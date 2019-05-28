Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;17;82%;73%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;42;30;Sunny and hot;42;29;NNE;12;27%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunshine, summerlike;38;22;WNW;14;17%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;23;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;ENE;21;61%;25%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;13;57%;59%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;8;An afternoon shower;16;9;E;13;59%;78%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;33;21;Not as warm;28;18;NW;12;46%;44%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, warm;27;9;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;N;15;30%;57%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy thunderstorms;23;17;A shower in the p.m.;25;20;ENE;8;86%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;WSW;11;48%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;18;14;Mostly sunny;19;13;NNW;15;62%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;43;25;Sunny and hot;43;25;NW;17;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;7;77%;64%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;32;22;A t-storm in spots;35;22;S;12;61%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;14;67%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;20;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;SE;16;61%;10%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;SW;15;26%;1%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;25;13;WNW;10;67%;82%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;18;6;ENE;11;41%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Overcast, a shower;18;9;A little a.m. rain;19;9;SE;8;72%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Turning cloudy;29;16;E;11;57%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;21;13;A bit of rain;15;10;N;22;79%;86%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;15;7;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;SSW;7;58%;80%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;16;W;10;58%;14%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;21;12;ENE;7;71%;82%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;18;8;Cloudy;16;11;E;9;64%;56%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Couple of t-storms;29;18;ENE;8;49%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;26;14;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;NNW;14;45%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;39;21;NNE;19;22%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;SSW;9;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;SE;5;70%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;30;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;S;18;59%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;18;10;A shower or t-storm;17;13;NE;11;88%;78%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;S;13;79%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;14;6;Some sun;13;7;WSW;15;47%;4%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;26;22;Sunny and pleasant;26;22;NNW;19;76%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Some sun returning;31;24;Severe thunderstorms;29;21;NW;22;73%;89%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;32;23;Spotty showers;30;23;SSE;16;76%;72%;5

Delhi, India;Hot with sunshine;43;27;Hazy sun and hot;44;28;NW;14;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Spotty showers;14;4;Partly sunny, cool;13;4;WSW;11;69%;70%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;36;28;Partly sunny and hot;39;28;S;13;60%;31%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;10;58%;30%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;14;8;Rain and drizzle;16;13;WSW;21;89%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;32;16;NNE;11;28%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;ENE;28;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A morning t-storm;29;25;NE;9;78%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;22;8;Mainly cloudy;22;8;ESE;7;48%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;12;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Overcast;15;10;Partly sunny;15;5;W;20;76%;24%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds limiting sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SW;8;74%;75%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;26;23;E;15;91%;96%;3

Honolulu, United States;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;15;53%;16%;13

Hyderabad, India;Warm with sunshine;42;26;Hazy sun and hot;41;28;SSE;11;25%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;39;21;Warm with hazy sun;39;22;N;12;19%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunny and less humid;29;17;WSW;10;52%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;12;67%;74%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;39;29;Sunny and very warm;36;29;N;13;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;21;6;Partly sunny;20;6;SE;7;42%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;32;13;Mostly sunny;31;15;NNW;10;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;28;Hazy and breezy;35;28;WSW;25;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;29;17;A t-storm in spots;30;17;S;10;55%;47%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;29;Mostly sunny;40;29;S;14;29%;13%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;15;SE;15;45%;33%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;30;25;Thunderstorms;29;26;E;16;78%;79%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NW;9;69%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Hot with hazy sun;38;28;SSW;16;62%;8%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;37;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;N;8;80%;79%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-3;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;NE;12;41%;4%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;11;74%;71%;3

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;20;17;Clouds and sun;20;16;S;14;71%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;28;16;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NNE;16;27%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;17;9;Rain and drizzle;16;13;SW;16;67%;80%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Low clouds, then sun;24;14;S;9;59%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;Variable cloudiness;29;22;SW;9;69%;4%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NE;9;34%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;WSW;17;73%;84%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;NE;7;80%;93%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;10;58%;74%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A few p.m. showers;16;8;Spotty showers;11;7;WSW;29;68%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;NE;8;31%;20%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Nice with sunshine;31;26;E;16;58%;11%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;22;16;Thunderstorms;20;9;N;12;79%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SSW;22;71%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More sun than clouds;17;9;Becoming cloudy;15;10;ESE;11;57%;56%;3

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;12;7;Clouds and sun;19;10;SSW;2;61%;22%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouds rolling in;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;SSW;16;45%;14%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;29;Hazy sunshine;33;28;WNW;14;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Couple of t-storms;23;13;A t-shower in spots;24;15;E;11;62%;64%;8

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;21;16;A t-storm around;24;16;SE;18;59%;71%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, summerlike;36;20;Unseasonably hot;37;21;WSW;16;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Overcast and warmer;24;12;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;SSW;21;36%;25%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;21;16;Sun and clouds;24;11;NNE;12;50%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with a shower;12;2;A bit of rain;13;5;WSW;13;37%;84%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain ending, cool;12;7;Cloudy;20;9;SW;13;61%;18%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;23;80%;57%;6

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNE;18;78%;84%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;25;E;12;79%;80%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;16;8;A passing shower;18;13;SW;10;59%;66%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Sunny and beautiful;24;13;ENE;19;42%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;11;67%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;E;15;80%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;30;24;Thunderstorms;29;23;ESE;7;78%;88%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Cloudy and cool;16;6;N;12;60%;36%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;28;8;Mostly sunny;25;9;S;16;29%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;12;Occasional rain;21;13;S;11;60%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny;29;17;SW;13;56%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;SE;13;74%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;11;2;Mostly sunny;11;5;NNE;17;45%;6%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;18;12;A shower in spots;15;7;NW;15;73%;47%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;Partly sunny;28;23;WNW;9;69%;31%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Sunny and very warm;42;27;ESE;12;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;21;14;A shower or t-storm;19;10;SSE;15;74%;68%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Showers;19;7;W;15;89%;87%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;18;12;Partly sunny;19;12;WSW;15;70%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Heavy thunderstorms;23;18;Thunderstorms;22;18;S;5;86%;75%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Thunderstorms;28;24;SE;12;81%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;Showers and t-storms;23;19;WSW;8;94%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;27;14;NE;14;35%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;18;8;Cooler with rain;13;6;SE;6;71%;95%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;29;23;Thunderstorms;28;23;N;4;82%;89%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;28;10;Sunny and very warm;32;14;NE;10;33%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;22;12;NE;9;66%;10%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;WNW;11;41%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Nice with some sun;26;18;SSE;10;45%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;6;79%;76%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;12;Nice with sunshine;25;12;W;9;56%;44%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;17;75%;83%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;18;7;Partly sunny;15;5;WSW;21;41%;0%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;Partly sunny, windy;20;9;W;27;41%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning t-storms;25;22;Showers around;25;22;E;15;67%;70%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;17;9;A shower in spots;14;5;W;23;75%;47%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;20;ENE;10;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;ENE;11;59%;15%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;34;19;Sunshine, not as hot;31;18;NW;13;24%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;N;13;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;24;17;SE;9;58%;80%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;23;20;Showers;26;17;ENE;19;63%;76%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;13;8;A morning shower;13;10;ENE;10;84%;54%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny and nice;29;18;E;14;43%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warmer;26;15;Nice with some sun;24;15;WNW;17;55%;26%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Considerable clouds;24;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;0;NNW;19;35%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;21;12;Partial sunshine;20;12;ESE;7;62%;29%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Cooler with rain;13;10;NNW;15;82%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;9;77%;73%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Thunderstorms;17;5;N;15;89%;75%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;24;11;Cooler;15;7;NNW;19;77%;47%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Partly sunny, windy;18;14;NNW;38;65%;73%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSW;10;79%;90%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;10;Mostly sunny;28;11;NE;5;35%;3%;11

