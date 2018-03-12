Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;SW;11;80%;66%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;NW;8;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and nice;69;48;Partly sunny, nice;68;49;W;9;60%;6%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and breezy;64;51;Turning cloudy;62;54;SW;5;69%;17%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A stray t-shower;56;43;Cooler with rain;46;37;WSW;14;87%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;36;26;Some sun;37;25;NNE;8;85%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower in the p.m.;57;46;Rain and drizzle;46;40;E;7;70%;64%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;13;1;Partly sunny, cold;22;14;ENE;11;84%;76%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;N;4;68%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, mild;70;53;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;9;57%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;68;60;Low clouds;70;62;WSW;17;65%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;80;53;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;E;5;40%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;Turning sunny, nice;92;72;E;9;66%;20%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;10;50%;41%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;S;6;66%;60%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;66;47;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;8;61%;8%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;36;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;NNE;6;66%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;46;Showers and t-storms;60;45;WNW;8;73%;85%;4

Berlin, Germany;Becoming rainy;52;46;A passing shower;53;38;SW;11;77%;84%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;72;47;Inc. clouds;72;43;ESE;5;62%;45%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Afternoon rain;81;66;A t-storm in spots;82;66;NW;5;69%;64%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;59;47;Clouds and sun;57;42;WNW;12;58%;40%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;55;42;Periods of rain;45;38;SW;10;83%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;64;47;Showers and t-storms;55;43;W;12;86%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;65;43;Partly sunny;59;43;NW;9;62%;32%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;E;8;44%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;Overcast;86;66;ENE;4;43%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;Sunny and mild;63;49;SW;10;69%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;NNE;6;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;85;62;Not as warm;73;63;WSW;9;78%;27%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;ESE;5;48%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;78;Decreasing clouds;93;78;SSE;7;68%;70%;11

Chicago, United States;A p.m. shower or two;40;28;A little p.m. snow;35;23;NNW;15;52%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SE;6;78%;82%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;48;37;Periods of rain;40;33;N;7;87%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;NNE;9;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;62;40;Partly sunny;63;40;NNE;8;42%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain this afternoon;81;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSW;5;87%;90%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;93;64;Hot with hazy sun;95;64;E;6;38%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;58;26;Mostly sunny;56;34;S;6;44%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;92;69;SE;6;56%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;90;76;Mostly cloudy;87;77;WSW;5;76%;86%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;50;35;Partly sunny;48;44;SE;12;72%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;56;48;Cloudy with showers;58;43;ENE;7;64%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;63;55;Rain and drizzle;64;58;WSW;10;80%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;73;64;Areas of low clouds;77;67;SSE;10;75%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain and drizzle;78;58;A stray t-shower;77;55;SE;7;64%;57%;11

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;82;64;Partly sunny;73;61;NNE;10;56%;14%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A wintry mix;37;33;Occasional rain;38;26;WNW;6;88%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;95;76;Mostly cloudy;95;76;SE;6;57%;14%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;Nice with sunshine;75;65;E;8;73%;24%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;70;Spotty showers;78;73;ENE;16;71%;91%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;95;69;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;SE;6;27%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;A shower;82;60;NW;10;45%;82%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;63;56;Showers and t-storms;62;50;SW;11;70%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;86;77;Heavy p.m. showers;87;76;WNW;8;77%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;N;8;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;81;59;A t-storm in spots;79;58;WNW;5;53%;46%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;A few showers;60;39;Periods of rain;53;40;N;5;75%;96%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;72;Hazy sunshine;87;71;WSW;13;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Variable cloudiness;72;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SSE;6;55%;6%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;96;64;Sunny and pleasant;97;66;N;10;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Periods of rain;42;35;SE;10;82%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with sunshine;86;74;Some sun, a shower;86;74;ENE;10;60%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;75;Hot with clearing;96;75;W;6;52%;35%;6

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;Hazy sun and warm;97;67;SW;7;44%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SE;3;75%;85%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;57;42;A little a.m. rain;54;42;NE;6;75%;93%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;95;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;6;71%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;78;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;68;S;7;80%;43%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;60;55;Spotty showers;62;55;SSW;7;83%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;51;42;A touch of a.m. rain;51;39;S;9;74%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;71;58;A shower or two;67;54;SSW;4;91%;77%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;90;76;Nice with some sun;89;78;SW;7;63%;27%;7

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;56;42;Showers around;58;45;SW;8;71%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a downpour;87;78;High clouds;88;78;W;7;73%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;SSE;6;77%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;87;75;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;E;9;57%;5%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;71;55;Decreasing clouds;69;57;S;9;62%;55%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;54;Mostly sunny, nice;82;52;E;4;30%;33%;10

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;77;53;Clouds breaking;71;56;NE;9;49%;33%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and snow shower;44;33;Morning rain, cloudy;39;35;S;11;95%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;99;80;Not as warm;87;79;ESE;9;70%;15%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;73;58;Sunshine and nice;77;59;E;10;55%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;38;28;Cloudy, snow, breezy;33;29;NNW;16;80%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;30;25;Sun and clouds;34;21;S;11;65%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;102;82;Hazy sun;94;78;N;10;43%;26%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;63;A t-storm in spots;75;60;NW;7;79%;68%;6

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;44;34;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;23;63%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;70;46;Mostly sunny;70;48;S;5;53%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;15;-8;Sunny and cold;13;-10;E;3;79%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;59;43;Mostly sunny;64;44;S;6;57%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;32;28;Mostly sunny;37;17;N;8;61%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;34;26;A little snow;33;26;NW;11;83%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;86;81;Partly sunny;85;80;ESE;9;77%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;90;77;Clouds and sun;91;76;NNW;11;65%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;88;74;Clearing;86;74;ENE;10;68%;32%;7

Paris, France;A few showers;53;45;A touch of rain;54;41;SW;11;69%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;ESE;11;36%;13%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;Clouds and sun;95;77;SW;6;51%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;83;74;Periods of rain;83;75;NNW;10;83%;97%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;94;69;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;5;40%;5%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;49;44;Spotty showers;52;39;WSW;12;61%;82%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clearing;60;38;Turning sunny;65;44;SSE;9;69%;27%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;52;A little p.m. rain;72;52;NNE;9;52%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;66;51;Cloudy;67;54;S;6;75%;34%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;76;A t-storm around;88;78;E;7;70%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;39;30;Cloudy;39;34;NE;9;42%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy, mild;50;39;Spotty showers;48;34;SSW;11;87%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;91;76;Partly sunny;86;75;ENE;7;72%;44%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;E;9;19%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;57;47;Partly sunny;61;40;ESE;8;66%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and snow shower;37;33;Rain and drizzle;41;35;S;8;84%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;A p.m. shower or two;63;56;Periods of rain;59;49;SW;10;87%;89%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;85;64;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ENE;9;62%;47%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;82;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;SE;11;62%;3%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;N;7;67%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;81;47;Mostly sunny;78;51;SE;5;30%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;83;52;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;SW;5;29%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;71;Mostly sunny;83;71;SE;5;72%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;57;49;A passing shower;63;53;S;6;68%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;70;51;Occasional rain;56;44;SE;7;78%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;61;38;Mostly sunny, mild;64;48;SSW;7;66%;15%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny, warm;73;57;SSE;9;65%;18%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Cloudy with a shower;89;78;N;13;73%;70%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;70;45;A t-storm, cooler;56;42;WSW;11;74%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;82;75;Sunshine and nice;84;75;ESE;12;66%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;44;35;Periods of snow;36;24;N;9;87%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;79;68;Cloudy, not as warm;72;68;ESE;11;71%;77%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;77;55;Sunshine and nice;80;62;SE;6;62%;8%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;41;36;A little p.m. rain;43;29;W;8;94%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Showers around;54;37;NW;6;85%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;57;36;Rain and drizzle;42;35;SSE;7;78%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;ESE;8;23%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;73;55;Some sun;71;57;S;6;58%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorm;68;52;Showers and t-storms;61;48;SE;5;71%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;55;44;Sunny and nice;63;45;SSW;8;57%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain;34;27;Mostly cloudy;36;27;NW;10;64%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;71;59;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;E;10;66%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;68;50;Partly sunny;68;50;SW;10;51%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;58;24;Colder;39;9;N;7;67%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;63;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;43;E;5;55%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;61;46;Partly sunny;58;44;W;10;52%;33%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;Mostly sunny;87;67;W;5;54%;47%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;49;38;Showers around;48;37;SSW;11;88%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;40;WSW;14;73%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;65;62;Mostly sunny;74;56;W;17;64%;72%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;95;71;Mostly sunny, nice;97;67;SW;5;49%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;60;35;Partly sunny, mild;57;39;ESE;3;43%;28%;5

