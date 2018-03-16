Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, March 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;77;Mostly cloudy;88;78;WSW;11;76%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;87;70;Partly sunny;87;69;NNW;4;42%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty a.m. showers;63;47;Sunshine, pleasant;68;46;WNW;12;54%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and cooler;57;50;A passing shower;57;52;W;13;62%;96%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cooler;42;27;A snow shower;33;24;E;26;58%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;40;30;Clouds and sun;39;33;S;3;91%;33%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;73;55;A thick cloud cover;64;49;NW;10;58%;81%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;30;2;Clouds and sun;30;16;S;6;78%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;Mostly sunny;95;78;NE;8;62%;35%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;68;59;SSE;9;66%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;72;62;Mostly cloudy;73;61;E;9;71%;77%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;78;49;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NNW;13;42%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;100;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;6;73%;65%;11

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;SSE;6;72%;80%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;77;Mostly sunny, nice;93;77;SSW;6;63%;27%;11

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;61;47;A shower in the p.m.;59;43;WNW;15;54%;58%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;50;32;Rain and drizzle;39;32;SSE;6;63%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;59;46;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;38;NNW;9;69%;85%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little icy mix;38;22;Brisk and quite cold;31;20;ENE;19;33%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;70;47;A t-storm in spots;70;48;ESE;6;63%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;ESE;6;68%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain tapering off;48;37;Cloudy and chilly;43;25;N;10;74%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;56;31;A snow shower;35;26;ENE;15;62%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;43;ENE;7;63%;67%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;46;38;Chilly with rain;46;27;NE;8;80%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;78;69;A strong t-storm;81;73;NE;9;70%;91%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;82;64;Inc. clouds;86;66;NE;5;42%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and cooler;49;34;Clouds and sun;53;38;ENE;11;57%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;75;56;Sunny and delightful;80;58;ENE;9;32%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;72;57;Nice with sunshine;79;60;SE;9;50%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;E;4;56%;30%;11

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;93;79;Thunderstorms;89;79;SE;7;77%;76%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;35;33;Clouds breaking;44;29;N;11;56%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;5;73%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Colder;36;22;A snow shower;30;23;ENE;23;49%;59%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;76;66;Partly sunny;76;66;N;11;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;84;56;Clouds and sun, warm;81;65;SE;7;47%;100%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;91;78;Cloudy, p.m. showers;92;77;N;8;78%;88%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;58;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;NNW;9;32%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler;56;31;Lots of sun, warmer;64;34;W;8;35%;11%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;87;74;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;41%;51%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;93;74;Showers around;88;74;SW;5;69%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;47;39;Windy and colder;39;28;ENE;26;68%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;67;46;Turning sunny;69;45;NNE;9;25%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;61;50;Periods of rain;60;55;WSW;23;77%;95%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;78;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;70;SE;12;84%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;SSE;9;57%;23%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;E;6;59%;11%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;24;9;Partly sunny, chilly;27;18;W;9;65%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;10;63%;32%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;77;64;Clouds and sun;74;66;E;13;76%;37%;9

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;84;72;Mild with some sun;86;73;NE;4;65%;26%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;67;Partial sunshine;85;65;ESE;6;62%;18%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;NNE;9;35%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and mild;61;52;Some sun, pleasant;68;59;SSW;10;59%;7%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;WSW;6;74%;76%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;N;9;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;56;Cooler;69;56;NE;9;75%;67%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;62;34;Mild with sunshine;66;38;NNE;5;22%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;Sunny;90;67;WNW;9;41%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;75;52;An afternoon shower;77;49;SSW;7;45%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;100;69;Mostly sunny, warm;101;69;NNE;13;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;32;26;Snow tapering off;28;13;NE;12;63%;75%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;86;73;Partial sunshine;87;73;NE;9;52%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;75;Cloudy;92;75;W;8;55%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, low humidity;87;74;Nice with sunshine;93;71;SSW;7;40%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm around;93;75;E;2;71%;63%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;41;A t-storm in spots;55;38;NNW;6;77%;71%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;93;78;A t-storm around;91;80;SW;7;70%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;76;69;Turning sunny;76;69;SSE;7;73%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;57;50;Rain;55;49;NNE;7;79%;90%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;57;37;A bit of snow, windy;37;30;ENE;21;71%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;48;Decreasing clouds;62;46;W;6;59%;50%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;88;76;Partly sunny;88;77;NW;8;67%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;52;37;Spotty showers;51;38;SW;10;65%;76%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;81;A t-storm around;89;83;NE;5;69%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;82;76;Morning showers;86;76;ENE;6;80%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;92;76;E;9;59%;48%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;79;62;Partly sunny and hot;90;68;SSE;16;33%;50%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;S;5;23%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;S;8;57%;7%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;26;9;Very cold;21;5;NE;16;58%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;99;77;Not as warm;89;80;E;11;63%;5%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;75;62;A strong t-storm;80;68;NNE;8;68%;91%;7

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;27;16;Very cold;20;6;WNW;8;51%;26%;4

Moscow, Russia;Colder;18;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;16;-1;N;6;62%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;93;77;Partly sunny;92;77;NNE;7;46%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;73;63;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NNW;7;74%;83%;12

New York, United States;Colder;39;28;Partly sunny;48;28;NNW;12;36%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;Sunlit and beautiful;72;50;SE;6;50%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;30;4;Sun and clouds;28;10;S;4;78%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;52;29;Plenty of sunshine;55;38;NE;6;46%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;25;5;Mostly sunny, cold;26;10;NW;5;48%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and colder;23;14;Very cold;18;5;NNW;15;51%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;77;Spotty showers;85;77;ENE;6;76%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;90;77;NNW;12;64%;37%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;88;75;Partly sunny;85;73;NE;10;67%;23%;12

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;56;39;Spotty showers;47;33;ENE;6;77%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;77;55;Turning sunny;72;55;SSE;14;57%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;77;Sunshine and nice;94;77;SSE;6;57%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Considerable clouds;85;73;Overcast, showers;89;74;NNE;7;78%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;91;70;Periods of sun;92;71;ENE;5;39%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain, mainly early;41;25;A snow shower;30;17;ENE;10;57%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;55;30;Becoming cloudy;54;36;WNW;6;54%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;70;54;Downpours;68;55;SE;9;68%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this morning;61;48;Breezy with some sun;62;54;SW;19;65%;77%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;87;73;E;6;70%;48%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;48;40;Rain and drizzle;46;41;SSE;12;77%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, cold;28;13;Partly sunny, chilly;31;19;N;9;45%;3%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;ENE;7;72%;70%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;80;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;NE;7;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;62;49;A t-storm, cooler;56;45;S;7;78%;75%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;20;6;Partly sunny, cold;24;18;W;6;54%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;A few showers;53;45;A passing shower;54;43;NW;8;72%;61%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;ENE;9;56%;7%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny;84;75;SE;10;66%;70%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;NNW;6;82%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;78;47;A t-storm in spots;75;49;ENE;4;32%;42%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;48;Partly sunny;77;51;SW;5;41%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;68;A shower or two;83;70;N;4;72%;61%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;54;46;A touch of rain;54;42;N;5;72%;81%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;57;39;Mostly cloudy;54;42;SSW;7;68%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with sunshine;55;33;Partly sunny;55;37;NW;4;48%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;50;46;Mostly cloudy;55;50;ESE;12;65%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;92;77;Showers and t-storms;91;78;NE;11;75%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;54;44;Some sun;68;50;S;11;60%;60%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;E;9;65%;45%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;28;14;Partly sunny, cold;29;14;W;5;65%;5%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;78;70;Warmer with sunshine;86;71;NNW;8;63%;6%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;71;63;Mostly cloudy;71;65;E;12;74%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;23;18;Partly sunny, cold;26;23;WNW;8;50%;13%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with sunshine;50;35;Sunshine and warmer;67;45;ENE;4;34%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;59;45;Clearing;56;38;ENE;7;63%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;53;Cooler with clearing;64;43;WNW;9;28%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;NE;6;55%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Downpours;64;54;A little p.m. rain;78;54;SE;6;39%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;54;33;Sunny;51;41;SE;9;45%;7%;6

Toronto, Canada;Colder, morning snow;34;25;Sunny;38;24;NNW;13;48%;3%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;99;72;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;54;NW;14;49%;55%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;71;56;Cooler;63;50;SW;14;64%;18%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and milder;41;15;Plenty of sunshine;45;17;NNE;6;39%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;55;37;Sun and some clouds;52;39;ENE;4;59%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Rain tapering off;51;35;Cloudy and colder;39;23;NNE;6;66%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;87;72;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;5;46%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Quite cold;27;11;Partly sunny, cold;26;13;NE;12;32%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;32;21;Very cold;29;15;ENE;17;48%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;63;50;Clouds and sun;64;54;ESE;13;57%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;96;75;Sunny and very warm;97;71;WSW;6;50%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;59;39;Sunny intervals;54;33;ESE;4;50%;32%;4

