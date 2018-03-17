Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, March 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;WSW;13;77%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;WNW;12;45%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;68;49;Variable cloudiness;73;53;E;6;47%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;62;52;Rain in the morning;55;48;SW;10;70%;81%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow;32;26;Windy and cold;35;23;ENE;23;44%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;38;33;Showers of rain/snow;41;36;SSE;4;83%;86%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mainly cloudy;69;51;Rain and drizzle;55;47;NE;6;76%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;34;20;Partly sunny;36;26;S;8;80%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;95;78;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;NNE;11;55%;58%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;68;60;Showers around;67;51;W;8;69%;64%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;57;Breezy with some sun;71;63;E;13;58%;15%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Sunny and nice;78;52;NW;9;37%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;73;ESE;7;72%;65%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ESE;6;72%;55%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;76;Mostly sunny, nice;91;78;S;7;66%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;58;42;Partly sunny;58;42;NW;9;56%;25%;5

Beijing, China;Some sleet;39;30;Partly sunny;55;32;E;4;58%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;60;38;Cloudy and cooler;45;35;NNE;8;66%;76%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. snow;30;21;Mostly sunny, cold;35;22;ENE;19;22%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;72;47;A little p.m. rain;68;50;E;5;65%;91%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;61;A t-storm in spots;83;62;NW;7;63%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brief p.m. showers;43;30;Cloudy and cold;34;25;NNW;9;67%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. snow;32;27;A little snow, cold;33;24;ENE;15;43%;58%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;43;Rain, breezy, cooler;45;26;E;16;60%;76%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;42;28;Cloudy and colder;33;20;E;9;57%;39%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;80;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;55;SSW;19;77%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;63;A t-storm or two;87;64;NNE;5;42%;85%;10

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;53;38;Variable cloudiness;58;50;NW;5;68%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;78;58;Warmer;90;68;SSE;8;20%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;60;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;SSE;14;68%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine and nice;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;E;4;45%;1%;12

Chennai, India;Thunderstorms;86;75;Mostly sunny;91;78;SE;8;63%;13%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;41;30;Sunny, not as cool;52;36;ENE;6;44%;3%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;88;76;WNW;6;72%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;31;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;22;NE;21;45%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;74;67;Clouds and sun;77;66;N;12;70%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;80;65;A t-storm in spots;80;58;SSW;15;62%;44%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;91;79;A morning t-storm;90;75;NNW;7;83%;92%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;88;63;Partial sunshine;92;63;NNW;8;30%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;65;35;Rain and snow shower;58;30;N;13;40%;91%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;75;Sunny and less humid;93;69;S;5;45%;2%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;74;Showers around;88;73;SW;6;74%;67%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and snow shower;36;27;Snow showers, windy;35;31;E;25;72%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;68;43;Cloudy and very warm;74;52;NNE;9;29%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;61;55;Spotty showers;62;52;WNW;19;73%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;69;A t-storm in spots;80;71;SSE;12;82%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;Clouds and sun, nice;76;58;SE;7;67%;40%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;Mostly sunny;85;68;E;5;63%;13%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;19;Partly sunny;35;25;W;13;75%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SE;9;55%;12%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;64;Humid with some sun;76;67;E;9;80%;39%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mild with some sun;85;72;Partly sunny;82;69;ENE;12;65%;39%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;89;67;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;5;51%;16%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;83;56;High clouds;83;58;NNW;7;34%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;68;60;Rather cloudy, warm;71;49;SW;10;47%;77%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;Afternoon showers;91;76;NNE;5;69%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;93;74;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;N;8;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler;70;55;Low clouds;73;56;NE;6;69%;44%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;66;38;Cloudy;62;41;NW;6;34%;67%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;91;68;Hazy sunshine;85;69;WSW;8;45%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;50;Mostly sunny;79;52;S;6;39%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;101;68;Sunny and very warm;101;69;N;12;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold with snow;25;14;Frigid;19;11;NE;12;58%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;86;73;Partial sunshine;86;73;NE;7;60%;58%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;76;Mostly cloudy;92;74;W;8;59%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;92;74;Sunny and less humid;95;70;SSW;5;48%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm or two;93;74;E;4;72%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;40;A t-storm in spots;56;39;NE;6;73%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;7;74%;59%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds breaking;78;69;Clearing;76;69;S;6;75%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain;54;46;Spotty showers;57;48;NW;12;72%;72%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. snow;34;30;A snow shower;34;29;NE;21;66%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning cloudy, cool;61;47;Partly sunny;63;49;SW;5;53%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;WNW;8;70%;79%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rainy times;49;37;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;W;8;49%;64%;4

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;88;82;Mostly sunny;90;82;NE;8;66%;54%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;84;74;Showers around;86;74;NE;5;78%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;92;75;E;9;55%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;90;64;Not as warm;77;55;WNW;22;39%;51%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;53;Partly sunny;83;54;SSE;5;20%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;Mostly sunny;82;67;SSW;6;67%;9%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Quite cold;23;1;Variable cloudiness;25;8;ENE;7;54%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;100;78;Not as warm;88;80;E;13;69%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;Heavy rain, t-storm;73;61;SSW;14;80%;93%;1

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;19;6;Sunny, but cold;23;7;WNW;3;54%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;17;-3;Sunny, but cold;22;12;WSW;7;64%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;95;77;Sunshine;91;80;WNW;6;48%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;72;64;A p.m. t-storm;75;60;NNE;8;74%;80%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;48;28;Plenty of sunshine;45;30;NNW;10;32%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;72;51;Variable cloudiness;73;51;SE;8;56%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;28;8;Partly sunny;30;14;SSE;9;80%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;56;42;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SSE;5;60%;20%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;28;7;Mostly sunny;33;18;WNW;4;43%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;18;5;Sunny and cold;23;5;NNW;10;53%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;78;Clouds and sun, nice;87;80;E;5;68%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;11;65%;31%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;88;73;Clearing;86;74;NE;9;66%;33%;9

Paris, France;Rain/snow showers;43;33;A little snow;40;31;ENE;10;60%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;55;Sunny and beautiful;81;63;SE;10;36%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;77;Mostly cloudy;94;77;SSE;5;56%;33%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;88;73;Showers around;86;74;NE;8;80%;94%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;70;Partly sunny;90;70;ENE;6;47%;55%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Afternoon snow;26;18;Very cold;27;16;ENE;12;38%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;58;37;Cloudy;51;29;NW;5;64%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;53;Cloudy with showers;67;55;SE;9;69%;97%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Windy this afternoon;63;55;A couple of showers;65;52;W;16;78%;81%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;ENE;6;60%;8%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;42;Rain and drizzle;46;38;S;12;79%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;30;16;Not as cold;39;25;WSW;8;52%;15%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;ENE;7;71%;16%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Sunny and beautiful;81;60;E;6;20%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;56;47;Showers and t-storms;57;45;S;9;79%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;25;19;Low clouds;31;29;W;9;69%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Variable clouds;54;42;Cool with some sun;55;45;NW;6;69%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;ENE;8;57%;28%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;82;74;Partly sunny;83;74;SE;6;68%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;Partly sunny;77;65;NNW;5;75%;29%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;79;48;More sun than clouds;77;52;E;5;31%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;5;50%;26%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;84;70;Sun and clouds;84;69;NE;4;70%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;54;43;Spotty showers;56;46;NNW;7;64%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;54;41;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;WSW;6;66%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;56;40;A thick cloud cover;51;43;NNW;4;58%;67%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast;55;50;Showers around;59;48;NNW;9;86%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;79;More clouds than sun;92;79;NE;12;68%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;73;48;Cooler with rain;57;42;ESE;10;81%;78%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;84;73;Some sun, a shower;83;73;E;5;65%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with some sun;29;15;Sunny, but chilly;35;24;W;8;48%;21%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;87;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;71;S;14;42%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;76;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;65;ESE;3;68%;34%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cold;27;21;Mostly sunny;33;28;W;13;68%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;68;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;52;E;6;39%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;57;43;Mostly sunny;65;44;NE;6;46%;7%;5

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;NW;9;29%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;69;55;Warmer;83;63;ESE;4;38%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Warmer;83;55;Cooler;65;52;ESE;5;57%;81%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cool;51;42;Rather cloudy;60;49;SW;11;58%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;Mostly sunny;41;21;N;8;55%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;73;55;Sunny and nice;75;60;SW;11;44%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;64;50;Showers around;68;49;W;10;50%;70%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;46;22;Mostly sunny;45;21;ESE;7;35%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;54;39;A shower in the a.m.;50;38;N;4;65%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cooler;42;25;Cloudy and colder;33;21;NNW;8;49%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SE;5;51%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;26;12;Not as cold;33;16;WNW;5;31%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;28;14;More clouds than sun;31;17;E;15;38%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;61;50;Increasing clouds;70;58;ENE;6;63%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;97;73;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;WSW;6;52%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;61;35;Sunshine and mild;60;40;E;3;46%;3%;5

