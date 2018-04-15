Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;A couple of t-storms;89;78;S;10;80%;77%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;89;73;Mostly sunny;95;76;NE;8;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;NNW;7;20%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;60;52;Partly sunny;65;53;W;9;63%;72%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;62;48;Partly sunny;58;45;SSW;11;71%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;51;32;Clouds and sun;49;32;ESE;5;50%;7%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy with showers;61;50;Rain and drizzle;54;46;NNW;8;71%;88%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;51;32;Turning cloudy;52;33;WNW;18;44%;29%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;85;67;E;5;69%;31%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;78;59;A shower or t-storm;71;53;NNW;6;59%;80%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;64;Morning showers;72;63;WNW;17;80%;92%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;85;60;Mostly sunny;83;58;SE;8;35%;1%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;SW;5;79%;62%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;94;71;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;6;49%;22%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;96;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;S;6;69%;77%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;68;53;Showers and t-storms;62;53;W;6;76%;67%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;Sunny and beautiful;73;52;SSW;7;30%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;Not as warm;70;56;SE;13;53%;38%;4

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;74;51;Clouds and sun, mild;68;48;N;6;68%;42%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;65;49;A touch of rain;66;50;ESE;5;73%;85%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;77;63;A t-storm in spots;77;63;SE;9;71%;65%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A little a.m. rain;68;56;E;10;77%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;62;46;Clouds and sun;59;46;N;6;73%;26%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;76;47;Periods of sun, nice;71;45;E;8;47%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;76;59;A shower in the a.m.;69;53;S;8;64%;65%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;76;64;Periods of sun, nice;78;67;NNE;9;70%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;66;A t-storm around;82;65;NNE;4;49%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;46;Mostly cloudy;63;48;ENE;9;50%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;94;65;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;ENE;10;16%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;NNE;6;56%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;E;4;63%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;83;A morning shower;96;84;SSE;9;68%;51%;12

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;40;31;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;30;WNW;14;76%;67%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;An afternoon shower;89;77;SSE;6;77%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;51;41;Low clouds;57;45;NW;3;73%;30%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;65;NNW;8;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but cool;64;44;Sunshine and warmer;80;60;S;9;41%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;79;74;Showers and t-storms;80;74;SW;9;93%;97%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;A shower in the p.m.;102;75;SE;8;29%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;63;39;Partly sunny, warmer;76;49;SW;7;27%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A strong t-storm;100;79;SSE;7;53%;56%;11

Dili, East Timor;A shower;95;75;Partly sunny, nice;92;75;SSE;6;63%;40%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;51;44;A little p.m. rain;53;50;SSE;19;73%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;70;52;Morning rain, cloudy;66;51;NNE;6;64%;85%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;57;Sun and some clouds;67;54;W;10;67%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;72;66;A t-storm in spots;71;68;NW;6;73%;73%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;84;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SE;6;52%;20%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;Mostly sunny;78;65;N;10;61%;7%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;53;38;Low clouds;49;39;WNW;7;85%;41%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;95;80;Decreasing clouds;96;79;SE;8;58%;33%;7

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A t-storm in spots;70;65;ENE;8;83%;87%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;75;A shower or two;82;73;ENE;17;70%;70%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;94;75;Nice with sunshine;97;76;NE;4;42%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;92;66;Brief a.m. showers;78;65;NNE;11;64%;79%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;69;50;Partly sunny, mild;68;52;NE;10;59%;25%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;WNW;6;73%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;N;10;43%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;74;53;A little a.m. rain;72;53;NNW;4;66%;65%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray t-shower;68;49;A t-storm in spots;64;49;N;7;62%;69%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;97;78;Sunny and very warm;97;79;WSW;11;42%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;Nice with some sun;81;58;S;7;50%;43%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;107;75;Mostly sunny, warm;105;74;NNW;12;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;74;54;Clouds and sun, warm;71;50;SSW;11;57%;8%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower or t-storm;87;75;ENE;10;60%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;90;73;A t-storm around;89;73;WSW;6;66%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;99;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;102;80;SSW;7;49%;51%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A t-storm or two;88;76;NNE;4;82%;91%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;62;35;Partly sunny, mild;59;36;E;8;50%;29%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;78;A couple of t-storms;87;79;SSW;7;77%;71%;7

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;73;66;Lots of sun, nice;73;65;S;8;78%;37%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers/thunderstorm;62;48;Partly sunny;63;47;SW;6;71%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;59;45;Decreasing clouds;58;48;S;12;60%;8%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;77;54;Partly sunny, cooler;65;48;W;15;57%;10%;9

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A morning shower;87;76;SSW;6;74%;62%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;65;48;More clouds than sun;66;45;WSW;5;54%;12%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;An afternoon shower;89;82;ESE;5;66%;61%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;ESE;4;82%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;92;79;An afternoon shower;93;78;E;9;58%;53%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;63;59;A shower in the a.m.;66;51;SW;12;71%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;50;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;NE;5;33%;29%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;67;Nice with sunshine;82;59;NW;9;50%;5%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, pleasant;69;45;Clouds and sun, warm;73;54;SE;6;65%;39%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;87;80;A morning t-storm;88;79;SSW;8;75%;84%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;Some sun, pleasant;77;63;NNE;10;63%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;35;29;Cold with rain;39;34;NE;14;76%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;63;45;Increasing clouds;65;50;WSW;5;49%;30%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;82;Hazy sunshine;93;84;SW;9;65%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershower;75;60;A t-storm in spots;75;61;SSW;11;67%;67%;3

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;40;38;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;42;WSW;18;81%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;86;60;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;NE;8;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;44;34;Cloudy, breezy, mild;47;31;WSW;14;66%;65%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;60;46;Mostly sunny;65;46;NNE;7;52%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;56;38;Cloudy with a shower;50;38;S;4;74%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little icy mix;31;28;Rain tapering off;40;33;ENE;22;81%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;82;77;Cloudy with showers;84;77;N;7;78%;94%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NW;10;67%;64%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of rain;84;75;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;ENE;8;72%;48%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;64;46;Clouds breaking;62;46;S;5;64%;5%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;63;Warm with some sun;88;61;W;10;36%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;98;80;A t-storm around;94;78;SSW;5;61%;70%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;76;Sun and clouds;91;76;ENE;8;75%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;70;An afternoon shower;92;71;WSW;6;44%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;Periods of rain;65;52;NW;6;77%;86%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;63;34;Plenty of sun;64;34;NE;6;35%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;53;Downpours;67;54;S;7;74%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;68;49;Turning sunny;71;50;ENE;7;71%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;75;Showers around;83;74;SSE;7;76%;91%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;48;44;Mild with some sun;54;47;E;16;60%;60%;3

Riga, Latvia;Overcast and mild;67;51;Showers and t-storms;61;39;NNW;4;73%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;80;72;Partly sunny;78;70;NNE;7;68%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;83;66;Plenty of sun;96;67;NW;11;19%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;74;55;A heavy thunderstorm;73;54;SW;7;75%;66%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and mild;64;40;Cloudy with a shower;55;44;ENE;5;73%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;60;49;Showers and t-storms;55;46;WNW;14;70%;64%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;63;A t-storm in spots;82;66;ENE;11;64%;64%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;74;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;13;72%;76%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;66;Periods of sun;78;64;N;11;66%;33%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;48;Clouds and sun, nice;79;51;WSW;8;23%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;83;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;WSW;5;49%;11%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;83;70;An afternoon shower;83;70;N;6;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers/thunderstorm;62;46;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;6;67%;9%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;51;43;A touch of rain;50;43;SSW;10;82%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;62;39;Brilliant sunshine;65;41;WNW;4;39%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;68;50;Mostly cloudy;64;52;ESE;8;42%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NNW;6;79%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny intervals;72;50;Partly sunny;67;49;SE;11;54%;66%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;84;74;Spotty showers;84;72;E;11;68%;87%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;55;39;Low clouds;54;38;S;4;64%;5%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;76;64;Sunny;82;65;WSW;9;45%;11%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;69;64;Variable cloudiness;72;64;E;11;61%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;59;42;Spotty showers;52;38;WNW;4;81%;62%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little p.m. rain;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;ENE;6;61%;44%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A touch of p.m. rain;54;39;Low clouds breaking;54;38;E;6;64%;43%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;67;46;Cooler;54;45;WSW;7;57%;77%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;79;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;NE;8;51%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;88;62;A thunderstorm;76;56;NNE;5;47%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;66;52;Clouds and sun;64;54;ESE;7;48%;43%;5

Toronto, Canada;Strong winds;37;34;Rain/snow showers;43;32;SW;14;88%;88%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;77;58;Mostly sunny;70;58;SSW;9;69%;4%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;55;W;15;55%;18%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;63;36;Sunshine and cooler;55;27;E;10;33%;3%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of clouds;52;43;Rain tapering off;49;42;S;5;70%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;A little a.m. rain;68;56;WNW;8;74%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;73;A t-storm around;90;73;E;8;49%;78%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, pleasant;68;50;Showers and t-storms;73;54;ENE;7;64%;87%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;78;53;A heavy thunderstorm;75;57;SW;6;59%;82%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;61;59;Morning rain;66;59;NW;23;77%;77%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;WSW;6;47%;28%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;67;34;Sunny;60;38;ENE;4;37%;12%;8

_____

_____

