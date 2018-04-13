Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, April 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm around;88;79;W;11;76%;63%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;101;84;A t-storm in spots;96;75;NNW;7;35%;40%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;Plenty of sun;82;56;WNW;9;45%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;62;48;Downpours, breezy;56;51;NNW;14;79%;96%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;57;45;Partly sunny;59;50;ESE;6;74%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;33;Sunny;49;29;N;3;57%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;85;59;Rain and drizzle;70;53;NNW;8;54%;88%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;59;24;Sunshine and cooler;46;24;NNE;9;35%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and humid;84;70;A shower in the p.m.;90;70;SSE;4;68%;64%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;76;57;Hazy and very warm;79;58;N;6;53%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;67;58;Showers around;70;62;WSW;17;86%;83%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;79;57;Sunny and beautiful;83;62;E;6;49%;10%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;101;72;Cloudy;89;76;SE;6;79%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Some sun;93;70;SE;6;45%;41%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;97;82;Sunshine and warm;97;82;S;7;62%;14%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;59;52;A touch of rain;60;53;N;14;79%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;53;43;Partly sunny, breezy;66;41;N;17;19%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;77;53;Warm with some sun;78;59;ENE;5;57%;3%;6

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;68;50;Rain tapering off;63;47;SSE;14;71%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;66;51;Rain and drizzle;63;51;SSE;5;81%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of clouds;77;62;A t-storm in spots;73;63;SE;9;80%;69%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the a.m.;70;48;Partly sunny;71;50;E;5;49%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;60;46;A p.m. t-storm;64;51;SSW;5;70%;82%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;77;50;Warm with hazy sun;76;49;ESE;6;65%;26%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;70;46;Sun and some clouds;73;51;ESE;4;52%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;67;58;Mostly sunny;72;61;NE;10;58%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;77;65;A t-storm in spots;78;64;NE;4;53%;87%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;60;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;47;NW;8;87%;83%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;Hot with sunshine;95;67;ENE;9;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;72;57;Sunny and nice;71;56;SSE;14;72%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;66;A t-storm in spots;80;68;ESE;4;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;82;A shower or t-storm;94;82;SSE;8;69%;80%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;50;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;42;37;ENE;21;91%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SSE;5;75%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;56;47;Afternoon rain;53;44;SSW;9;87%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;64;Nice with sunshine;74;65;N;11;86%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;87;49;Cooler with sunshine;63;40;NNW;17;37%;10%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorm;82;75;Couple of t-storms;83;75;S;9;88%;87%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;99;72;Hazy and very warm;99;73;N;8;25%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Increasingly windy;44;29;Mostly cloudy;53;32;ESE;14;35%;14%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;S;7;60%;61%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;5;67%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;50;43;Clearing, a shower;54;47;SE;14;79%;87%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;80;52;Mostly cloudy;78;54;NNE;8;29%;80%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;61;51;Partly sunny;64;55;W;12;68%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;NNE;7;81%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;ESE;5;61%;33%;9

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;87;71;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;54%;26%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and cooler;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;50;32;E;6;63%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;95;80;A t-storm around;97;81;SSE;9;58%;57%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny;85;69;SW;6;76%;41%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;74;A shower or two;82;74;ENE;18;70%;81%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;99;77;Hazy sunshine;95;75;SE;5;44%;44%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;89;64;Mostly cloudy;88;65;NNE;7;37%;27%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and very warm;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;65;52;NE;9;65%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;6;74%;72%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;75;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;N;8;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;S;4;63%;44%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;75;47;Partly sunny;68;47;N;6;40%;64%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;95;77;Hazy sun and warm;98;79;W;12;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;79;55;Hazy sunshine;81;57;S;6;43%;9%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;103;73;Sunny and very warm;106;76;N;13;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and mild;64;44;Partly sunny, nice;64;48;SE;10;50%;29%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;86;77;Clouds and sun;87;79;E;14;60%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A morning t-storm;89;73;Periods of sun;85;72;SSW;4;75%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;98;78;SSW;6;53%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;94;76;A heavy thunderstorm;91;76;NNE;4;80%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;55;34;A t-storm in spots;60;36;ENE;8;50%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;74%;70%;12

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;72;66;Clearing;73;67;SSE;6;73%;25%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;59;50;Clouds and sun;62;53;SW;7;70%;62%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;53;45;Some sun, fog early;61;46;E;5;68%;64%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Sunny and very warm;83;57;WNW;6;23%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;86;76;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;E;5;73%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;55;42;Partly sunny;64;46;WSW;5;55%;18%;4

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A shower or t-storm;88;78;WSW;4;75%;83%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;86;76;A morning t-storm;86;75;S;6;79%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;80;Nice with sunshine;95;77;E;9;53%;11%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunlit, breezy, nice;78;52;Rain, breezy, cooler;60;52;W;21;71%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Turning cloudy;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;80;50;SSE;6;22%;25%;13

Miami, United States;Some sun, pleasant;82;74;A shower or two;85;78;SE;11;61%;67%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Brilliant sunshine;61;29;Clouds and sun, mild;61;44;SE;10;45%;60%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;96;81;A t-storm around;88;79;SSE;7;74%;79%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;66;55;Mostly cloudy, nice;70;59;ENE;9;51%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;49;30;Cloudy and colder;32;20;NE;7;47%;45%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;53;26;Sunshine;52;33;SSW;4;47%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;79;Hazy sun and humid;91;81;NW;7;65%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;62;A stray t-shower;75;60;SW;8;76%;83%;10

New York, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;79;63;Partial sunshine;80;42;ENE;9;44%;57%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;82;59;Sunny and very warm;85;59;W;7;41%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;56;33;Cloudy and cooler;41;26;WNW;12;56%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;65;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;59;S;4;52%;85%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;52;32;Partly sunny;55;35;N;5;61%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;27;Colder, morning snow;33;20;NE;14;54%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;85;78;Morning showers;84;77;E;8;80%;93%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNW;7;68%;65%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;88;74;Couple of t-storms;87;75;ENE;9;74%;76%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;64;48;Couple of t-storms;64;49;SSW;6;77%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;ESE;8;63%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny, warm;99;78;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;SW;6;49%;23%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;8;81%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;Clouds and sun;89;70;ESE;6;49%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;65;47;Partly sunny, mild;70;46;SSE;7;49%;9%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;69;46;Cooler with rain;54;37;WSW;5;75%;67%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;54;Showers around;69;54;SSW;6;61%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A touch of p.m. rain;61;49;Partly sunny;65;48;SE;8;75%;41%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;74;Clouds and sun;84;75;SSE;7;74%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;48;44;Rain and drizzle;48;42;ESE;8;75%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine;63;38;Mostly sunny, mild;63;48;SE;9;51%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;76;A shower or t-storm;84;74;WNW;7;74%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;90;65;Hazy sun;91;68;NE;8;17%;3%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;49;Warmer;80;56;NE;7;55%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;Sunshine;57;34;S;6;55%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;63;50;Sunshine and nice;63;51;W;9;66%;10%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;77;63;A t-storm in spots;79;63;E;5;72%;67%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;82;75;A shower or two;81;75;ESE;16;72%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;WSW;5;92%;37%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm in spots;74;49;A p.m. t-storm;75;50;NNW;5;37%;80%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;78;48;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;SW;3;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;88;71;Partly sunny;83;70;NNE;8;65%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;59;47;Partly sunny;63;50;SW;6;68%;62%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;52;48;Periods of rain;53;44;S;9;77%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;70;47;Morning rain, cooler;55;41;WNW;5;72%;68%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;57;Mostly cloudy;63;54;NW;14;70%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;NW;6;78%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;77;49;A shower or t-storm;75;51;SE;7;65%;60%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower or two;84;76;E;15;69%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;54;35;Mostly sunny;55;36;SE;6;62%;56%;4

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;88;72;Some sun and breezy;89;64;W;20;40%;40%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;88;76;Clouds and sun;90;66;NNW;7;66%;84%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;56;34;Sunny, not as cool;59;40;SSE;6;52%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;81;52;Cloudy and very warm;82;57;SSE;6;30%;55%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;66;53;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;NE;10;63%;96%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;Partly sunny;69;51;WNW;9;35%;77%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;SW;7;58%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;77;53;Periods of sun, warm;84;65;E;5;49%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;62;49;Occasional p.m. rain;65;61;S;15;60%;86%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;35;Snow and sleet;37;25;ENE;20;84%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;79;64;Warmer;90;64;WSW;12;37%;4%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;73;57;Severe thunderstorms;71;56;SE;15;75%;89%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;36;13;Sunny and milder;52;25;SE;8;34%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cool with downpours;50;45;Rain and drizzle;51;40;SSW;6;58%;90%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;72;47;Some sun, pleasant;70;52;SE;5;48%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;80;Hotter with sunshine;103;77;NNE;5;39%;41%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and pleasant;63;42;Sun and clouds, mild;64;46;SSE;11;50%;67%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;71;47;SW;9;48%;7%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;54;48;Mostly cloudy;57;50;ESE;10;64%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;102;77;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;W;5;41%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;66;48;A t-shower in spots;64;38;E;4;51%;42%;8

