;16;N;14;48%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;1;-1;Cold with snow;2;-1;NW;9;69%;88%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;28;19;Showers around;27;16;NNE;22;59%;73%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Mostly cloudy;20;7;S;8;55%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;NNE;20;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;3;-6;Partly sunny;0;-6;W;16;49%;10%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;23;Partial sunshine;30;23;E;13;61%;69%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;31;23;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;11;64%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;26;15;Hazy sun;27;14;E;10;43%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Rather cloudy;33;23;NE;6;65%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A shower in the p.m.;15;4;ENE;11;65%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;9;76%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;26;22;Decreasing clouds;26;22;SSE;14;71%;39%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny;19;9;NW;11;74%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;11;7;Variable clouds;13;9;WSW;27;76%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mainly cloudy;19;13;Cool with downpours;17;13;SW;10;84%;90%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;25;Showers around;30;25;SSW;10;75%;86%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;21;5;Sunny and mild;20;4;WSW;6;43%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Variable cloudiness;31;27;NE;13;65%;27%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;ESE;8;73%;73%;12

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;23;Sunny and less humid;33;21;E;13;50%;0%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;35;24;N;23;32%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;SE;8;29%;27%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;E;10;67%;15%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;-1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-7;WSW;13;59%;13%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;ESE;14;64%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with some sun;29;18;Partly sunny, cooler;22;14;SE;17;52%;3%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-4;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-8;N;1;60%;86%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;2;-12;Sunshine and colder;-5;-9;WSW;13;73%;81%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;24;Hazy sun;31;23;SW;9;44%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;33;14;Clouds and sunshine;32;15;NNE;13;29%;7%;13

New York, United States;Morning flurries;3;0;Rain and snow shower;5;0;WSW;14;71%;46%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;17;7;Partial sunshine;18;7;SW;12;65%;44%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-4;-11;Low clouds;-3;-11;E;6;90%;27%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;More sun than clouds;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;6;NNE;10;52%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;4;-5;Increasing clouds;3;-1;NE;6;64%;59%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;-3;-12;A little snow;-2;-12;NNW;12;64%;73%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Sunny and nice;30;26;ESE;13;73%;3%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Periods of sun;32;24;NNW;17;62%;36%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;29;23;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;ENE;15;66%;38%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Rain and drizzle;15;10;SW;13;64%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;24;14;Plenty of sun;25;17;SSE;19;44%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny;35;24;SSE;11;47%;1%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;17;73%;56%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;A shower in places;32;21;NNW;7;52%;55%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy with a shower;10;3;A morning shower;8;5;WSW;6;67%;57%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;13;-5;Mainly cloudy, mild;13;-5;NNW;7;50%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;A downpour;20;10;SW;12;67%;69%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun;19;10;Partly sunny;19;8;E;9;67%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;11;73%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;7;1;Partly sunny;5;-1;NNE;9;80%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;Colder;-2;-5;Partly sunny;3;1;WSW;18;64%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NNW;6;82%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;19;8;Mostly sunny;21;8;NNE;12;22%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny, nice;19;5;ESE;10;60%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;-4;-10;Cloudy;0;-5;W;19;54%;61%;1

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun, cool;14;10;Cool with rain;13;11;S;11;91%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;12;66%;57%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;29;23;A shower in spots;28;22;ESE;16;69%;41%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;19;N;10;74%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;29;9;Sunshine, pleasant;27;8;WSW;9;35%;2%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny, nice;32;13;SW;8;33%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;N;7;70%;27%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;19;10;Clouds and sun, nice;20;6;NNW;9;68%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and chilly;9;0;Partly sunny;8;0;ENE;11;58%;29%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Fog, freezing early;13;-2;Partly sunny;14;1;NNW;6;54%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Rain and drizzle;10;7;E;15;85%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;33;25;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;NE;18;61%;3%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;16;1;Partly sunny;12;-1;W;15;63%;67%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in spots;29;23;E;19;62%;41%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;1;-2;Clouds and sun;5;0;N;16;64%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;22;A morning shower;27;21;NNE;17;60%;79%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;24;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;W;10;76%;34%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-6;Not as cold;3;-6;NW;28;60%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;15;7;A p.m. shower or two;13;5;SSW;10;61%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;8;1;Partly sunny;8;1;NNW;15;58%;69%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;N;16;25%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny intervals;17;11;Morning showers;16;10;SE;21;67%;97%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;18;5;Decreasing clouds;21;4;ENE;8;46%;7%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Partial sunshine;14;6;SE;13;45%;5%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;Intermittent snow;1;-6;NW;12;80%;71%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;16;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;WNW;17;52%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;10;WNW;26;59%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;4;-17;Plenty of sunshine;4;-16;N;11;38%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Lots of sun, chilly;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-4;NE;5;40%;19%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;14;6;Cloudy with a shower;10;6;WNW;11;70%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A shower in the a.m.;33;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;NE;9;53%;2%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;-1;-7;Mostly sunny;0;-3;WSW;14;48%;27%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;5;-4;Clouds and sun;3;-1;SSW;7;56%;14%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;17;11;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;26;62%;1%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;37;20;Sunny and very warm;36;19;WSW;8;39%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, milder;7;-5;Partly sunny;6;0;SE;6;48%;57%;4

_____

