Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;88;79;Some brightening;89;78;SSW;7;74%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;97;83;Mostly sunny;96;81;NW;14;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Brilliant sunshine;83;59;Mostly cloudy;77;58;W;7;49%;66%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;64;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;57;ENE;9;80%;73%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;Mostly sunny;76;55;ENE;8;55%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;48;35;Inc. clouds;49;38;SE;5;58%;2%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;91;65;Sunny;88;65;SE;10;15%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;31;Overcast and breezy;54;42;SW;15;40%;62%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A few showers;83;65;Humid with some sun;88;69;ENE;8;70%;22%;4

Athens, Greece;Severe thunderstorms;71;62;A heavy thunderstorm;73;61;NNW;8;74%;66%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;64;58;Mostly sunny;64;56;SW;13;63%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;96;71;Cloudy;88;69;NNE;8;39%;27%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;E;5;74%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;93;72;A t-storm around;93;72;SW;6;56%;54%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;78;Partly sunny;93;79;S;7;68%;44%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;70;56;Periods of sun;69;58;WSW;6;74%;74%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;SW;9;32%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;76;58;A shower or t-storm;72;52;NW;8;65%;57%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;75;52;E;5;53%;1%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;50;Cloudy;61;49;ESE;4;81%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;57;Mostly sunny;80;57;ESE;7;53%;7%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;NNE;6;40%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;77;53;Mostly sunny;76;54;E;6;56%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;83;59;Periods of sun;78;55;ENE;8;41%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;79;55;Mostly sunny;77;56;NE;10;35%;25%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog this morning;73;65;Mostly cloudy;75;67;NE;12;72%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;66;A little a.m. rain;85;64;NW;5;41%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;57;Rain in the morning;63;55;NE;9;83%;81%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;88;66;NW;9;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;Increasing clouds;74;56;NW;17;45%;92%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;81;68;A t-storm in spots;79;67;E;4;67%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Some sun returning;99;82;Warm with hazy sun;101;82;S;10;57%;28%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;63;47;Mostly sunny, nice;63;42;ENE;11;47%;2%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;78%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and beautiful;64;46;Sunny and pleasant;65;46;SSE;7;66%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;73;65;Sunny and nice;73;66;N;14;84%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;89;64;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SSW;6;40%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Periods of rain;82;73;An afternoon shower;85;74;S;10;79%;86%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;99;82;Hazy and very warm;106;81;NW;8;23%;40%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;77;52;Rather cloudy;84;48;W;6;28%;28%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;90;80;A shower or t-storm;96;81;S;11;63%;66%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;An afternoon shower;92;74;SSE;6;59%;47%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mild with sunshine;67;49;Clouds and sun;66;46;SSW;8;71%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;77;54;A t-storm around;75;52;NNE;6;45%;42%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;60;Hazy sun, a t-storm;67;59;NW;9;81%;73%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;94;79;Unseasonably hot;98;78;SSE;5;64%;57%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;Sunny and delightful;77;48;ESE;4;47%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;NNE;7;76%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;63;41;Sunshine and mild;58;42;WNW;10;77%;7%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;95;78;A thunderstorm;93;79;S;6;75%;69%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;S;9;75%;91%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;82;70;Some sun, a shower;81;71;NE;16;60%;73%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;101;79;Hazy sun;101;80;SSE;5;33%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;87;67;A strong t-storm;84;65;NNE;10;61%;55%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;66;59;A couple of showers;69;58;N;8;79%;83%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;91;77;A t-storm in spots;93;76;E;8;66%;49%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;83;Sunny and hot;100;84;SSE;14;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;NW;6;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;75;48;NNE;6;35%;56%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;82;Sunny and breezy;93;82;WSW;15;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;79;61;A t-storm in spots;83;61;WSW;7;64%;48%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;113;84;Mostly sunny and hot;113;85;S;9;13%;6%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;72;56;Clouds and sun, mild;76;59;NNE;9;46%;44%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;82;76;Showers and t-storms;84;77;ESE;13;73%;83%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SW;6;72%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;96;82;Hazy sun, hot, humid;102;83;SSW;11;61%;10%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;NW;4;73%;70%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;33;Periods of sun;57;34;ENE;6;54%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SSW;8;76%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;73;65;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;S;9;75%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;79;58;A shower or t-storm;77;57;NW;5;65%;73%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;74;52;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;E;6;54%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with sunshine;81;57;Partly cloudy;80;59;S;5;56%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;88;77;Partly sunny;89;77;SSW;7;70%;32%;9

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;75;55;A shower or t-storm;76;57;SE;4;52%;73%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;82;A morning t-storm;90;81;WNW;7;69%;82%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Thunderstorms;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;NNW;4;81%;69%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;80;Sunshine and warm;96;80;SE;6;51%;30%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;70;54;Mostly cloudy;67;53;NW;15;54%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;54;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NE;7;47%;64%;12

Miami, United States;Variable cloudiness;86;73;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SE;7;69%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;63;45;Mostly sunny, mild;70;47;NE;11;53%;10%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;S;8;73%;54%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;72;61;Mostly cloudy;73;63;NE;10;63%;31%;3

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;58;39;Sunshine;57;40;SW;3;38%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cooler, a.m. showers;61;47;Turning sunny;67;47;ENE;7;55%;8%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;83;Hazy sun;92;82;WNW;8;65%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;76;59;A little a.m. rain;75;60;NE;8;69%;66%;10

New York, United States;Cooler, p.m. showers;65;54;Partly sunny, nice;68;50;E;10;53%;37%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;81;62;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;WNW;7;49%;57%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;36;27;Rain and snow shower;43;35;SW;13;69%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A touch of p.m. rain;74;62;Rain;72;61;NNW;7;84%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;69;46;Clouds and sun, warm;69;46;SSE;6;57%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;61;31;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;SSW;8;37%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;76;Spotty showers;83;77;ESE;7;81%;91%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NW;7;78%;67%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;ENE;9;73%;81%;5

Paris, France;Sunshine and warm;82;56;Mostly sunny;79;55;ENE;8;52%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;SSE;7;55%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SW;7;74%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Overcast;84;75;Inc. clouds;88;75;E;7;76%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;89;74;Showers and t-storms;90;74;SE;7;56%;75%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;71;48;Mostly sunny, mild;73;49;E;9;39%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. rain;75;51;Partly sunny;74;48;N;8;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;51;Periods of rain;63;53;NNW;6;78%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;A shower in the a.m.;66;56;N;6;80%;70%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;Showers around;83;74;SSE;8;76%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;42;38;Occasional rain;44;40;E;13;75%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;65;46;Mostly sunny, mild;70;47;NNE;3;52%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;82;71;Afternoon showers;78;70;NW;6;78%;98%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;99;79;Mostly cloudy, warm;103;82;SSE;9;12%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;72;57;Thunderstorms;74;59;W;6;83%;86%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;59;43;Clouds and sun;64;45;W;9;69%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;52;Partly cloudy;67;47;WSW;10;67%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;84;62;A t-storm in spots;84;62;ENE;6;66%;68%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;83;75;A stray shower;84;75;ESE;14;69%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;Partly sunny;76;66;N;5;78%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;50;Mostly sunny;83;51;ESE;8;15%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;69;48;A passing shower;66;46;WSW;5;68%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;82;72;Showers and t-storms;83;71;NE;7;78%;77%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;81;54;A shower or t-storm;82;53;NW;5;69%;75%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;65%;8%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A touch of rain;69;56;Partly sunny;75;54;NNW;3;55%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;82;64;Cloudy, less humid;70;61;NNE;12;80%;36%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm in spots;93;81;SSE;8;67%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;55;Thunderstorms;71;53;W;7;74%;79%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;85;74;A stray shower;85;73;E;14;65%;70%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and nice;68;49;Partly sunny;72;47;NNE;11;47%;14%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;72;57;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;NNW;12;58%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;W;8;61%;57%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny, mild;63;44;W;10;70%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;79;49;Plenty of sun;76;53;E;6;26%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and warm;78;57;Clouds and sun, warm;80;57;N;6;47%;65%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;81;60;Rather cloudy;83;65;NE;8;26%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some brightening;81;67;A t-storm in spots;80;62;WSW;11;59%;76%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;74;62;A heavy thunderstorm;81;63;SSE;4;66%;82%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;74;65;Breezy with rain;73;57;NNE;16;63%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. rain;55;42;Plenty of sun;52;42;NNW;7;56%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;E;6;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;ESE;6;59%;13%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;75;41;Decreasing clouds;79;42;E;12;11%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;71;54;Some sun, pleasant;68;49;NE;5;57%;6%;7

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;72;51;Mostly sunny;76;50;NNE;7;36%;1%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SW;5;60%;55%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;66;43;Mostly sunny, mild;71;46;NNE;7;51%;3%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunlit and pleasant;69;46;Mostly sunny, mild;73;49;NE;10;45%;4%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;63;52;Mostly sunny;62;56;NNW;12;64%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;100;78;A t-storm around;96;79;W;6;62%;56%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;74;52;Clouds and sun;74;53;NE;3;50%;47%;10

_____

