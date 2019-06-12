Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 12, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Partial sunshine;29;25;SW;13;76%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;31;Sunny and hot;43;31;N;12;27%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;19;Breezy with sunshine;30;19;W;26;47%;7%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;22;18;Sunlit and very warm;32;20;WSW;12;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;S;30;71%;80%;7

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;20;11;Mostly cloudy;20;11;WSW;10;63%;13%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;36;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;S;13;18%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Warmer with some sun;29;11;N;22;45%;60%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;30;22;Warm with some sun;29;21;NE;22;55%;0%;2

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy;30;21;Nice with sunshine;32;22;S;10;50%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;15;10;Partly sunny;16;11;SW;7;82%;14%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and breezy;43;26;Sunny and very warm;43;26;N;14;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;35;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SSW;8;67%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;WSW;19;67%;57%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;12;73%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny;21;18;NE;21;65%;35%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, warm;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;S;9;73%;51%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;ESE;9;47%;1%;10

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;33;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;SE;9;47%;73%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;18;10;A shower in places;18;10;ESE;10;78%;56%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;ESE;19;60%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with some sun;31;19;A couple of t-storms;32;18;E;15;57%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;17;11;A shower;18;12;S;22;64%;80%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;30;17;A stray thunderstorm;32;18;NNE;7;51%;64%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and warm;31;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;SE;12;47%;4%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;21;17;Rain and a t-storm;20;15;N;11;92%;94%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;17;Mostly cloudy;30;18;NW;8;35%;36%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;15;Mostly cloudy;25;17;SE;12;60%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunshine and nice;35;23;N;13;32%;5%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;6;ESE;11;52%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Periods of sun;27;21;E;6;63%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;41;31;Partly sunny, warm;40;31;SSW;16;48%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;21;11;Decreasing clouds;18;13;W;23;54%;22%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SW;15;78%;84%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;19;13;SSE;11;75%;7%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;Partly sunny;26;22;NNW;13;76%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A downpour;31;18;Sunshine and nice;30;20;SE;10;48%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;23;Rather cloudy, humid;30;23;SSE;19;72%;32%;4

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;42;31;Hot with hazy sun;43;31;WSW;12;32%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;15;SSW;9;38%;63%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with some sun;36;29;Hot with some sun;37;29;SSE;10;63%;67%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;21;SE;10;67%;25%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;13;10;Spotty showers;14;7;W;22;81%;65%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunshine and nice;31;15;NNE;12;23%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;22;18;Partly sunny;22;17;WSW;16;81%;33%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;27;High clouds;35;27;NNW;8;73%;82%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;SE;8;43%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;8;58%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;20;10;Partly sunny, breezy;18;14;ESE;31;59%;69%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;12;78%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;32;27;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;11;83%;85%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;ENE;22;52%;18%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouding up;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;W;16;44%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;N;11;28%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or t-storm;25;20;Mostly sunny, warm;30;21;N;12;64%;10%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;11;62%;47%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;31;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;N;25;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;E;8;36%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;32;11;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;NNW;8;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;Hazy sun and hot;40;31;WNW;6;46%;12%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;9;73%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;40;29;Partly sunny;41;29;S;13;26%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;A stray thunderstorm;32;19;E;9;38%;42%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;19;62%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;20;Turning sunny, nice;31;21;WSW;10;62%;21%;8

Kolkata, India;Low clouds breaking;36;29;Hazy sun and hot;38;29;SSE;10;66%;69%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;7;78%;57%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;0;Partly sunny;16;0;NE;11;36%;7%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;8;81%;74%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;19;16;Clouds and sun;19;16;S;16;77%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;NNW;15;52%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;17;11;Spotty showers;16;12;SSW;24;74%;82%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;17;Clouds, then sun;25;16;S;10;69%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and delightful;28;21;E;10;69%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Partly sunny;29;13;W;11;35%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;29;High clouds;32;28;SW;11;70%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or two;30;25;NE;6;80%;67%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;W;15;72%;86%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of rain;18;9;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;WNW;19;70%;80%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NE;10;55%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;Thunderstorms;32;25;ESE;11;75%;74%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;31;19;A t-storm or two;28;19;ESE;13;69%;62%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;SSW;27;75%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;20;16;Rain and a t-storm;20;15;N;12;81%;90%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;15;Colder in the p.m.;19;11;ENE;13;54%;75%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain this afternoon;27;10;Not as warm;21;10;E;14;29%;0%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Couple of t-storms;32;27;S;40;78%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;21;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;SE;9;67%;55%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Rain and a t-storm;19;15;SW;12;89%;81%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;NW;11;54%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;17;A p.m. shower or two;23;10;SW;21;77%;93%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;18;WSW;9;55%;3%;11

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with rain;12;8;A little a.m. rain;15;9;SSE;8;92%;79%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;Cooler;19;10;E;19;57%;90%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;29;25;A morning shower;30;26;E;17;79%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;8;83%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;24;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;ENE;10;81%;93%;8

Paris, France;Thundershowers;17;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SSW;17;58%;66%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;10;Spotty showers;17;11;SW;9;76%;82%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;WSW;13;65%;57%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;23;Inc. clouds;31;23;SE;23;72%;13%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNE;8;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Severe thunderstorms;32;16;Heavy thunderstorms;24;14;NNE;10;66%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny;29;15;ENE;10;53%;25%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer;22;12;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;SSW;12;52%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;24;14;A passing shower;22;11;W;20;74%;57%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;24;Heavy a.m. showers;28;24;SE;14;84%;95%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny intervals;13;10;Some brightening;15;9;ENE;18;75%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;A couple of t-storms;28;19;A couple of t-storms;31;20;SE;19;60%;84%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;7;68%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;27;Sunny and very warm;44;27;E;13;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;NNE;9;46%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;17;8;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;ESE;16;38%;57%;5

San Francisco, United States;Cooler but pleasant;23;14;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;WSW;19;71%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;7;84%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;E;19;73%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;8;100%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;29;15;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;NNE;14;18%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;16;5;Cooler with rain;11;0;E;7;63%;71%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;10;69%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;NNW;13;55%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;30;17;Sunshine and nice;26;13;SE;10;53%;4%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;26;14;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NW;8;54%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Rain and drizzle;25;21;E;20;59%;82%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;29;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;SSE;15;83%;71%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;27;15;A stray thunderstorm;30;16;SSE;8;54%;41%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;23;72%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;13;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NNW;13;74%;67%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;17;Mainly cloudy;23;11;WSW;15;58%;25%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;26;23;Showers and t-storms;29;24;W;8;81%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;Partly sunny;24;16;SSE;20;56%;70%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;ENE;10;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;17;A strong t-storm;32;18;NW;9;46%;55%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;23;ENE;12;12%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;SW;14;49%;44%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;Very hot;36;22;NE;6;43%;0%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Sunny and warmer;26;19;S;14;58%;2%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;18;13;Spotty showers;15;11;WSW;20;85%;89%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and not as hot;31;23;N;15;55%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Nice with sunshine;30;21;E;14;55%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;23;5;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SSE;10;26%;1%;8

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;29;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;SSW;8;51%;11%;5

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds, warm;31;21;Sunshine and warm;30;20;NE;8;55%;63%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WNW;7;67%;73%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;33;18;A couple of t-storms;31;19;SE;13;47%;84%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;20;SE;16;53%;83%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;14;12;Showers;15;12;SE;23;89%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;13;79%;84%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;7;37%;15%;12

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather