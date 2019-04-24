Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 24, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;11;77%;56%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and windy;28;21;Sunny, breezy, nice;29;22;NW;30;36%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;ENE;10;38%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Mostly sunny;21;13;ESE;11;60%;10%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or t-storm;25;10;Cooler;17;10;S;28;69%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;7;-1;Sunny;8;-1;N;13;55%;16%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cool;14;5;Partly sunny, cool;15;7;WSW;8;48%;15%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;17;4;Showers around;12;3;WSW;23;58%;83%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, humid;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;E;6;80%;77%;4

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;21;12;Hazy sun;23;14;E;9;62%;39%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;20;14;Partly sunny;20;15;SW;15;76%;13%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;13;Sunny and beautiful;28;13;NW;22;28%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;8;76%;78%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;22;Hazy sun and warm;36;22;ESE;11;30%;3%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and hot;39;29;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;S;14;57%;27%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;17;13;Partly sunny;18;12;WSW;19;73%;21%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;19;6;Partly sunny, cool;18;6;SSW;10;35%;7%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm, warmer;24;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;SE;13;48%;6%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;23;13;Mostly sunny, warm;25;14;ENE;10;45%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;17;10;Overcast;18;10;SE;10;74%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ESE;16;66%;14%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;S;23;49%;5%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;23;11;A bit of rain;16;8;SSW;21;64%;87%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;20;6;Hazy sunshine;23;8;ESE;14;59%;18%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm, warmer;22;12;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;SSW;17;49%;18%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thickening clouds;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;21;17;E;22;66%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;20;A t-storm around;32;20;NE;7;43%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;21;14;Mostly cloudy;18;12;SE;20;72%;68%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with some sun;29;17;Sunshine and breezy;32;17;NE;25;20%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;13;Nice with sunshine;24;15;S;10;62%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;25;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;ESE;6;77%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Warm with sunshine;36;26;More clouds than sun;37;28;SSE;12;56%;4%;9

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;13;7;A stray p.m. shower;18;9;N;10;54%;76%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;10;68%;64%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;15;9;Partly sunny;16;8;ESE;13;70%;4%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;NNW;15;76%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;Warmer with a shower;26;14;N;18;54%;43%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;25;NNE;12;68%;24%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;43;27;Hazy and hot;42;27;NE;10;26%;7%;11

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;22;7;A t-storm in spots;20;8;SSE;11;48%;45%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;35;27;Hot with hazy sun;39;27;SSW;8;47%;7%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;24;Some sun;34;24;SSE;11;62%;34%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Thundershowers;13;5;SSE;19;80%;86%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Downpours, cooler;13;8;A little a.m. rain;15;7;NNE;8;56%;92%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;19;14;Showers;19;12;W;22;77%;80%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;Some sunshine;34;26;ESE;14;71%;36%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Some sun, pleasant;27;13;E;8;55%;21%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;32;21;SSE;9;50%;4%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;19;6;Sunny;15;7;E;18;50%;4%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;SE;15;54%;30%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;32;25;A shower or two;31;25;SSW;12;76%;70%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;21;58%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;38;24;Hazy sun and warm;40;26;SE;9;24%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;31;20;A t-storm around;32;20;NNE;12;45%;41%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;NE;12;60%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;ENE;11;73%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;N;14;51%;8%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;12;A t-storm in spots;20;8;SSW;12;77%;53%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;21;9;A t-storm around;22;8;NW;7;47%;55%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;33;25;Sunny and beautiful;35;25;WSW;17;50%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;A t-storm in spots;27;15;SE;9;68%;58%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;Sunny and very warm;41;26;NW;14;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;22;5;Hazy and warm;22;8;S;12;37%;5%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;E;17;60%;30%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;W;9;65%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;36;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;26;SSW;14;54%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;36;24;E;6;71%;83%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;2;A t-storm in spots;14;3;E;12;69%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;10;76%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;20;Clouds and sun;24;20;SSE;15;73%;31%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;17;11;Spotty showers;16;10;NW;18;60%;60%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;19;9;Spotty showers;13;8;SSE;20;73%;72%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;14;Some sun;24;14;S;9;64%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SSW;10;74%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Rain;13;8;Spotty showers;14;6;WSW;23;58%;65%;8

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;30;Clouds and sun;33;30;N;10;63%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;7;81%;78%;9

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;E;16;42%;2%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;Partly sunny;21;12;WNW;12;59%;61%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;Partly sunny;29;15;NNE;9;17%;7%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;28;24;SE;15;62%;33%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Turning sunny, mild;21;5;Hazy sun and mild;21;8;SSE;16;39%;28%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable clouds;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;E;16;72%;76%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;20;15;Clearing;20;16;E;22;58%;61%;4

Montreal, Canada;A few showers;8;2;Mainly cloudy;13;5;ESE;0;54%;24%;3

Moscow, Russia;Warm with sunshine;22;9;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;ENE;10;42%;16%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sun;35;26;NNW;17;62%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;Mostly cloudy;27;18;NNE;11;65%;68%;7

New York, United States;Not as warm;20;9;Clouds and sun;18;12;S;9;47%;86%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;27;13;WSW;10;40%;6%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;14;3;Rain and drizzle;14;3;SW;25;58%;91%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with a shower;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;14;NNE;10;77%;67%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;20;8;Occasional rain;15;9;NE;10;58%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;Partly sunny;16;4;SE;11;53%;61%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;8;79%;70%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNW;15;58%;39%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;ENE;14;75%;64%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;16;10;Thundershowers;15;7;SSW;20;72%;70%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;E;15;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;Warm with sunshine;36;27;S;10;46%;14%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;17;73%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;SSE;7;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;23;12;Sunny and warm;25;11;ESE;8;40%;2%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;Cooler with rain;14;6;NNE;14;70%;86%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;13;Afternoon showers;20;13;W;9;63%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Partly sunny;20;10;NE;16;69%;18%;10

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;25;A couple of showers;29;25;SE;13;78%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;10;8;Mostly cloudy;12;8;NW;18;72%;73%;4

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and warm;21;9;Clouds and sun, warm;21;10;SE;17;38%;42%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and humid;30;24;Humid with sunshine;30;23;ENE;9;70%;33%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and delightful;29;16;NE;12;16%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;Hazy and very warm;27;12;NE;8;56%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and mild;19;5;Partly sunny, mild;20;6;ENE;8;53%;8%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunny, not as warm;21;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;WSW;15;83%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;27;17;Partial sunshine;28;18;ENE;9;64%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;ESE;13;58%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Sun and some clouds;23;18;W;7;90%;32%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;26;9;Sunshine and nice;26;9;E;10;33%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;16;7;Abundant sunshine;20;7;SW;6;57%;14%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;8;63%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;14;8;Cool with rain;14;8;WNW;18;76%;74%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;15;7;Periods of sun;16;8;N;13;50%;28%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;26;14;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;9;SW;10;72%;91%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;18;Rain and drizzle;25;14;NNE;9;68%;57%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;32;28;Afternoon showers;33;28;E;6;74%;100%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;7;Hazy and warm;24;10;SSE;11;55%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;24;Partly sunny;29;25;ENE;11;67%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;Partly sunny;15;7;E;14;55%;23%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NNW;13;64%;11%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;32;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;SE;12;57%;27%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, warm;21;8;A passing shower;19;9;ESE;10;47%;60%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;8;A few showers;15;7;S;9;66%;72%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;18;7;ENE;10;53%;30%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;Cool with some sun;15;7;E;13;25%;6%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;27;14;NNE;13;44%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Warm with some sun;29;14;ENE;7;45%;27%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;19;18;A little a.m. rain;25;14;ENE;12;79%;93%;4

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;12;2;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;NNE;10;69%;83%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;SSE;12;56%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;WSW;10;56%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;9;-2;Snow;7;-5;SE;14;28%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;14;5;Cloudy;16;6;WSW;8;46%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm, warmer;24;11;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;S;13;45%;1%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and hot;39;26;Sunshine, summerlike;41;25;SW;8;38%;10%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;Mild with hazy sun;21;11;SE;19;39%;41%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, breezy;21;12;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SE;19;46%;64%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;15;13;Mostly sunny;18;14;N;16;84%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with sunshine;41;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;W;9;38%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;15;2;NE;6;41%;30%;9

