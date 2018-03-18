Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;88;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;12;75%;82%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;Sunny and nice;81;64;WNW;12;40%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and warm;73;53;More clouds than sun;78;53;ENE;8;32%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;60;48;Clouds and sun;58;47;SW;13;58%;100%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cold with clearing;37;24;Partly sunny, cold;39;30;NNW;18;43%;72%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;40;36;Showers of rain/snow;38;26;S;8;66%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;55;47;Partial sunshine;63;50;SE;7;63%;6%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;39;24;Showers of rain/snow;38;-3;W;20;91%;55%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;A t-storm in spots;85;68;SSE;9;70%;73%;3

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;69;51;Showers around;67;53;SW;8;60%;84%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;69;62;Partly sunny;74;64;E;13;66%;51%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;78;52;Partly sunny;81;54;ENE;4;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;93;74;An afternoon shower;94;76;ENE;6;67%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;65;Mostly sunny;88;64;ESE;7;55%;14%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;93;79;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;9;64%;13%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;42;Clouds and sun;58;40;NNW;12;53%;71%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;55;34;Partly sunny;55;36;SE;5;35%;5%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;44;35;Showers of rain/snow;46;32;E;8;68%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cold;35;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;23;NE;7;32%;55%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;49;Mostly cloudy;65;47;ESE;6;74%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;62;Showers around;82;60;NNE;6;67%;76%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of p.m. snow;34;26;Cloudy and cold;35;26;NNW;9;55%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little snow, cold;31;25;Mostly sunny, cold;36;26;NE;11;50%;57%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy rain and snow;48;25;A bit of ice;35;31;ENE;15;66%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little a.m. snow;33;23;Cloudy and cold;36;27;W;5;54%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;75;56;Sunny and nice;76;62;NNE;5;57%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm around;81;62;NNW;4;48%;77%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;59;51;Cooler with rain;52;41;NE;19;91%;92%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;87;70;Sunny and very warm;91;62;NNW;10;17%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;SSE;17;59%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;Mostly sunny;84;62;E;4;39%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;91;77;Lots of sun, nice;92;73;S;7;59%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunny, not as cool;53;37;Clouds and sun;44;29;NE;15;65%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;89;76;NW;6;72%;70%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and chilly;32;22;Partly sunny;38;29;W;7;58%;16%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;75;67;Sunny and nice;79;67;NNE;12;64%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;81;58;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;47;NW;15;32%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;NNE;8;84%;67%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;Warm with some sun;94;66;NNW;7;29%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler;57;28;Partly sunny, cooler;43;27;SW;9;56%;32%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;88;68;Sunny and very warm;96;68;E;5;46%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;4;72%;72%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cold with snow;36;31;A snow shower;41;29;NE;19;64%;48%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;74;53;Cloudy and very warm;72;51;N;8;38%;24%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Heavy showers;61;51;Mainly cloudy;61;48;W;17;70%;68%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;78;71;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;N;6;81%;86%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;79;58;Partial sunshine;79;59;NE;4;62%;41%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;68;Sunshine, pleasant;86;70;S;7;64%;7%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;37;25;A couple of squalls;36;19;W;12;78%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;95;78;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;9;61%;29%;11

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;78;68;Clouds and sun;78;67;ESE;6;80%;79%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;82;69;Mostly cloudy;79;68;ENE;14;61%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;91;69;Partly sunny, nice;94;70;SE;6;39%;2%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;84;60;Clouds and sunshine;86;59;N;9;33%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Overcast and warm;72;50;Cooler;60;53;SSE;7;73%;67%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;W;6;72%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;94;73;Sunny and very warm;94;75;N;7;38%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;72;57;A stray t-shower;76;58;NNE;7;58%;51%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;64;42;A t-storm in spots;58;42;NNW;5;53%;74%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;Partly sunny;89;69;W;10;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;52;Partly sunny;81;51;SW;6;44%;3%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;69;Turning sunny, warm;102;71;N;9;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold;21;13;Very cold;24;14;ENE;6;60%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;86;72;Mostly sunny;88;72;E;9;56%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;Variable cloudiness;93;75;WNW;7;53%;44%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;94;69;Sunny, low humidity;96;67;SW;6;36%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;N;3;69%;79%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;39;A t-storm in spots;55;41;ESE;8;70%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;95;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SW;7;70%;63%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;77;68;Some sun, pleasant;75;67;SSE;7;76%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;57;49;Afternoon rain;61;46;N;12;79%;65%;2

London, United Kingdom;A snow shower;33;30;Clearing and cold;38;32;NE;18;52%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;More sun than clouds;64;49;Mostly sunny;71;53;S;5;45%;26%;6

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;Sunny intervals;86;78;NW;7;73%;72%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;Cooler, p.m. rain;47;34;NNW;10;71%;77%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;A morning t-storm;90;83;ENE;9;69%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;82;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;74;E;7;74%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;77;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;E;8;56%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;79;54;Sun and clouds;78;58;WSW;12;47%;56%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;55;Partly sunny, nice;85;54;S;5;17%;1%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;68;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;SW;9;70%;58%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with some sun;29;10;Partly sunny;33;13;SW;7;58%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;100;80;Not as warm;90;80;ENE;13;70%;74%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, not as warm;75;60;Sunny and nice;71;56;NNE;9;54%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;23;7;Sunny, but cold;25;9;WNW;3;59%;5%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but cold;22;14;Partly sunny;29;17;SW;10;59%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;81;Mostly sunny;92;80;NW;6;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;77;60;A p.m. t-shower;73;59;NE;10;79%;81%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine;44;33;Mostly sunny;45;31;N;8;36%;2%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;73;51;Partly sunny;80;52;SSE;8;40%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;32;14;Increasing clouds;38;15;SSW;13;85%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;63;52;Rain;62;47;NNE;4;71%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and chilly;35;16;Clouds and sun;41;21;NW;4;52%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;23;5;Sunny, but cold;24;8;NNW;11;62%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;87;81;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;ESE;9;76%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;75;Sun and some clouds;91;75;NNW;9;62%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;88;73;Showers around;85;75;ENE;8;74%;75%;5

Paris, France;A little snow, cold;37;31;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;27;NE;10;67%;27%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and warmer;82;54;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;E;9;39%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;Clouds and sun;94;78;S;7;55%;40%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;84;73;Cloudy;84;75;E;8;80%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;69;Partly sunny;89;70;S;5;48%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy and very cold;26;17;Cloudy and very cold;30;18;NNE;6;46%;19%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;54;30;High clouds;58;32;NE;10;49%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;68;55;Afternoon showers;66;54;ESE;8;71%;100%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, breezy;64;52;Some sun;63;54;SW;10;68%;69%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;E;7;59%;41%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Mostly cloudy;43;38;S;10;71%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as cold;39;26;A couple of squalls;42;27;SW;10;54%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Sunny and very warm;93;78;N;5;64%;10%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;78;60;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;SSE;8;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;57;46;A shower or t-storm;54;42;NW;9;75%;70%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;32;29;A bit of a.m. snow;35;25;WSW;10;66%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;56;44;Partly sunny;63;51;SSW;6;67%;26%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;Partly sunny;85;61;E;8;59%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;74;A shower or two;84;74;SE;6;68%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;78;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;W;5;78%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;79;50;Partly sunny;77;48;ENE;6;30%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;51;Sunny and nice;80;51;SW;5;40%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;70;Periods of sun;82;70;N;4;75%;68%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;55;45;Periods of rain;57;40;NNW;9;79%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;Partly sunny;55;39;NNE;6;65%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;54;44;Cloudy;54;36;ENE;8;61%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers around;59;46;Rain and drizzle;52;45;WNW;13;90%;88%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;93;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;ENE;11;65%;25%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;61;41;A little rain;53;39;ESE;13;81%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;Partly sunny;84;73;ENE;6;62%;41%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;38;25;Rain and snow shower;36;24;NNW;9;62%;61%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;98;71;Sunny and not as hot;87;69;ESE;9;57%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid and warmer;85;65;Partly sunny, warm;84;67;ENE;6;62%;70%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;34;29;A couple of squalls;35;24;W;11;71%;62%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, mild;70;52;Some sun, pleasant;69;51;NNE;6;53%;17%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;46;Warm with some sun;67;46;N;5;50%;13%;4

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;63;46;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;E;9;13%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;High clouds, warmer;87;65;Sunny and very warm;88;62;S;5;35%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A little a.m. rain;70;52;Showers and t-storms;57;48;SE;6;73%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;60;50;A shower in the p.m.;63;44;N;9;54%;89%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;41;21;Sunny, but colder;32;21;N;8;44%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;76;63;Showers around;67;54;S;14;57%;62%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;68;49;Partly sunny;62;49;SSW;14;55%;45%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;46;23;Sunny intervals;46;22;SE;8;41%;32%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rather cloudy;50;38;Partly sunny;49;37;NE;3;66%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;A bit of p.m. snow;35;23;Cloudy and cold;33;24;NNW;6;49%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Sunlit, summerlike;96;71;SE;5;48%;17%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny, not as cold;33;16;Mostly sunny;38;21;WSW;9;28%;55%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cold with sunshine;32;15;Rather cloudy, cold;33;17;ESE;9;36%;24%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;63;55;Mainly cloudy;71;60;NNE;10;64%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;97;70;Sunny and very warm;97;71;SW;5;54%;2%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;63;40;Clearing and warm;65;41;E;3;41%;10%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit