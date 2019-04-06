Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 6, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;18;74%;72%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Sunlit and very hot;39;28;ENE;11;23%;4%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;20;12;A morning shower;19;11;NE;12;73%;67%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A shower or t-storm;16;9;Showers and t-storms;14;12;WSW;31;62%;87%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;14;9;Partly sunny;20;8;NE;16;70%;30%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Clouds and sun;11;2;E;9;57%;27%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;26;14;A couple of showers;19;13;ENE;10;75%;88%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;8;-3;Mostly sunny;11;-2;ENE;11;48%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;24;16;Sun and some clouds;25;16;S;12;69%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Rain, some heavy;15;12;Clouds and sun;18;12;S;11;79%;70%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;17;12;Mostly sunny;18;13;SW;16;59%;44%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;N;10;53%;61%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;7;75%;77%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and warm;35;21;Hazy sun;35;21;SE;9;29%;5%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;36;28;Clouds and sun;35;27;S;14;62%;42%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;16;8;Showers and t-storms;16;9;SSW;15;60%;62%;5

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;19;7;Partly sunny;19;7;E;15;31%;4%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun;21;10;Mostly cloudy;23;10;ESE;17;45%;44%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;22;8;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;NE;12;61%;34%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;18;10;Rather cloudy;19;8;ESE;9;72%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SSE;10;76%;67%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Variable cloudiness;20;9;E;17;57%;44%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;15;8;Showers/thunderstorm;18;9;NNW;8;72%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Spotty showers;17;5;NE;12;63%;66%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;15;6;More clouds than sun;20;9;ENE;11;55%;33%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;23;13;Sunny and nice;25;15;NNE;9;57%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;32;19;Showers and t-storms;31;18;WSW;8;41%;70%;12

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;20;9;Cooler with rain;14;8;NE;13;73%;72%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sunshine;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NE;11;20%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;16;65%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;20;Some sun;26;18;E;7;59%;27%;11

Chennai, India;Sunshine and warm;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;SSE;18;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;16;10;Occasional rain;17;11;W;15;74%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;11;61%;8%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;13;4;Partly sunny;13;4;N;7;70%;11%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;NNE;22;69%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;A damaging t-storm;23;19;Thunderstorms;24;16;ENE;14;77%;85%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;10;90%;81%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy and very warm;37;22;SSE;14;47%;3%;10

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;19;5;Mostly sunny;21;7;NW;10;32%;3%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;S;12;58%;71%;11

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;WNW;8;68%;44%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;10;3;Mostly cloudy;11;7;ENE;18;82%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warmer;21;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;N;12;34%;13%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;15;12;Showers;17;14;WSW;25;74%;92%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Low clouds breaking;29;23;SE;11;78%;39%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;28;14;NE;11;49%;28%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ESE;16;60%;32%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;13;0;Partly sunny;9;2;SE;14;68%;68%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;35;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SE;16;59%;44%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;23;SSW;11;76%;31%;11

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;NE;13;56%;45%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;38;23;Hazy sun;38;23;SSE;9;26%;1%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Warm with some sun;33;19;WNW;11;34%;4%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;16;8;Partly sunny;17;11;E;10;79%;72%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;10;69%;78%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NNW;13;45%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Showers and t-storms;22;14;ENE;12;77%;71%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;24;8;Mostly cloudy;21;7;NNW;7;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Hazy and summerlike;40;26;W;20;34%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;20;13;A shower or t-storm;23;13;SE;8;77%;77%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;22;Sunny and very warm;42;25;NNE;9;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;16;5;Clouds and sun, mild;17;9;SSE;14;45%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;25;ENE;20;62%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;76%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;25;Periods of sun;35;26;SSW;14;58%;30%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;NNE;6;70%;75%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sunshine;15;1;Partly sunny;14;0;E;13;57%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;SSW;13;72%;77%;11

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;24;20;Turning sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;10;74%;39%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;11;Occasional rain;17;11;W;17;77%;88%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;12;6;Showers around;15;8;E;13;77%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NNE;8;54%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Humid with clearing;30;27;A couple of t-storms;30;25;S;8;80%;81%;5

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;10;3;A passing shower;13;9;SW;12;63%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Partly sunny;32;27;E;6;66%;28%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;31;23;A morning t-storm;29;23;SE;7;85%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;ESE;10;52%;14%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with some sun;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;W;20;49%;7%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;25;10;Some sun;26;11;S;11;25%;1%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;28;24;E;18;71%;34%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;13;4;A little p.m. rain;12;4;ESE;18;50%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, cooler;32;27;Sunny and pleasant;32;27;ESE;17;59%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;21;12;Sunny and nice;23;13;NE;9;62%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and milder;10;1;An afternoon shower;11;2;ENE;0;60%;93%;5

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;8;-1;Becoming cloudy;10;1;SSW;7;58%;22%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;26;Hazy sunshine;32;26;WNW;11;65%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;NE;18;45%;9%;13

New York, United States;Fog, morning mist;19;9;Sun, some clouds;18;12;SSE;11;51%;64%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;14;60%;28%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with clearing;10;-2;Cloudy and colder;2;-6;NW;16;73%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;20;7;Turning out cloudy;20;8;N;11;48%;83%;8

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. shower or two;7;1;Periods of sun;10;0;N;13;52%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Milder;11;0;Mostly cloudy;10;2;ENE;11;70%;87%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;31;27;A few showers;31;27;E;16;78%;84%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNW;13;61%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;24;Rain and drizzle;30;24;NE;14;69%;75%;3

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;17;8;Mainly cloudy;15;6;WSW;11;64%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SE;16;47%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, less humid;35;26;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;SW;10;56%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;13;78%;72%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;E;9;48%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;17;5;Variable cloudiness;17;8;E;11;53%;36%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A thick cloud cover;14;-1;Sunny;16;2;NNW;10;35%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;14;Heavy showers;20;13;WSW;9;71%;75%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;15;10;Clouds and sunshine;19;11;SSW;21;63%;42%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Heavy a.m. showers;30;24;E;9;79%;87%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;5;0;Some sun;6;1;E;10;61%;8%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;13;4;Periods of sun;13;4;SE;9;57%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;26;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;NNW;8;70%;33%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;34;21;Clouds and sun, hot;37;20;N;16;15%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;19;9;Showers and t-storms;17;6;NNW;12;64%;69%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and mild;14;2;Clouds and sun;12;3;SSE;9;54%;16%;3

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;16;13;Clouds and sun;19;14;WSW;12;81%;27%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;10;72%;70%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;29;24;A shower in places;28;23;E;17;66%;70%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;SW;8;84%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;11;A p.m. shower or two;25;11;NW;7;40%;64%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;29;11;Plenty of sunshine;31;11;SW;6;36%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;NNE;11;66%;72%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;12;7;Rain at times;15;7;W;12;84%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;13;7;A little rain;13;7;NW;8;76%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty p.m. showers;16;4;Hazy sun;19;5;NW;8;38%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;Sunny and very warm;28;15;E;15;52%;2%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;NNE;12;63%;23%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;15;4;Spotty showers;19;6;SSE;10;57%;72%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;A stray shower;28;23;E;22;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;13;4;Spotty showers;10;2;NNW;11;78%;84%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;28;19;Sunny and humid;27;18;W;15;67%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;31;21;ESE;11;62%;37%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;14;2;Clouds and sun;12;2;SE;12;56%;67%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;21;10;Partly sunny;24;14;ENE;11;38%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler, p.m. rain;12;5;Mostly sunny;20;8;ENE;11;59%;32%;6

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;22;13;A few showers;21;13;NE;11;40%;84%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;21;17;Warmer with sunshine;27;16;S;13;49%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Warmer with sunshine;23;9;Showers and t-storms;23;12;ESE;9;61%;87%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;NE;11;44%;47%;8

Toronto, Canada;Milder;10;5;Cloudy;10;7;ENE;13;85%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny, cool;19;13;SW;12;66%;26%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers and t-storms;21;9;Showers and t-storms;18;11;W;16;65%;68%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;4;-16;Mostly sunny;5;-9;ESE;9;28%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, mainly early;10;6;Clearing;12;5;ENE;8;57%;31%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;15;7;Variable cloudiness;19;7;ESE;17;57%;40%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;34;23;Unseasonably hot;37;24;S;8;45%;26%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;15;6;Periods of sun;15;2;SE;17;50%;30%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny, nice;16;4;SE;7;56%;4%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;13;10;Cloudy with showers;15;13;SE;25;84%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;WSW;10;47%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of rain;14;5;Clouds and sun;15;3;NE;4;59%;30%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather