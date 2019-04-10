Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 10, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;17;76%;71%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Variable cloudiness;33;25;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NNE;13;48%;29%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;18;8;W;17;64%;15%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;9;A shower or two;15;9;WSW;18;62%;70%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;10;2;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;NE;18;57%;7%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;11;2;A little p.m. rain;9;3;ESE;16;55%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warmer;24;13;Nice with sunshine;26;15;SE;11;50%;3%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;E;18;44%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;30;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;SSE;5;67%;60%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;21;14;SW;13;62%;19%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;15;Periods of rain;20;15;WSW;23;74%;91%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;Turning cloudy;29;14;NNW;11;47%;60%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;36;23;A t-storm around;34;24;NW;9;66%;45%;11

Bangalore, India;Sun and some clouds;35;23;Hazy sunshine;34;22;SE;8;41%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;36;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;S;15;56%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;10;ENE;15;55%;23%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;19;6;SW;9;17%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;22;10;A shower or t-storm;18;7;W;8;69%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Cloudy and chilly;7;-1;NE;11;55%;47%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;19;11;A morning shower;19;10;SE;8;75%;69%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;7;78%;76%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;15;6;Spotty showers;13;3;NNW;23;68%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;12;1;Mostly sunny, cool;10;0;NE;13;58%;2%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;18;9;Periods of rain;17;10;WSW;7;72%;86%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;Spotty showers;17;7;NE;12;63%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny intervals;27;17;Decreasing clouds;21;12;SE;13;63%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;19;SSW;8;44%;69%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Mostly cloudy;14;7;SSW;12;50%;30%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NE;15;24%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;21;16;Clearing;23;15;S;16;78%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;18;Nice with some sun;28;19;E;6;59%;29%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Turning sunny, warm;37;28;SSE;16;60%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain, cooler;6;4;Very windy, cloudy;11;8;SW;37;76%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;10;62%;60%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;0;Cloudy with a shower;5;-1;SE;12;50%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;19;Mostly cloudy;23;19;N;22;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunlit and windy;32;18;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;10;NNE;29;25%;14%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;14;91%;71%;3

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;38;23;Hazy and hot;40;24;N;10;31%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Rain, then snow;12;-4;A p.m. snow shower;4;-5;SE;29;61%;54%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy a.m. t-storm;28;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SSE;9;57%;42%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mainly cloudy;34;24;Downpours;31;24;ESE;8;78%;83%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;Periods of sun;11;3;SE;13;73%;27%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sunshine;21;13;Showers around;21;11;N;10;50%;72%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;12;W;18;64%;2%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Turning sunny, humid;32;24;E;9;71%;60%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;27;13;Nice with some sun;27;14;E;10;45%;20%;7

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;20;E;7;54%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy, cold;1;-4;Cloudy and chilly;3;-5;ENE;18;55%;37%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;28;Some sun, pleasant;35;27;S;9;62%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower;30;22;E;10;80%;81%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;20;Spotty showers;29;21;ENE;33;65%;82%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;38;23;Hazy sunshine;38;24;S;9;34%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Becoming cloudy;32;19;N;13;42%;15%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;14;11;Showers around;16;12;WSW;15;79%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;E;9;70%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and beautiful;33;23;N;21;45%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;23;13;A t-storm around;21;12;SE;9;72%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;22;9;Cooler;15;9;NNW;7;62%;67%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Clouds and sun;35;26;W;17;51%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;14;SE;9;73%;55%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;42;26;NNE;24;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;17;8;Cooler with rain;14;9;NNE;13;55%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;E;16;63%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;33;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;W;9;71%;82%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;Hazy sunshine;35;26;S;13;62%;28%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NW;7;70%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;3;A t-storm in spots;13;3;NNE;12;63%;69%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm or two;32;26;SSW;13;73%;72%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;Clearing and nice;24;19;SSE;12;72%;16%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;17;10;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;NNW;13;63%;5%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;12;2;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;E;14;59%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;25;13;Sunshine and nice;23;14;NNW;12;44%;4%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;8;77%;60%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;15;3;Partly sunny;18;2;NNE;8;47%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;33;28;NNW;7;65%;24%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;9;81%;59%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;ESE;13;49%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;18;8;Becoming cloudy;18;8;ESE;10;57%;1%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;SSW;11;20%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;SSE;11;65%;8%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Cloudy;9;-1;NNE;12;52%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;ESE;17;58%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;26;16;Not as warm;18;12;SSE;19;64%;59%;1

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;4;-5;Plenty of sunshine;5;0;S;0;50%;1%;6

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;14;2;Mostly cloudy;12;2;NNE;9;60%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NNW;14;66%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;30;17;A morning t-shower;28;17;NE;18;57%;73%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;5;Partly sunny;13;8;S;10;28%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;19;8;Partly sunny;20;9;W;9;60%;25%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;10;-5;Mild with sunshine;8;0;WSW;11;54%;28%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;12;7;Inc. clouds;13;5;N;18;48%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;4;-4;Lots of sun, chilly;5;-5;NNE;8;46%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;5;-6;Sunny;6;0;NE;11;50%;6%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;30;26;E;18;73%;71%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;11;67%;64%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;16;70%;67%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;2;NE;17;52%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SSE;14;65%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds, warm;37;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;SW;12;54%;24%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;ESE;19;73%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;23;NNE;8;45%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;13;1;Chilly with some sun;9;0;NNE;12;42%;8%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;12;0;Clouds and sun;17;1;S;11;43%;6%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;13;Afternoon showers;21;13;WSW;11;65%;91%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;17;9;Turning sunny;19;8;NNE;11;68%;26%;8

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;E;11;76%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;9;4;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ESE;26;73%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Cloudy and cold;4;-2;N;11;60%;16%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;Nice with sunshine;28;22;NE;10;66%;15%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Partly sunny, warmer;31;18;SSE;16;35%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;16;7;Showers and t-storms;18;8;SSE;10;74%;71%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;5;-2;Cloudy and cold;2;-4;NNW;13;66%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;16;11;NW;25;64%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;A t-storm in spots;29;19;E;9;69%;71%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;SSE;15;67%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;17;SW;8;92%;39%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SW;8;34%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;SW;6;38%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;ENE;10;69%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;16;5;Partly sunny;19;5;NNW;11;64%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;11;8;A little rain;12;8;SSW;12;80%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;10;2;Mainly cloudy;16;2;WNW;7;55%;9%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cooler;13;10;Mostly cloudy;15;10;NE;12;59%;14%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;ENE;7;73%;68%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;16;5;A t-storm in spots;15;4;SW;13;64%;55%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in spots;29;23;E;21;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;2;-2;Rain and snow shower;4;-6;N;14;50%;51%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;20;15;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;SE;17;60%;66%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;NE;11;61%;82%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;2;-2;A snow shower;2;-3;NNE;13;55%;65%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;22;13;Periods of rain;21;11;ENE;8;71%;68%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;21;9;A shower or two;21;7;NNW;10;59%;70%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;24;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;NE;11;26%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNE;12;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;15;10;Showers and t-storms;18;9;ENE;9;64%;69%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;10;4;Partly sunny, breezy;16;7;NNE;27;43%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;7;0;A little wintry mix;4;3;E;28;65%;66%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;NNE;6;63%;6%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;16;53%;43%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;6;-9;Clouds and sun;12;-8;NNW;17;22%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;6;A little rain;10;5;NW;8;67%;77%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;14;6;Spotty showers;11;3;N;19;58%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;36;25;Sunshine, summerlike;39;25;S;9;36%;3%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Cloudy and chilly;8;-2;NNE;10;58%;7%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;10;1;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;NNE;14;51%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;19;16;Rain;17;10;SSW;28;87%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;40;24;WSW;9;42%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;21;7;Morning showers;16;3;ENE;4;54%;68%;6

_____

