Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, March 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;9;78%;66%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;95;72;Sunny and very warm;92;69;NNW;6;41%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;67;45;Sunshine and nice;72;53;ENE;7;42%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;58;47;Periods of rain;55;48;WSW;11;62%;74%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;52;35;A shower in the p.m.;49;36;SW;8;78%;79%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;37;21;Rather cloudy;36;24;NNE;9;58%;29%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;97;59;Cooler with clearing;69;56;ESE;8;53%;63%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little wintry mix;32;22;Partly sunny;30;17;SW;11;86%;49%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;72;54;Sunshine, pleasant;77;62;S;7;62%;51%;8

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;61;56;Partly sunny;68;51;SW;9;64%;31%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;58;Sun and some clouds;75;63;NNE;8;75%;52%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as hot;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;NNW;10;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;96;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SW;5;70%;59%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning out cloudy;93;67;Mostly cloudy;93;66;ESE;8;30%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;78;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSW;6;64%;56%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;45;Periods of sun;61;45;N;9;64%;21%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;77;46;Partly sunny, warm;77;45;SSE;6;36%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, cool;51;35;Spotty showers;46;37;WNW;7;81%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;51;38;A shower in the a.m.;49;34;NNW;6;73%;59%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;48;Sun and clouds;67;48;ESE;6;74%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A t-storm in spots;80;59;ENE;11;67%;56%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;44;34;Decreasing clouds;49;36;NNW;5;65%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;55;37;A shower in the p.m.;51;36;WNW;6;70%;79%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cold;44;31;Cloudy and cold;40;31;NW;9;99%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;44;33;Cloudy and cool;50;36;NW;4;66%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;51;Mostly cloudy;70;59;ENE;8;52%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;64;NW;4;41%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;68;45;Nice with sunshine;68;46;W;8;53%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;76;57;Partly sunny;87;61;NE;10;27%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;66;54;Mostly sunny;70;55;SSE;9;63%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;64;Clouds and sun;80;66;ENE;3;68%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Sunny intervals;93;77;SSE;7;63%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;42;32;Increasing clouds;48;45;SSE;15;60%;78%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;6;74%;66%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;45;35;Cloudy with a shower;42;32;ESE;4;77%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;N;10;78%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very warm;83;67;Cloudy and very warm;83;68;S;13;62%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;A t-storm or two;87;76;SSW;6;84%;92%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;91;68;Hazy sun and hot;96;67;NW;11;32%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;66;38;Cooler, p.m. showers;53;27;NNE;7;60%;98%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;95;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;SSW;5;63%;60%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;75;SSW;6;68%;65%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;50;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;42;SW;10;83%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;78;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;54;NNE;8;35%;27%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;63;51;Plenty of sun;64;52;W;10;58%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;76;68;Mainly cloudy;78;67;SSE;6;73%;40%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;82;61;A t-storm in spots;82;62;NE;5;67%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;E;11;56%;4%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;41;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;12;NNW;11;58%;2%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;75;Clouds and sun, warm;96;76;SE;6;58%;9%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;Nice with some sun;76;65;ESE;7;64%;15%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;66;Partly sunny;81;67;WSW;7;72%;61%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;97;70;Partly sunny;99;71;SE;5;32%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;Mostly sunny and hot;92;63;NNE;7;27%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;51;48;Cloudy;63;51;S;7;59%;31%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;WSW;8;73%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;96;75;Mostly sunny;91;74;N;7;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;75;55;Partly sunny;79;59;NNE;6;59%;41%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;75;48;Clouds and sun, warm;78;51;NW;6;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;99;75;Hazy sun and hot;100;74;WNW;7;20%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;80;52;A stray t-shower;80;53;SSE;6;47%;52%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;108;79;Sunny and hot;108;78;N;12;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;42;28;Becoming cloudy;44;31;S;10;65%;28%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;84;74;Mostly sunny;86;74;NNE;8;56%;25%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;75;High clouds and warm;95;75;SSW;7;59%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, nice;94;76;A t-storm around;95;77;SW;7;56%;41%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;3;79%;71%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;High clouds;58;38;A t-storm in spots;54;37;E;7;74%;63%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;SW;7;72%;65%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;76;68;Variable clouds;75;68;S;8;78%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;58;49;Partly sunny;62;50;N;12;56%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;54;37;Clouds and sun;52;43;SSW;7;61%;71%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun returning;64;48;Mostly sunny;69;52;N;7;40%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;89;78;Sun and clouds;91;79;SSW;6;72%;78%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;56;39;Partly sunny;59;40;NE;7;53%;17%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;87;81;Partly sunny;90;81;ENE;6;63%;39%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;82;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;S;6;75%;72%;12

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;87;74;Clouds and sun;91;74;ENE;9;53%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;75;48;Cooler;65;47;W;14;57%;58%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;84;54;Partly sunny, nice;84;55;SSW;5;27%;5%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny;83;71;ENE;8;62%;63%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;48;32;A shower in the p.m.;44;30;W;9;75%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;98;79;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;E;12;63%;9%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;65;54;Some sunshine;69;56;ENE;7;45%;2%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;39;22;Sunshine;41;25;ENE;2;52%;0%;5

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;37;31;Cloudy;38;28;WSW;11;76%;54%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;106;83;Hot with hazy sun;100;80;S;7;30%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;60;A t-storm in spots;76;59;NE;10;74%;81%;12

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;46;32;Mostly sunny;48;32;ENE;9;39%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;69;47;Sunny and beautiful;72;48;NE;9;52%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;30;22;Mostly cloudy;31;21;SW;9;85%;36%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;63;45;Partly sunny;66;46;SSW;6;51%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;47;30;A little snow;35;18;ENE;7;64%;57%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;40;19;Plenty of sun;43;24;E;9;52%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;85;77;A t-storm around;85;77;NW;6;77%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;94;76;Partly sunny;92;76;NNW;13;57%;26%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;82;74;A little a.m. rain;85;74;ENE;8;78%;73%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;59;41;Partly sunny;55;39;NNW;7;68%;72%;4

Perth, Australia;A few showers;77;72;Spotty showers;79;62;SSW;13;79%;70%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;97;78;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SSW;5;52%;29%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;NNE;13;76%;69%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny;90;71;NE;6;45%;30%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;46;31;Cloudy and chilly;47;35;WNW;4;69%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warm;69;37;Sunny and mild;67;42;S;7;63%;2%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;71;55;Rain at times;69;54;WNW;8;68%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A p.m. shower or two;61;48;Mostly sunny;64;45;E;7;66%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;85;76;A few showers;86;77;ESE;8;70%;83%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;39;37;Cloudy, rain, windy;43;39;SE;30;68%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;45;34;A little snow;42;21;NNE;8;80%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;ENE;6;66%;65%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;87;62;Warm with sunshine;93;65;SSE;8;6%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;62;37;Spotty showers;60;37;N;6;64%;60%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;37;23;Morning snow showers;29;12;NW;8;61%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;56;44;Mostly sunny;61;48;NW;8;58%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;ENE;11;50%;2%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;81;75;Spotty showers;83;74;ENE;9;69%;79%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;NNW;6;63%;12%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;83;42;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;ENE;8;17%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;89;57;Partly sunny, nice;84;56;SW;5;32%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;87;69;Mostly sunny;83;69;N;8;69%;36%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;58;40;Partly sunny;62;42;N;8;60%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;41;Spotty showers;49;47;SSW;10;82%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with some sun;62;41;Clearing;63;43;SW;6;71%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;72;55;Cloudy and mild;70;55;SSE;8;62%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;79;NNW;9;81%;88%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;41;35;Spotty showers;50;38;SSE;6;78%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;81;72;A shower or two;84;74;ENE;8;68%;83%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and milder;48;25;Cloudy and colder;32;20;NE;8;54%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouding up, warm;90;70;Not as warm;78;59;SW;13;41%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny;82;63;ESE;7;53%;28%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;42;24;A little a.m. snow;30;18;NNW;11;69%;75%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;85;63;Cloudy and cooler;68;51;NE;8;62%;72%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;63;45;Clouds and sun, nice;60;42;NNE;5;62%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, warm;85;62;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;WNW;11;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;72;55;Warmer with sunshine;82;61;NNE;5;47%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;59;47;Periods of rain;59;50;SE;7;66%;94%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and nice;65;47;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;SE;7;55%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;Brilliant sunshine;43;34;ESE;11;64%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;57;Plenty of sunshine;67;54;N;12;49%;55%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;61;50;A bit of rain;61;51;WNW;11;65%;69%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;64;32;Cooler;61;45;WSW;12;26%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;47;38;Cloudy, rain, chilly;46;44;SSE;6;73%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;50;30;Decreasing clouds;50;39;NW;5;66%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;90;71;Clouds and sun;91;70;E;6;45%;31%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;49;33;Cloudy with a shower;46;27;N;8;70%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;54;34;Cloudy;51;34;W;7;61%;65%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;62;Breezy with some sun;69;62;NNW;22;73%;8%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;98;72;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SW;6;44%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;67;41;Clouds and sun, nice;62;42;ESE;3;39%;18%;4

