Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, April 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;76;Rather cloudy;89;79;SW;10;75%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;96;75;Sunny and less humid;90;72;ESE;8;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;82;57;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;NNW;9;28%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours, cooler;60;53;Showers around;59;52;SW;13;71%;67%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;57;49;A shower or t-storm;62;49;SSE;7;82%;75%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;48;30;Brilliant sunshine;50;32;E;4;53%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;69;55;Afternoon showers;61;49;NNE;7;72%;96%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler with some sun;48;26;Partly sunny;50;30;WNW;7;37%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;86;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;ESE;5;75%;66%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;Partly sunny;75;59;N;8;49%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;69;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;N;5;82%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;84;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;59;SE;7;42%;53%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;95;73;A t-storm around;88;76;WSW;4;79%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;93;73;Mostly cloudy;91;71;SE;5;46%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;97;81;Warm with some sun;98;80;S;7;59%;19%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;60;54;Partly sunny;67;53;WSW;9;65%;14%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;68;43;Sunny;70;46;SW;6;19%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;Clouds and sun, warm;77;61;SE;12;56%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;62;46;Warmer;72;50;NW;6;67%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;64;48;Episodes of sunshine;65;49;SE;6;75%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;75;64;A t-storm in spots;77;64;SE;10;75%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;68;52;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;S;11;58%;80%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;64;50;Partly sunny;62;48;SSW;8;71%;58%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice and warm;77;49;Partly sunny;77;48;SE;8;57%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;73;54;Periods of sun, warm;76;58;SE;9;56%;36%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;Mostly sunny;75;64;NE;9;64%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little p.m. rain;81;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;66;NNE;4;55%;82%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;43;Mostly sunny;66;45;NW;11;51%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;89;64;Sunny and very warm;94;65;NE;9;16%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;73;56;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;SE;12;68%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A t-storm in spots;79;68;ESE;4;65%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;97;80;A shower in the p.m.;96;84;SSE;9;69%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain tapering off;39;37;Cloudy with a shower;41;31;WNW;14;87%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;5;78%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;56;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;41;ESE;5;83%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;N;9;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;41;Sunny and breezy;65;44;S;16;36%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;81;73;Showers and t-storms;79;74;SSW;9;94%;96%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;99;74;Warm with hazy sun;102;77;N;6;25%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;55;32;Partly sunny;63;40;S;7;32%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;Partly sunny, hotter;96;77;SSE;7;59%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A couple of showers;89;74;SSE;6;69%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;54;45;A little a.m. rain;52;45;SSW;20;89%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, warm;79;55;A shower in the a.m.;72;52;NNW;11;43%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;65;57;W;12;73%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;65;Cloudy and cooler;71;67;N;7;77%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Nice with some sun;78;55;SE;6;56%;16%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;WNW;10;58%;84%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;Cloudy with a shower;51;38;ENE;8;67%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;77;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;SE;8;63%;32%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;E;9;67%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;75;A shower or two;83;74;ENE;17;71%;74%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;99;78;Mostly sunny;93;74;NW;5;49%;22%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;90;67;Increasing clouds;92;66;NW;9;33%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, mild;67;52;Mild with sunshine;68;50;ENE;12;59%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;Spotty showers;91;76;NNW;6;76%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;78;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;N;10;43%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;53;A t-storm in spots;74;53;SE;5;71%;61%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;68;48;A stray t-shower;68;50;N;6;50%;73%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;98;78;W;13;42%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;81;57;Nice with sunshine;82;57;SSW;6;45%;29%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;74;Mostly sunny, warm;107;75;NNW;9;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;66;47;Warm with some sun;72;54;SSW;7;70%;32%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;78;Partly sunny;87;78;E;15;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A touch of p.m. rain;85;72;Clouds and sun, nice;90;73;S;6;65%;63%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;98;78;Sunshine and hot;101;78;SSW;6;46%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;NE;5;73%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun, mild;59;35;Partly sunny, mild;61;33;E;9;46%;24%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SW;6;72%;56%;5

Lima, Peru;Clearing;73;66;Partly sunny;73;66;SSE;6;75%;16%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;53;Showers/thunderstorm;61;49;WNW;7;74%;83%;8

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;66;48;Showers around;57;45;SSW;10;77%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;86;57;Not as warm;76;52;S;6;35%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm around;88;76;WSW;6;73%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;64;47;SW;7;65%;75%;4

Male, Maldives;A shower or t-storm;86;78;A t-storm around;88;80;ESE;4;70%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;A t-storm or two;82;73;ENE;6;83%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;80;Partly sunny;95;78;E;7;55%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;60;51;A couple of showers;64;60;NW;11;71%;75%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;79;50;Partly sunny;77;50;NNE;5;34%;36%;13

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;85;78;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSW;16;68%;82%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, mild;64;44;Partly sunny, warm;68;45;SE;5;69%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;SSW;7;73%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;71;58;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;NE;9;62%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Colder with flurries;31;20;A bit of p.m. snow;35;29;ENE;14;43%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;Mostly sunny;60;39;WSW;7;45%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;90;80;Hazy sunshine;92;82;SW;8;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. shower;74;62;A t-storm in spots;73;60;SSW;9;73%;83%;5

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;75;42;Rain and drizzle;43;40;ENE;20;80%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;85;62;Sunny and very warm;86;60;WNW;9;38%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;40;21;Mostly sunny;43;33;SSW;14;56%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;54;A shower or two;59;45;NNW;7;68%;65%;9

Oslo, Norway;Brilliant sunshine;57;35;Rain and drizzle;57;37;E;4;56%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;30;20;A little icy mix;31;28;E;19;49%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;84;78;Cloudy with showers;83;77;NE;5;82%;95%;4

Panama City, Panama;A little p.m. rain;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NW;8;66%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A little rain;83;75;ENE;8;82%;89%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;62;48;Partly sunny;64;46;SW;7;68%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;E;7;56%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;98;79;SSW;5;52%;53%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;8;76%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;90;70;Periods of sun;91;70;ESE;6;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mild with some sun;68;46;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;S;6;56%;83%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;59;36;Partly sunny;57;33;NW;10;52%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;71;54;Showers, mainly late;67;53;SW;7;73%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;48;Sunny;68;49;ENE;6;68%;7%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;74;Clouds and sun;82;75;SE;7;79%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;48;41;Rain and drizzle;48;44;E;13;75%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;68;47;Cloudy and mild;63;50;SSE;4;65%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;83;74;A shower or t-storm;80;73;E;8;81%;82%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;87;66;A t-storm in spots;90;68;ESE;13;25%;73%;11

Rome, Italy;Warmer;78;55;Showers and t-storms;72;55;N;8;63%;84%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;Sunny and mild;62;38;ENE;6;52%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;67;51;A little p.m. rain;60;48;W;12;67%;90%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunny intervals;80;64;A t-storm in spots;83;62;ENE;6;68%;65%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;75;A shower or two;84;75;ESE;16;67%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;64;Partial sunshine;78;65;N;6;77%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;77;49;Clouds and sun, nice;77;48;WSW;6;29%;41%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;84;53;WSW;3;36%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;70;A p.m. shower or two;82;71;N;7;75%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;60;51;Showers/thunderstorm;61;46;NW;5;76%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;45;Becoming rainy;50;42;WSW;7;86%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain, cooler;60;42;Partly sunny;58;39;NW;8;55%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Partly sunny;66;50;NE;10;41%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;89;81;A t-storm in spots;91;78;NNW;5;77%;73%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;79;49;Periods of sun, warm;71;50;SSE;11;66%;20%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;75;Partly sunny;83;73;E;14;69%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;59;40;Spotty showers;55;38;NNE;5;69%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Some sun and breezy;87;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;64;WNW;15;38%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;86;63;A shower or two;69;64;ENE;12;75%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;Spotty showers;57;41;SW;5;70%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and very warm;83;61;A little p.m. rain;72;55;SW;7;48%;96%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;63;48;A little p.m. rain;53;39;E;7;67%;85%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;68;54;A shower in the a.m.;64;46;SW;8;39%;98%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Sunny and nice;77;60;S;8;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;83;59;Periods of sun, warm;85;59;E;7;36%;27%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A bit of p.m. rain;65;60;Rain and drizzle;76;51;N;23;57%;81%;6

Toronto, Canada;A wintry mix;36;25;Very windy;37;34;ENE;30;86%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;92;65;Sunny and cooler;77;58;WSW;11;39%;9%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Thunderstorms;71;55;Thunderstorms;70;56;WNW;7;76%;83%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;54;23;Rather cloudy, mild;62;37;SSW;10;19%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;52;40;Plenty of clouds;52;43;WNW;5;57%;71%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mild with some sun;71;52;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;SSE;10;58%;83%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warmer;102;80;A t-storm around;93;74;S;8;50%;64%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;Clouds and sun, mild;68;50;S;6;64%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;70;47;Warm with some sun;76;54;SSE;9;43%;58%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;48;Turning cloudy;61;59;NNE;7;69%;97%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;103;78;Clouds and sun, hot;104;76;W;6;38%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-shower in spots;71;40;Mostly sunny;59;35;NE;5;38%;27%;7

